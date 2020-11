There were several developments in the startup space during the day. Here are the important stories of the day:

1. Govt rejects proposal on capital gain tax & ESOP relief

Dashing the hopes of startups yet again, the finance ministry has refused to relax the rule that requires these firms to register with the inter-ministerial board (IMB) to be eligible for any tax benefits.

The request for relaxing the rule that requires startup employees to pay tax on notional gains while exercising employee stock options, too has been refused.

2. Meesho undertakes ESOP buyback worth $5 million

This is the second buyback by the company, where the eligible employees were entitled to exercise their option to sell up to 100 per cent of their vested ESOP shares.

The total worth of the latest ESOP re-purchasing programme is expected to be approximately USD 5 million, it added. Employees ranging from junior most executives to senior leadership will take part in the exercise.

3. Funding of the day

CityMall raises $3 million led by Elevation Capital

Social e-commerce venture citymall has raised $3 million in a Seed funding round led by Elevation Capital formerly SAIF Partners. The round also saw participation from Waterbridge ventures, Arun Tadanki’s private syndicate on LetsVenture. The proceeds of this fresh funding will be utilised to build a robust network of CityMall “Community Leaders” and expand its supply chain tailored for smaller tier III and IV cities in India, apart from building a core team.

Uolo raises $2.7 million from Omidyar Network India and Blume Ventures

The company plans to invest the funds to expand its team across technology and operations and improve its offerings for school administration and students.

BitClass raises Seed funding, led by Venture Highway

Product as a Service startup BitClass raised $2 million in seed funding led by Venture Highway with participation from AET Japan, Figure Eight Investments, and Waterbridge Ventures.

The new funding will help the company to make investments in technology and grow and scale the business to bring more Teacherpreneurs onto its platform.

4. Amazon's Prime Video makes live sports foray in India with cricket rights

Amazon’s Prime Video acquires the rights for broadcasting New Zealand Cricket matches in India, marking the streaming service's first foray into live sports in its fastest growing market. As part of the deal between Amazon and the New Zealand Cricket Board, Prime Video will exclusively stream all international cricket matches played in New Zealand for both men’s and women’s cricket, across all formats of the game beginning late 2021 and through to the 2025-2026 season

5. US judge to hear dispute over Google DOJ antitrust lawsuit protective order

A US judge said that he will consider arguments in a disputed order related to the protection of confidential information in the Justice Department’s antitrust lawsuit filed against Alphabet Inc’s Google LLC unit.

US District Judge directed the government and Google to file by Friday “position statements outlining their respective positions on the disputed terms of a protective order.”

Last week, the two sides said that they had failed to reach an agreement on how to protect confidential information that was given to the government by third parties.

6. Zoom to enhance security as part of proposed US settlement with FTC

Zoom Video Communications must implement a new information security program as part of its proposed settlement with U.S. regulators over user privacy issues, the Federal Trade Commission said.

The resolution did not have any financial component but the agency said Zoom would face fines of up to $43,280 for each future violation under the agreement.