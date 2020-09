India has now the third largest startup ecosystem in the world, says Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. Gujarat and Andaman are best performing states. From Zomato's IPO plans to e-commerce companies gearing up for the festive season, the startup ecosystem has been in the spotlight this week.

Here’s what made headlines in the world of startups this week:

1. Zomato and Byju's star performers

Zomato plans for IPO in the first half of 2021, pockets Rs 760 crore from Tiger Global Management

Flushed with new investor capital and clawing back from the pandemic, food tech company Zomato plans to go public next year, CEO Deepinder Goyal told employees in an internal mail.

Zomato, currently valued at $3.5 billion, plans to file for an initial public offering (IPO) in the first half of next year, although whether it will list in India or the US is unclear.

Foodtech company Zomato has also brought Tiger Global Management on board with Rs 760 crore in funding. As per regulatory filings sourced from Tofler, Tiger Global pumped in the money through its Singapore-based investment arm Internet Fund. The funding comes days after Zomato had raised Rs 456 crore from existing investor Temasek last week.

Ed-tech major Byju’s raised fresh funding from US Private equity firm Silver Lake. Existing investors, Tiger Global, General Atlantic and Owl Ventures also participated in this round.

While the company did not disclose financial details, sources said Byju’s has raised $500 million (about Rs 3,672 crore) in the new round that valued it at $10.8 billion.

In its previous investment round, Byju’s raised from $100 million from Mary Meeker's tech investment firm BOND Capital at a valuation of $10.5 billion.

2. Credit guarantee scheme for startups coming soon

Days after the RBI revised priority sector lending norms to include startups, the government says Inter-ministerial consultation for a credit guarantee scheme for startups. In an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18, DPIIT Secretary said, the scheme once approved by the cabinet will have a corpus of 500 crores annually and will be operational for 5 years. All startups registered with DPIIT will be eligible for this scheme.

The government also released State Startup Ranking 2019 - Gujarat and Andaman emerged as the best performers in the second edition of ranking of states on support to startup ecosystems -- Kerala and Karnataka made it to the top performers list. States were divided into 5 categories for ranking.

3. PE firm Silver Lake to invest Rs 7,500 crore in Reliance Retail for 1.75% stake

US-based private equity fund Silver Lake Partners will invest Rs 7500 crore for a 1.75 equity stake in Reliance Retail Ventures, the retail holding arm of Reliance Industries, said a RIL filing to the stock exchanges.

This investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore, and is being viewed by industry watchers as a vote-of-confidence in Reliance Retail's ability to lead a disruptive, technology-led transformation of India's retail sector in a post-pandemic world.

This is the second large investment by Silver Lake in a Reliance Industries subsidiary after investing $1.35 billion or Rs. 10,200 crore in Jio Platforms for a 2.08 percent stake in two tranches earlier this year.

4. PUB-G in news

Govt sources say PUB-G ban not based simply on links with certain companies or ownership

The central government has clarified on its move to ban popular online multiplayer battle royale game PUB-G and 117 other mobile applications. Government sources tell CNBC-TV18 that the decision to ban PUB-G or for that matter other apps was not based solely on their beneficial ownership.

The clarification came after South Korea-based PUB-G Corporation, in a bid to resurrect its fortunes in India decided to no longer authorise the franchise to China-based Tencent Games.

PUB-G cuts ties with China's Tencent for India franchise

PUB-G Corporation, the makers of the PUBG game, has decided to take away the Indian franchise from China's Tencent.

“PUBG Corporation has made the decision to no longer authorise the PUBG MOBILE franchise to Tencent Games in India. Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country," the company said in a statement.

The company added that it hopes to work with the Indian government to find a solution to the problem.

5. Dailyhunt officially launches short-video app Josh; partners with TikTok's biggest creators

Dailyhunt, a local language content discovery platform officially jumped onto the short-video app bandwagon and announced the launch of its app 'Josh’ on September 9. During 45 days of its beta phase, Dailyhunt claimed that Josh roped in over 200 A-rated exclusive creators and 4 music labels which include the likes of T-Series, Sony, Zee Music and Divo Music.

