There were several developments in the startup space during the day, which include General Atlantic to invest Rs 3675 crore in Reliance Retail; Inshorts raises Rs 260 crore from Lee Fixel's Addition, others; Sunstone Eduversity raises Rs 24 crore; Amazon India creates over 100,000 seasonal job opportunities ahead of festive season; Sunstone Eduversity raises Rs 24 crore; Delhivery to create 15,000 seasonal jobs this festive season; Chiratae Ventures launches innovator’s program to support early-stage startups; AgniKul Cosmos partners with Alaska Aerospace to test launch vehicle from Pacific Spaceport Complex; China preparing an Antitrust Investigation into Google: Report; and Britain hits Airbnb UK with extra $2.3 million tax bill after probe, says report.

Here are the top startup stories of the day:

Reliance Retail Venture's subsidiary Reliance Retail operates India's largest retail business serving close to 640 million footfalls across its 12,000-odd stores nationwide in 7000 cities.

The investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.28 lakh crore, slightly higher than the previous two deals done at a valuation of Rs 4.21 lakh crore.

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate RIL is expanding its retail business and lining up a posse of global investors to take on rivals such as Amazon India and Walmart-owned Flipkart in India’s huge market.

News aggregation platform Inshorts raised Rs 260 crore from former Tiger Global fund manager Lee Fixel’s new fund Addition, along with SIG Global and Tangling Venture Partners. The company said the capital has been raised for its social network platform Public App.

Fixel, which led Tiger Global’s investments into Flipkart and several startups in India, launched Addition as an over $1 billion fund after he left the New York-based fund. In fact, Tiger Global had also backed Inshorts while Fixel was leading the fund in 2015

Sunstone Eduversity, an edtech startup, raised Rs 24 crore in Series-A funding. The funding was led by Saama Capital, Helion Advisors, PeopleStrong. Existing investors, Prime Venture Partners, Rajul Garg and Purvi Capital also participated in the round.

The company will use the fresh capital to invest in its technology platform, hiring and curriculum, and also strengthen its efforts in creating industry-ready professionals and building network of colleges across multiple cities.

Amazon India creates more than 100,000 seasonal job opportunities ahead of this festive season. Focused on meeting the growing customer demand this festive season, Amazon India ramps up capacity to ensure safe and fast deliveries. Earlier this year, in May, Amazon India created close to 70,000 seasonal opportunities across its operational network and customer service centres.

This along with today’s announcement is another step forward in Amazon India’s commitment to create 1 million new job opportunities in India by 2025 through continued investments in technology, infrastructure, and its logistics network.

Supply chain services provider Delhivery aims to create over 15,000 seasonal openings across operations over the next few weeks in the run-up to the festive season. The company is also geared up to handle 65-75 million packages in the upcoming festive season, which is almost a 100 percent growth over the last year.

A report by RedSeer estimates that about three lakh jobs are expected to be created by various e-commerce and logistics companies during this year’s festive season. Of these, about 30 percent of roles are likely to be created by logistics partners.

Chiratae Ventures has launched 7th edition of its Innovator’s Program. This will include a 5-week foundational initiative for the final set of selected startups to support seed and early-stage founders. This will enable selected startups growth journey through mentorship, customer connects and access to capital.

The 7th edition of the Innovators Program focuses on companies solving real-world problems through technology across sectors like consumer tech, deep tech, health tech, enterprise/software tech and fin-tech. The criteria for selection will be market opportunity, team, innovation, scalability and building a dominant brand in India with global relevance.

Since inception, Chiratae Ventures has invested over $125 million in 50 seed investments including companies such as Uniphore, NestAway, PlaySimple, Rentomojo, Unbxd and CloudCherry (acquired by Cisco). Collectively these companies have raised over $500 million and are valued at over $1 billion.

IIT-Chennai incubated space tech startup AgniKul Cosmos has signed a memorandum of agreement (MoU) with Alaska Aerospace Corporation to test launch its Agnibaan launch vehicle from the Pacific Spaceport Complex – Alaska (PSCA) on Kodiak Island in the US.

Under the agreement, Alaska Aerospace and Agnikul will work together to secure regulatory approvals such as the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) launch licence, US export control and will comply with export laws and regulations in India to receive necessary clearances from concerned authorities. The aim is to define launch vehicle-spaceport interfaces and procedures, and conduct at least one test launch from PSCA. The launches are expected to begin from 2022.

China is preparing to launch an antitrust probe into Alphabet Inc's Google, looking into allegations it has leveraged the dominance of its Android mobile operating system to stifle competition, according to Reuters. The case was proposed by telecommunications equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd last year and has been submitted by the country's top market regulator to the State Council's antitrust committee for review, the report said. A decision on whether to proceed with a formal investigation may come as soon as October and could be affected by the state of China's relationship with the United States.