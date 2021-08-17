STARTUP DIGEST: IPO-bound Paytm’s employees eye Rs 600-cr ESOP share conversion, Tracxn files IPO papers

There were several important developments in the startup space during the day on Monday. Here are all the top stories that made headlines in the startup universe.

Paytm employees eye Rs 600 cr ESOP share conversion ahead of IPO

Ahead of Paytm's IPO, several of its top employees are seeking to convert their employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) grants into the company’s shares.

These shares are worth an estimated Rs 600 crore, according to reports.

To facilitate this exercise, One97 Communications, the parent company of fintech major Paytm, is in talks with five banks to enable loans of around Rs 100 crore for the employees converting Esop grants into the company’s shares. The name of the lenders and the exact credit size hasn't been revealed yet.

The move comes after the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led company received requests for conversion from its employees. Besides, such financing will reduce the tax burden on employees during the conversion.

Tracxn Technologies files IPO papers with Sebi

Private Market Intelligence Platform Tracxn Technologies has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The initial share sale will be an offer for sale (OFS) of 38,672,208 equity shares by promoter and investor selling shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The OFS will see the sale of up to 76.62 lakh shares each by promoters-- Neha Singh and Abhishek Goyal-- up to 12.63 lakh shares each by Flipkart founders -- Binny Bansal and Sachin Bansal-- up to 1.09 crore shares by Elevation Capital, up to 40.2 lakh shares by Accel India IV Mauritius, and 21.81 lakh shares by SCI Investments V among others.

The company operates on a software as a service-based (SaaS) model and is among the leading market intelligence providers for private company data. It is a comprehensive B2B data platform that identifies, tracks and analyses private market companies and startups on deal sourcing, deal diligence and has the largest global coverage in emerging technology sectors such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, robotics, and blockchain.

The company now tracks over 1.4 million private companies and works with 855 subscription customers across 50 countries and its customers include private market investors-- venture capital, private equity funds, and large corporates.

IIFL Securities is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue.

HealthifyMe announces ESOP, equity buyback programme worth $12 mn

Health-tech startup HealthifyMe on Monday announced an equity buyback programme worth $12 million (Rs 90 crore).

The development comes close on the heels of a $75 million (about Rs 559.6 crore) fund raise by the company from investors including LeapFrog and Khosla Ventures.

"Through this buyback, the company will provide liquidity to almost 100 of its key current and former team members who were early believers in the company's vision and have played a significant role in its success," the company said.

Prominent angel investors like TVS Capital Funds MD Gopal Srinivasan and Micromax will also receive up to 15X returns on their investment, it added. The company said the shares of the investors are being bought back by its treasury.

"As part of our employee retention program, we are excited to provide liquidity to our teammates who have worked tirelessly through the years shaping our vision to reality. I am sure we will continue to do more of this in years to come as well," HealthifyMe CEO and co-founder Tushar Vashisht said.

In July, HealthifyMe had announced its $75 million series C funding that will be used by the company to further deepen its presence in India and Southeast Asia, and expand into North America. The company has doubled its user base and revenue in the last one year.

Ola launches S1, S1 Pro electric scooters

Ola has launched its electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro, with industry-leading range of 121 km and 181 km respectively. The scooters are priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999 respectively, without state subsidies.

Ola said it will make deliveries in more than 1000 cities across the country. Customers can start purchasing the scooter from September 8, while deliveries will start in October. Even though the company has plans to sell these EVs outside India as well, deliveries will not start immediately.

Ola has partnered with lenders to offer EMI's for the scooter starting from Rs 2,999 per month. The ride-hailing giant is also setting up charging stations and the company said there will be 5000 charging points in 100 cities.

Ola Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal told CNBC-TV18 that he is confident customers will choose Ola's EVs and that the EV business will be more profitable than the gasoline competitors.

Crypto market tops $2 trillion for the first time in nearly 3 months as bitcoin rallies

The total market value of cryptocurrencies rose above $2 trillion again as Bitcoin continued to climb.

Bitcoin topped $48,000 over the weekend, its highest level since mid-May but pared some of those gains on Monday. On Saturday, the digital coin hit $48,126.47, its highest level since May 17, according to Coindesk data. On Monday, bitcoin was trading at $47,442.40, at the time of writing.

The bitcoin recovery comes after it sold off heavily in June and July, even dropping below $30,000 following a record high of over $64,000 in April, CNBC reported. Crypto's market value rose to over $2 trillion on Saturday, according to CoinMarketCap.

The crypto market has faced a number of headwinds after China forced bitcoin mining operations to shut down and move elsewhere. That was one of the biggest reasons for bitcoin dropping below the $30,000 level.

ParaFit acquires diet and food delivery platform Blufit

Health and nutrition company Parafit has acquired Keto diet delivery service Bluefit. The firm, however, did not disclose the financial details.

The acquisition is aimed at reducing competition to increase market share, Bluefit will outsource its operations and transfer its clients to ParaFit.

The takeover will help in the injection of resources and assets to ParaFit’s which will help the company to expand in markets such as Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Chandigarh and Kolkata this year, the company said.

Bluefit will remain as a marketing collaborator. The firm’s sales team will market itself as an operations partner to ParaFit.

Plum partners with Razorpay X Payroll

Plum, an employee health insurance platform, today announced a partnership with RazorpayX.

The firms have launched a payroll-cum-insurance product - RazorpayX Health Insurance to provide group health insurance benefits for companies with teams as small as two employees. The insurance product will be provided under RazorpayX Payroll, an application within the RazorpayX business banking platform.

