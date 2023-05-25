Startup Digest: Indian startup founders at the helm of IAMAI; Ola Electric aims for IPO by 2023-end, Amazon invests $20 mn in Hopscotch

Here’re the top headlines from the startup space.

Indian startup founders at the helm of IAMAI after an uprising to push out Big Tech

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has appointed Harsh Jain, co-founder, and CEO of Dream Sports, as the chairman of the association. Jain is replacing Sanjay Gupta, vice president and country manager, Google India.

“I am honoured to be elected as the Chairman of IAMAI. I look forward to working with the Governing Council, IAMAI team and all the members to foster a thriving Indian tech ecosystem that will unlock new opportunities and drive economic growth for India,” said Jain in a statement.

The move comes after founders of several Indian startups raised their voices against the IAMAI, flagging a lack of "credence" and claiming that the industry body is not representing their interests but favouring big tech.

Apart from Jain, Rajesh Magow of MakeMyTrip will now become the vice chairperson and Satyan Gajwani of Times Internet will be the Treasurer, forming the 4-member executive council of the industry body, replacing Shivnath Thukral, WhatsApp’s India public policy director and Razorpay CEO Harshil Mathur, respectively. Shubho Ray will serve as president ex-officio on the executive council.

Ola Electric aims for IPO by 2023-end, hires Goldman, Kotak: Report

Ola Electric is planning for an IPO by the end of 2023, and has appointed investment bank Goldman Sachs and domestic bank Kotak to manage the share sale, Reuters reported.

More investment banks are likely to be added closer to the deal, the report added. The EV scooter company has not finalised how much it plans to raise in the initial public offering (IPO) or what valuation it will seek, but it will aim for a valuation higher than $5 billion.

Filing its draft documents, marketing to investors and listing by the end of the year will be "difficult," the report added, but said that CEO Bhavish Aggarwal was insistent on the timeline.

Yudiz Solutions gets nod for IPO, to invest Rs 8 crore to launch a gaming studio and multi-gaming platform

Yudiz Solutions, a blockchain and gaming company has received an NSE approval for an SME IPO. With this approval, the IPO-bound company is set to invest Rs 8 crores to set up a gaming studio and a multi-gaming platform.

The game studio will aim to produce over 40 games in a year, a statement said. The firm added that it will now be the first game developers to be publicly listed and have its own publishing platform.

The new game studio will focus on creating high-quality games for multiple platforms. These games will leverage Yudiz’s cutting-edge technology solutions and in-house expertise to design and develop the games, the company stated. Yudiz gaming studio will also develop games for other publishers and will also allow other developers to publish games on their new publishing platform.

Yubi acquires digital credit analytics company FinFort Infotech

Unified credit marketplace digital platform Yubi has acquired a 100 percent stake in FinFort Infotech, a digital credit analytics company for retail segment.

As part of the acquisition, for which terms were not disclosed, FinFort will join the Yubi group of companies, collaborating with Yubi's subsidiary, Corpository. FinFort offers advanced tech infrastructure and data analytics for private data to banks and NBFCs.

"This acquisition aligns with our mission of being the ubiquitous layer, a unified credit infrastructure that deepens the debt markets. FinFort's deep knowledge of digital credit analytics, coupled with Corpository's strengths, will enable us to provide comprehensive solutions and services to our customers," said Gaurav Kumar, Founder and CEO of Yubi.

Matrix Partners India raises more-than-expected $550 million for new fund

Ola and Razorpay-backer Matrix Partners India have announced the close of its fourth fund with a corpus of $550 million as against the initial plan of raising $450 million to invest in early-stage startups in India.

This is Matrix’s largest India-dedicated fund till date. In 2006, the firm had raised about $300 million for its first India fund. In 2011, it set up Fund-II with commitments worth nearly $250 million, which was expanded with a top-up. Fund-III came into being with a corpus of $300 million in 2019. Now, with the latest $550 million Fund-IV, total funds raised stands at over $1.3 billion across four funds.

