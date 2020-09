There were many development in the startup space during the day , which include Byju's raised fresh funding from Silver Lake, others, PUBG cuts ties with China's Tencent for India franchise, DPIIT likely to release state ranking on startups ecosystem on September 11, Inflexor Ventures makes first close of its Tech fund at Rs 230 crore, among others. Here’re the top startups of the day:

Ed-tech major Byju’s raises fresh funding from US Private equity firm Silver Lake. Existing investors, Tiger Global, General Atlantic and Owl Ventures also participated in this round.

While the company did not disclose financial details, sources said Byju’s has raised USD 500 million (about Rs 3,672 crore) in the new round that valued it at USD 10.8 billion.

In its previous investment round, Byju’s raised from $100 million from Mary Meeker's tech investment firm BOND Capital at a valuation of $10.5 billion.

PUBG Corporation, the makers of the PUBG game, has decided to take away the Indian franchise from China's Tencent.

“PUBG Corporation has made the decision to no longer authorise the PUBG MOBILE franchise to Tencent Games in India. Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country," the company said in a statement.

The company added that it hopes to work with the Indian government to find a solution to the problem.

DPIIT likely to release state ranking on startups ecosystem on September 11: Sources

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will release state ranking on startups ecosystem on September 11. The states to be ranked on 30 action points, according to sources.

Recently DPIIT had released 'Ease of Doing Business' rankings for 2019, based on the Business Reform Action Plan 2018-19. While the same state has topped in the ease of doing annual business ranking of states and Union Territories for the third time in a row, Uttar Pradesh has jumped 10 places.

VC firm Inflexor Ventures has raised Rs 230 crore, marking the first close of it's Inflexor Technology Fund. The fund’s target corpus Rs 500 crore and it carries an additional Rs 200 crore green-shoe option, over the next few months from domestic and international investors.

Investors in the fund include SBICap Ventures, SIDBI, family offices and other ultra-rich individuals.

The fund will invest in pre-series A to Series A+ stages of B2B and enterprise startups in sectors such as healthtech, fintech, consumer tech, cleantech, edtech, deeptech and agritech.

Recordent raises an undisclosed amount in Angel funding round

Fintech startup Recordent raises an undisclosed amount in an Angel funding round.

Funds will be invested to strengthen technology, product development, team size and acquire more users. Startup aims to resolve challenges faced by MSMEs for the collection of customer dues and recover payments.

Currently, Recordent claims it has 400 clients from across the nation including Guarented, Shipyaari, Cona Electricals, Virtusa Lifespaces, Way2Online, Furniture World, Namma Dhobi, Spectra India, Technosoft, Lotus Lap Schools, Kleenco, Spandana Spoorthi Microfinance, and TV5.

E-commerce giant Amazon India will add five sort centres and expand eight such existing facilities in the country to strengthen its capacity ahead of the festive season. The five new sort centres will be launched in Visakhapatnam, Farukhnagar, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

”With this expansion, Amazon India will strengthen its delivery speed and connectivity for customers and sellers, ahead of the festive season,” the statement said.

The company has spent billions of dollars buying shares in technology companies such as Amazon and has also made significant options purchases in tech companies, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

General Motors acquires 11 percent stake in US electric truck maker Nikola, worth about $2 billion. With this partnership General Motors will engineer, validate, homologate and build the Nikola Badger for both the battery electric vehicle and fuel cell electric vehicle variants as part of the in-kind services.

Nikola will be responsible for the sales and marketing for the Badger and will retain the Nikola Badger brand.