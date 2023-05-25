Startup Digest: Indian startup founders at the helm of IAMAI; Ola Electric aims for IPO by 2023-end, Amazon invests $20 mn in Hopscotch

Here’re the top headlines from the startup space.

Indian startup founders at the helm of IAMAI after an uprising to push out Big Tech

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has appointed Harsh Jain, co-founder, and CEO of Dream Sports, as the chairman of the association. Jain is replacing Sanjay Gupta, vice president and country manager, Google India.

“I am honoured to be elected as the Chairman of IAMAI. I look forward to working with the Governing Council, IAMAI team and all the members to foster a thriving Indian tech ecosystem that will unlock new opportunities and drive economic growth for India,” said Jain in a statement.