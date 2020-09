There were several developments in the startup space during the day, which include relief for Tiger Global in Flipkart -Tiger Global Rs 14,500 crore stake sale case, Vivriti Capital raises Rs 100 crore, Onsitego raises capital from IFC, fuel delivery platform FuelBuddy raises $2.3 million, Google announces class 4 of Google for Startups Accelerator India, and Lenovo announces end to end solutions for SMBs.

Here’re today’s top startup stories:

Delhi HC stays proceedings against Tiger Global in Rs. 14,500 crore Flipkart stake sale tax case. The court agreed to hear Tiger Global’s plea challenging AAR order, issued notice to I-T Dept, seeking reply. Next hearing is in January 2021.

In 2018, Mauritius-based subsidiaries of Tiger Global sold stake in Flipkart to Luxembourg-based Fit Holdings for Rs 14,500 crore. In March, Mumbai AAR held that PE Investor Tiger Global's Rs 14,500 crore stake sale in Flipkart was designed to avoid tax. Tiger Global has sought a stay on AAR order, sought directions to restrain I-T Dept from issuing demand notice, taking coercive action.

AAR suspected the use of Tiger Global's Mauritius based subsidiaries as shell companies to avail tax benefits.

Vivriti Capital, which owns and manages CredAvenue, an online platform for enterprise debt in India raised Rs. 100 crores led by existing investor Creation Investments.

Founded in 2017, Vivriti Capital currently has over 120 institutional investors/lenders, 260+ enterprise clients, 5 lakh plus individual and SME borrowers, and has enabled debt exceeding Rs30,000 crore.

After-sales services startup Onsitego raised capital from IFC, extends Series B round to $30 million. The first tranche of $19 million was raised in February, led by Zodius with participation from existing backer Accel Partners. The funds will be utilized for consolidating its market position in the after-sales services industry, and strengthening its consumer offerings like annual maintenance contract (AMC), home protection and on-demand services. IFC is a member of the World Bank Group.

GirnarSoft; known for its auto properties, CarDekho.com, Zigwheels.com and gaadi.com; announced plans to invest $20 Million in its subsidiary InsuranceDekho, India’s leading omni-channel insurance platform. They will use the funds to invest in branding and strengthening their tech, product and sales teams.

App based fuel delivery service FuelBuddy raised $2.3 million in seed funding from angel investor and capital of Chairman of Capital India Corp. S K Narvar with a further capital commitment of $2.3 million on a need basis.

Google announced the fourth batch of startups that will join its Google for Startups (GFS) Accelerator programme in India. Out of 600 applicants, it identified 20 startups that will receive 3 months of mentorship and support from its network of internal and external mentors.

The ongoing support ranges from access to Google teams, tech guidance on projects, machine learning related support, UX and design mentorship, leadership workshops, networking opportunities at industry engagements, PR support and more.

The 20 Indian startups selected to be a part of the programme include Antwak, BharatAri, BlackLight Games, Decoder, Factors.ai, Foxy.in, Gram Powder, InnerHour, Leher, Lokal, Math Buddy, Mera Cashier, Mosaic Wellness, myHQ, Navia Life Care, Orowealth, Virohan, Wellthy Therapeutics, Womaniya, and Zee Auto.

Lenovo, a global technology company, today unveiled a host of services and solutions enabling Indian SMBs for their current IT needs in the post pandemic time. Lenovo also introduced their latest product offering for SMBs - ThinkBook Plus, world’s first dual screen notebook with an E-Ink display.

Featuring a 13.3-inch FHD main display and a 10.8-inch e-Ink display on the cover, users can sketch and take notes with the integrated Lenovo Precision Pen and receive essential notifications when the lid is closed, allowing them to stay focused during meetings. The e-Ink display is made from Corning Gorilla Glass NBT, a unique glass solution for touch-enabled notebooks that provides enhanced scratch resistance, and reduced scratch visibility.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Israel’s Start-Up Nation Central and India’s International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology (iCreate) to initiate a bilateral program to accelerate innovation and technology cooperation between start-ups and corporates from both countries. The aim of this program is to bring together Israeli and Indian entrepreneurs and startups to collaborate on innovative projects.

iCreate and Start-Up Nation Central will initiate a unique Online Acceleration Program for market penetration to work with relevant technologies that match up with requirements originating from Indian corporations.

6. SoftBank, General Atlantic invest $108 million in Brazil's Acesso Digital

Acesso Digital, a Brazilian IDTech pioneer in ID protection solutions, raised $108 million from General Atlantic, and the SoftBank Latin America Fund. The funding round represents the largest Series B investment received to date by a LatAm SaaS company, and follows the IDTech’s first equity raise of $7.4 million in January 2020, led by e.Bricks Ventures.

The company expects to use the funds raised in this round to build upon its recent growth and scale the business by increasing its client base, expanding its product and service offerings, and augmenting its team, as well as continuing to explore strategic acquisition and investment opportunities.

China is unlikely to approve an “unfair” deal Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc said they have struck with ByteDance over the future of video-streaming app TikTok, the state-backed Global Times newspaper said in an editorial.

The US majors have said they would buy into a new mainly US-owned company, TikTok Global, with a board of directors comprised mainly of Americans, as the parties work to pacify the administration of US President Donald Trump, which had planned to ban TikTok in the United States on security grounds.

The editorial calls Trump administration's tactics "bullying" and says the deal is against China's sovereign interests.

8. TikTok removed roughly 100 million videos: Transparency report

TikTok releases its Transparency Report which says it has removed roughly 100 million videos across the world in the first half of 2020. The report also mentions that almost half of those videos were from India. This was before the Indian government imposed a ban on TikTok.

In the first half of 2020 (January 1 - June 30 TikTok removed 104,543,719 videos globally for violating their Community Guidelines or Terms of Service, which is less than 1% of all videos uploaded on TikTok. Of those videos, 96.4% of videos were removed before a user reported them, and 90.3% were removed before they received any views.

9. First Tesla Research Centre in India could soon be in Bengaluru, Second in the World after US

American electric car maker brand Tesla may soon have its research centre in Bengaluru. If all goes well, India will be the second country to have a Tesla research centre, next after the United States.

According to a report Tesla carried out discussions with the Karnataka State government officials. Apparently, this meeting between officials and Tesla took place on September 10. Apart from this, the report states that a follow-up meeting is scheduled to happen by the end of this month.