The partnership will help accelerate the growth of SMEs in India and aims to cover thousands of startups and SMEs in the next year, the company said.

“Plum’s partnership with RazorpayX is a game-changer for startups to attract and retain talent. We are thrilled to partner with the RazorpayX Payroll team in their goal of digitizing the finance stack and accelerating SME growth in India,” said Abhishek Poddar, Co-founder, Plum.

Meesho, Shadowfax served legal notices over fake orders: Report

Social commerce platform Meesho and its logistics partner Shadowfax have been served a legal notice over the alleged ghost orders scam, Entrackr reported. The legal notice has been served by Bengaluru-based intellectual property law firm BananaIP.

The firm has accused Meesho of placing orders on its platform, or knowingly facilitating and encouraging the same for financial gain. It has also sent notice to Google to take down Meesho’s app from its app store for allowing such fraudulent practices to happen via its app.

“We categorically deny any involvement in such kind of fraudulent behaviour, and carry out deliveries to consumers verified by our clients,” Abhishek Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Shadowfax told Entrackr in a statement.

Fintech mobility startup PumPumPum expands its footprint in India

Fintech mobility startup PumPumPum has forayed into the Bengaluru market to tap the growing demand for used car leasing during the pandemic

PumPumPum said car subscription provides hassle-free ownership and also helps save tax, and is a more affordable means of car ownership compared to outright purchase. The startup said it provides IoT-enabled pre-owned cars at affordable and flexible subscriptions for short- to long-term duration without any hassles of services and maintenance.

With this expansion, the company aims to make Used Car leasing the new norm for both retail and corporate user base.

Recently, PumPumPum secured Rs 5.5 crore pre-series A funding led by Inflection Point Ventures. The startup said it has aggressive plans to reach out to over 15 cities in the next three years, as it is witnessing a huge demand for used-car leasing from metros as well as non-metro markets.

Adani group to build a super app: Report

Adani Group is all set to foray into the burgeoning tech segment with the launch of a super app, the Economic Times reported.

The Ahmedabad-based conglomerate has set up a new division, Adani Digital Labs, to fuel the ambitions of its super app that will rival the likes of Tata and Reliance as well as new-age companies such as PhonePe, Paytm and GooglePay, among others.

In an address to the employees of Adani Digital Labs, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani reportedly said that they must be the Ferrari of the digital world by design the app for every human in India across the vast ecosystem.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

China's Didi improves pay transparency for drivers

China's Didi Global will provide its drivers in several Chinese cities with more details on the fees they receive, according to Reuters.

Didi said drivers in seven Chinese cities including Shenyang and Changchun will be the first to know details of how much they get and how much passengers pay for each ride through a new function it added to its app for drivers on Monday, it said in a Weibo post.

The company, which is backed by SoftBank, Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings will continue to adjust its pricing strategy after receiving drivers' responses.

In May, China's state news agency Xinhua said in an investigative report that Didi received more than 30 percent of what customers pay for a ride and criticised the policy that it described as unfair. After the Xinhua report, Didi said in a post that drivers on average received 79.1 percent of passenger fees for rides last year and that 3.1 percent of fees went towards its profit.

Didi is being probed by several Chinese regulators over issues such as its handling of customer data. The company went ahead with its $4.4 billion New York initial public offering in June despite pushback from the Cyberspace Administration of China.

Intel discloses small stake in crypto exchange Coinbase

Intel has disclosed a stake worth less than a million dollars in US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global, Reuters reported.

The chipmaker held about 3,014 shares of Coinbase's Class A common stock as of June 30, Intel said in a regulatory filing. The Coinbase shares would be worth around $788,191, based on trading price of $261.51 at 15:01 pm on Friday.

Major players have doubled down on crypto holdings including star stock picker Cathie Wood and Tesla Inc Chief Elon Musk

One of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, Coinbase went public through a direct listing in April, which saw its valuation rise to as high as $112 billion on the first day of trading.

Amazon's palm print recognition raises concern among US senators

Three US senators, including Democrat Amy Klobuchar who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel, wrote a letter to Amazon to express concern about its palm print recognition system, as per Reuters.

Amazon began rolling out biometric technology at its Whole Foods stores around Seattle in April, letting shoppers pay for items with a scan of their palm.

The system, called Amazon One, lets customers link a credit card to their palm print.

Klobuchar, who was joined by Senators Bill Cassidy, a Republican, and Jon Ossoff, a Democrat, expressed concern in the letter dated Thursday about both privacy and competition related to Amazon One.

"Our concerns about user privacy are heightened by evidence that Amazon shared voice data with third-party contractors and allegations that Amazon has violated biometric privacy laws," the lawmakers wrote in the letter. "We are also concerned that Amazon may use data from Amazon One, including data from third-party customers that may purchase and use Amazon One devices, to further cement its competitive power and suppress competition across various markets," they wrote.

The lawmakers asked Amazon about plans to expand Amazon One, and to whom they had sold or licensed the technology. They also asked how many people had signed up for it, how the data is used and if it is ever paired with facial recognition systems.

Amazon declined comment but pointed to a blog post dated April 21, which said that it was in "active discussions with several potential customers." It further said that Amazon One was designed to be "highly secure."

"The Amazon One device is protected by multiple security controls, and palm images are never stored on the Amazon One device. Rather, the images are encrypted and sent to a highly secure area we custom-built for Amazon One in the cloud," the blog post said.