Exclusive creators include TikTok’s biggest names like Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu) and his Team 07 pals, Sameeksha Sud and her Teen Tigada counterparts, Bhavin Bhanushali and Vishal Pandey.

6. E-commerce companies gear up for the festive season

E-commerce giant Amazon India will add five sort centres and expand eight such existing facilities in the country to strengthen its capacity ahead of the festive season. The five new sort centres will be launched in Visakhapatnam, Farukhnagar, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Apart from these new buildings, Amazon India will also expand eight existing sort centres to increase its overall sortation area to more than 2.2 million square feet, across 19 states.

Also, e-commerce platform Flipkart partners with over 50,000 kiranas in preparation for the festive season and the Big Billion Days. The homegrown e-commerce player has expanded its kirana onboarding program to make deliveries to customers in more than 850 cities.

The kirana program has been further expanded to remote and far away cities across the country including places such as Tinsukia (Assam), Agartala (Tripura) and Kannur (Kerala) and number of kiranas joining the program have doubled since last year.

US President refuses to extend the September 15 deadline imposed on Chinese company ByteDance to sell its video-sharing application TikTok or see it closed up. "There will be no extension of the TikTok deadline," Trump said "We will either close up TikTok in this country for security reasons or it will be sold. ... We will see what happens."

SoftBank Group Corp shaved off $13 billion from its market capitalisation as investors fret about the conglomerate’s exposure to sliding US tech stocks.The fall takes SoftBank’s share decline to 10 percent since sources told Reuters and other media late last week that the Japanese company made big bets on equity derivatives tied to tech firms.

9. Facebook's EU-US data transfer mechanism 'can't be used', Irish regulator says

The key mechanism used by Facebook to transfer data from the European Union to the United States “cannot in practice be used” for such transfers, according to Ireland’s Data Protection Commission, Facebook said on Wednesday.

The U.S. social media giant said in a blog post that it believed the mechanism, Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs), had been deemed valid by the Court of Justice of the European Union in July, adding:

“We will continue to transfer data in compliance with the recent CJEU ruling and until we receive further guidance.”

Facebook said the Irish Data Protection Commission, Facebook’s lead regulator in the EU, had “commenced an inquiry into Facebook controlled EU-US data transfers, and has suggested that SCCs cannot in practice be used for EU-US data transfers”.

'Time Flies' Apple Event on September 15: Apple Watch Series 6, new iPad Air expected; iPhone 12 launch unlikely

Apple, on September 8, announced that it would be hosting an online-only event on September 15. The Apple event on September 15 has been titled 'Time Flies', where we can expect the Apple Watch Series 6 launch alongside the much-rumoured iPad Air. Although unlikely, Apple could also surprise us and give more details on the iPhone 12 launch event.

The 'Time Flies' Apple Event on September 15 is scheduled to begin at 10 am PDT/ 10.30 pm IST. Like always, viewers can watch the Apple event on the company’s official website and on its YouTube channel.

Google has rolled out Android 11 to Pixel devices. The latest Android 11 has received a bunch of new features focusing on improving the user experience while ensuring better privacy standards.

Android 11 is also bringing chat bubbles, something similar to Facebook Messenger.

Electric ride-hailing platform BluSmart raised $7 million from investors like Inflection Point Ventures, Venture Catalysts, Survam Partners, Mumbai Angels, Chhatisgarh Investments Ltd, JITO Angels, Lets Venture Fund and Kaplavriksh Fund.

Video Customer Experience Platform Hippo Video raised $4.5m in Series A round led by Alpha Wave Incubation and Exfinity Venture Partners. Existing investors Sequoia Capital India’s Surge, and KAE Capital also participated in this round.

Insurance technology firm Acko Technology and Services invested $1.2 million in car servicing and repair platform Pitstop

Health-tech company ConnectedH raised an undisclosed seed amount in funding from venture capital First Cheque, Rohit MA, Founder, Cloudnine Hospitals, PointOne Capital and other investors.

VC firm Inflexor Ventures raised ₹230 crore, marking the first close of its Inflexor Technology Fund from SBICap Ventures, SIDBI, family offices and other ultra-rich individuals.