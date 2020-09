There were several developments in the startup space during the day, including ShareChat closes $40 million, Unacademy acquires leading UPSC Test Prep platform Coursavy, Facebook ties up with Matrix Partners India to scale early-stage SMBs, Flipkart Wholesale expands to 12 new cities, Live Anywhere’ is the latest trend in travel reveals Airbnb’s report for World Tourism Day, WeWork sells control of China unit, and Shopify says 'Rogue' employees may have stolen customer data from around 100 merchants.

Here’re top startup stories of the day:

Homegrown social media venture ShareChat announced the completion of its Pre-Series E round of $40 million from a group of investors including Twitter, SAIF Partners, Lightspeed Ventures and India Quotient.

With this round, the company has on-boarded two new investors -- Pawan Munjal, the CEO & Chairman of Hero MotoCorp who invested in his personal capacity through his Family Trust and Ajay Shriram, Chairman, DCM Shriram, has invested through DCM Shriram Promoters Family Office. This round of funding will be primarily utilised towards driving growth for Moj, ShareChat’s newly launched short-video platform.

Ed-tech platform Unacademy has acquired Coursavy, a platform for UPSC test preparation. The acquisition will further strengthen Unacademy’s leadership position in the UPSC test preparation market.

To enhance the learning experience for UPSC aspirants, Unacademy will conduct bimonthly scholarship tests - Aspire, and also conduct knowledge sharing summits with UPSC toppers, top educators and experts from the field.

The tie-up is a part of Facebook's VC Brand Incubator Program that collaborates with venture capital funds to help early-stage small and medium businesses (SMBs) to maximise their digital potential.

As part of the VC Brand Incubator Program, Facebook has also started Campaign Lab that helps direct-to-consumer small businesses get creative solution support, and go live with mobile friendly creatives and strategy in under 72 hours.

Digital B2B marketplace of Flipkart Group - Flipkart Wholesale is expanding its operations into 12 new cities, enabling a one-stop digital marketplace solution for the retail ecosystem which will offer small businesses a wide selection of products at a significant value. Starting with the fashion category in these cities, Flipkart Wholesale is looking to digitally transform kiranas and MSMEs to help them grow faster, retain their customers, and improve their profitability.

Ahead of the festive season, Flipkart Wholesale will now be operational in Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Mysore, Chandigarh Tricity, Meerut, Agra, Jaipur, Thane-Bhiwandi-Ulhasnagar, Greater Mumbai, Vasai-Virar-Mira-Bhayanadar, Thane (Kalyan-Dombivli) and Thane (Navi Mumbai). Flipkart has also partnered with Max Fashion, a move that will help the ecommerce major offer an expanded portfolio of apparel and accessories to customers ahead of the festive season.

On the occasion of World Tourism Day, vacation rental online marketplace Airbnb released a travel trend report. The report highlights some of the key trends observed over the past 90 days that paint a picture of travel in the new normal.

As per the report, 20 percent of all searches on Airbnb within the last three-month period in India have been for long-term stays (more than 28 nights) at a property. It also highlighted that in the past 90 days, while 45 percent of searches by travellers were for tree houses. Searches for barns and farm stays stood at 41 percent and 34 percent, respectively.

As work from home is translating to working from any home, 23 percent of guests specifically searched for homes with Wi-Fi as a top amenity followed by kitchens and pools.

Domestically Goa continues to be the most searched-for destination for homestays, followed by Lonavala, Shimla and Uttarakhand. As Indian government opens more travel bubbles with different countries, the sentiment and searches for key destinations such as the USA, UK and UAE are on the rise.

US office-sharing firm WeWork will sell control of its China division to one of its investors - private equity firm Trustbridge Partners - as it steps back from a competitive market where it has suffered low-occupancy rates.

Michael Jiang of Trustbridge Partners will serve as WeWork China's acting chief executive officer.

Facebook will not accept political ads that seek to claim victory before the results of the 2020 US election are declared, a company spokesperson tweeted. The move expands the company’s plans, announced earlier this month, to stop accepting new political ads in the week before the election. At the time, Facebook said political advertisers could resume creating new ads after Election Day.

Democrats have warned of a ”red mirage” on election night, citing expected delays in counting a record number of mail-in ballots this year, and raised concerns that President Donald Trump could use Facebook to convince people he had won.

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has articulated similar concerns about confusion likely to follow the election if results are not immediately clear. In his announcement last month, he said Facebook was planning to append labels to posts that try to declare victory prematurely or deligitimize the outcome of the election.

Ecommerce company Shopify confirmed in a blog post that two rogue members of their support team were engaged in a scheme to obtain customer transactional records of less than 200 merchants.

Shopify has terminated these individuals’ access to their Shopify network and referred the incident to law enforcement. The online shopping site has also referred the matter to FBI and other international agencies.

“This incident was not the result of a technical vulnerability in our platform, and the vast majority of merchants using Shopify are not affected. However, those whose stores were illegitimately accessed may have had customer data exposed. This data includes basic contact information, such as email, name, and address, as well as order details, like products and services purchased. Complete payment card numbers or other sensitive personal or financial information were not part of this incident,” said Shopify in a blog post.

UK rolls out a new smartphone app to boost the UK's track-and-trace system to help control coronavirus transmissions.

The government said businesses will be required by law to display the official National Health Service (NHS) quick response (QR) code posters so that people can check-in at different premises with the new app.