With the new fund, Matrix Partners India will continue to back founders that are building category-defining companies, the firm told CNBC-TV18 in a statement.

Amazon invests $20 million in kids’ fashion brand Hopscotch

Amazon has invested $20 million in Hit the Mark, the parent company of kids’ fashion brand Hopscotch. The Series E funding round also saw participation from Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of Facebook and other existing investors, including Lionrock, IIFL Seed Venture Fund, RPG Ventures, and Techpro Ventures.

The brand which has its headquarters in New York and Mumbai, has now raised a total of $62 million, excluding this round, the company told CNBC-TV18.

The firm added that the investment will help boost growth for hopscotch in India. Additionally, the capital will also be used to expand the brand’s offerings and serve more customers with the latest styles in kids' fashion. Hopscotch is also looking to increase its market share.

XFlow raises $10.2 million in Pre-Series A round from Square Peg and others

XFlow, a financial services and infrastructure company has raised a Pre-Series A round of $10.2M. The round is led by Square Peg with participation from Moore Strategic Ventures and existing investors Lightspeed and General Catalyst. The company had earlier raised $6 million in a seed funding round led by Lightspeed, Stripe, and General Catalyst.

The fresh capital will be used to expand the product capabilities to support more currencies and local payment methods as well as growing business in India, a statement said.

“With this new round of funding, we aim to increase the number of currencies we support, expand coverage of local payment methods in various countries and support all kinds of businesses in India," said Anand Balaji, co-founder and CEO of XFlow.

Ulipsu closes its Pre-Series A round at $5.7 million; valued at $50 million

Edtech startup Ulipsu has raised a fresh round of $3.2 million funding. With this, the company has closed the Pre-Series A round with a total of $5.7 million. Existing investors along with HNIs from the Middle East and Canada participated in this round. The round also saw a secondary sale of $225,000 for the seed investors.

As per the company, the fresh round was raised at a valuation of $50 million. Ulipsu plans expand its footprint in domestic and global markets and diversify its product portfolio with new offerings. The company is also looking to hire new talent to support the growth spurt.

The firm said it is aiming to achieve a year-on year growth of 500 percent by FY25 and then stabilize with a Y-O-Y growth of 200-300 percent. The first profit is expected to be achieved in FY26, it added.

Jumbotail doubles GMV to Rs 2,262 crore in FY23; one-third of biz operationally profitable

Jumbotail, an online B2B marketplace and new retail platform for food and grocery claims to have clocked 100 percent Y-o-Y increase in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), reaching Rs 2,262 crore in FY23, up from Rs 1,128 crore in FY22.

The firm said one third of its business is now operating profitably. The firm is planning to further double its net operating revenues, growing its customer base by ~65% to reach 400,000 kirana stores, and increasing the number of J24 stores to 300 stores for FY24.

With investments in AI-driven products for growth and cost optimization, the company aims to have all its cities operating profitably in the next 12 months, it said in a statement.

ixigo turns profitable and cash flow positive in FY23

Online travel portal ixigo said it is profitable and cash flow positive and has reportedly achieved more than 7 percent EBITDA margin in FY23.

The firm has recorded over Rs 500 crore in operating revenue which was nearly 5x of its pre-COVID scale and expects to accelerate the growth momentum in the current fiscal. The gross transaction value run rate of ixigo is currently Rs 10,000 crores a year and intends to grow this 2x in the next two years.

It is now targeting a 40% revenue growth in FY24 to achieve 7x of its Pre-COVID revenue scale. ixigo aims to scale its business to a projected Rs. 700 crores in FY24.

Gupshup brings UPI payments on feature phones

Homegrown conversational engagement platform Gupshup said that it is bringing the convenience of UPI payments on feature phones. GSPay, the native app built by Gupshup.io uses the power of SMS messaging to deliver an easy-to-use payments experience, without the need for a data plan or internet connectivity, according to the company.

Moreover, the company stated that it is leveraging UPI 123 Pay, an instant payment system launched by RBI and NPCI last year to enable safe and secure payments for feature phone users.