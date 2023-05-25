English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homestartup NewsStartup Digest: Indian startup founders at the helm of IAMAI; Ola Electric aims for IPO by 2023 end, Amazon invests $20 mn in Hopscotch

    Startup Digest: Indian startup founders at the helm of IAMAI; Ola Electric aims for IPO by 2023-end, Amazon invests $20 mn in Hopscotch

    Startup Digest: Indian startup founders at the helm of IAMAI; Ola Electric aims for IPO by 2023-end, Amazon invests $20 mn in Hopscotch
    Read Time8 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Aishwarya Anand  May 25, 2023 6:12:13 PM IST (Published)

    Here’re the top headlines from the startup space.

    Indian startup founders at the helm of IAMAI after an uprising to push out Big Tech

    The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has appointed Harsh Jain, co-founder, and CEO of Dream Sports, as the chairman of the association. Jain is replacing Sanjay Gupta, vice president and country manager, Google India.
    “I am honoured to be elected as the Chairman of IAMAI. I look forward to working with the Governing Council, IAMAI team and all the members to foster a thriving Indian tech ecosystem that will unlock new opportunities and drive economic growth for India,” said Jain in a statement.
    The move comes after founders of several Indian startups raised their voices against the IAMAI, flagging a lack of "credence" and claiming that the industry body is not representing their interests but favouring big tech.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X