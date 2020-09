There were many development in the startup space during the day, which include Parliamentary Standing Committee recommended LTCG exemption, lower tax for domestic investors to boost startup ecosystem, Cashkaro raised $10 million, The Moms Co raised $8 million, Dozee raised Rs 12.5 crore, Zimyo raised $1.5 million in seed funding, Newton School raised $650,000 in seed funding, Flipkart said Big Billion Days to create 70,000 seasonal jobs this festive season, a report said Oracle will buy TikTok’s US operations, and Paytm First Games named Sachin Tendulkar as brand ambassador. Here’re the today’s top startup stories:

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance recommended that long term capital gains from investment in startups should be abolished, at least for the next two years, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government’s Standing Committee on Finance today released a report outlining its views on the startup ecosystem, opportunities and challenges.

The report suggested a number of measures to boost the domestic startup investment scene, including fixing the difference in tax rates between domestic and foreign funds, benefits between investing in listed and unlisted securities, exempting domestic fund managers from GST, and mobilising domestic funds to pool into funds of funds, more common in foreign countries.

Cashkaro raises $10 million led by Korea Investment Partners and existing investor Kalaari Capital

Cashback and coupons site CashKaro raised $10 million in a Series B funding round led by Korea Investment Partners and existing investor Kalaari Capital.

The company would be utilising the fund to scale up marketing, open up new brand building avenues, user-acquisition, product development, and hiring new talent

The Moms Co raises $8 million from Saama Capital, DSG Consumer Partners and others

The Moms Co has raised $8 million from Saama Capital and DSG Consumer Partners, along with angel investors. Shripad Nadkarni, an early investor in Paper Boat and Epigamia, and Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah, founders of Beardo, also participated in the capital raising.

Healthtech startup Dozee raised Rs 12.5 crore in funding led by Prime Venture Partners, YourNest Venture Capital, and 3one4 Capital. The startup will use the fresh capital to expand market outreach and bring real-time vitals monitoring at the forefront of digital healthcare in India.

SaaS Startup Zimyo raised $1.5 Mn in seed funding led by BEENEXT. Yatra Angel Network and AngelList also participated in the round along with a clutch of angel investors. The all-in-one HR software and payroll platform for small and medium-sized businesses helps employers to attract, retain and nurture great talent by offering multiple financial benefits.

Edtech startup Newton School raised $650,000 in seed funding led by Nexus Venture Partners. Unacademy founders Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini and Hemesh Singh, AngelList and other edtech founders participated in the round. The fresh capital will be used to scale operations and product development.

Walmart-owned Flipkart will help generate over 70,000 direct and lakhs of indirect seasonal jobs in the country ahead of the festive season and its Big Billion Days (BBD) sale.

The Bengaluru-based company said while direct job opportunities will be created across Flipkart's supply chain, including roles like delivery executives, pickers, packers and sorters, there will also be additional indirect jobs created at Flipkart's seller partner locations and kiranas.

This will be further supplemented by job creation in ancillary industries including vendor locations, and freight partners, as the entire ecosystem scales up for the festive season, a statement said.

Fintech major Paytm’s subsidiary Paytm First Games (PFG) has roped in cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as its brand ambassador.

The company has also earmarked Rs 300 crore to invest in growing the market for sports fantasy. The partnership with Sachin will also help increase the company’s reach in smaller cities and towns.

Oracle emerges as the winner after Microsoft's bid to buy TikTok's US operations was rejected - CNBC reports that the proposal includes China's ByteDance retaining operational control and Oracle will only be a "trusted technology partner" securing data within the US.

Apple will be hosting a launch event titled 'Time Flies Tonight'. At the Apple event, the company is expected to launch a bunch of new hardware and possibly reveal some details on the software releases scheduled for later in 2020.

Apple Event is expected to be primarily focused on releasing new iPads and Apple Watch models, and may or may not include the iPhone 12 launch.

The “Time Flies” Apple event is scheduled to begin at 10 am PDT/ 10.30 pm IST. Viewers can watch the Apple event on the company’s official website and on its YouTube channel. You can also watch the Apple Time Flies event through the Apple events app on Apple TV.

Social media giant Facebook will offer grants totalling $4.3 million (Rs 32 crore) to more than 3,000 small businesses across five Indian cities, including Delhi and Mumbai, to help them grow their operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is part of Facebook's $100 million grant, announced in March, to help small businesses in 30 countries cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"As part of our $100 million global grant for small businesses announced back in March, today (Tuesday) we are announcing a grant of $4.3 million (Rs 32 crore) for more than 3,000 small businesses across Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, where Facebook has offices," Facebook India MD and Vice-President Ajit Mohan said in a blog post.