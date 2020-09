There were many several developments in the startup space during the day, which include Byju’s raises funds from BlackRock, Sands Capital and Alkeon Capital, ShareChat closes $40 million in Pre-Series E from a clutch of investors including Twitter, Private equity major KKR to invest Rs 5,550 crore in Reliance Retail for 1.28 percent stake, Airtel picks up strategic stake in tech startup Waybeo, Girnarsoft commits to invest $20 million in InsuranceDekho, MPL raises $90 million in Series C funding, and Unacademy acquires leading UPSC test preparation platform Coursavy.

Here’re the top stories of the day:

Ed-tech decacorn Byjus is now valued at a whopping 11.1 billion dollars after it raises funding from BlackRock, Sands Capital and Alkeon Capital. Existing investors General Atlantic, Owl Ventures and Tiger Global are also participating in this round. Sources said the latest funds are part of the $500 million round and saw participation from Silver Lake. Earlier this month, Byju's had announced raising funds from Silver Lake and existing investors Tiger Global, General Atlantic and Owl Ventures.

Byju’s has raised over a billion dollars in 2020 alone, more than the entire Indian ed-tech industry raised in 2019.

ShareChat closes $40 million in Pre-Series E from a clutch of investors including Twitter; plans to ramp up its short video platform Moj; adds $14 million to ESOP pool

Homegrown social media venture ShareChat, announced the completion of its Pre-Series E round of $40 million from a group of investors including Twitter, SAIF Partners, Lightspeed Ventures and India Quotient. With this round, the company has on-boarded two new investors -- Pawan Munjal, the CEO & Chairman of Hero MotoCorp who invested in his personal capacity, through his Family Trust and Ajay Shriram, Chairman, DCM Shriram, has invested through DCM Shriram Promoters Family Office. This round of funding will be primarily utilised towards driving growth for Moj, ShareChat’s newly launched short-video platform.

This week, ShareChat also expanded ESOP (employee stock options) pool by $14 million to $35 million to reward its employees. Besides, the company has also announced a 50 percent bonus for the existing employees holding ESOPs in the company.

American buyout firm KKR & Co will invest Rs 5,550 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures for a 1.28 percent stake, the second deal stitched up by the retail unit of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) within a month.

Airtel picks up strategic stake in tech startup Waybeo

Telecom company Bharti Airtel has picked up a 10 percent stake in tech startup Waybeo as part of its strategy to scale up its cloud offerings. Focused on deep Al based analytics for cloud telephony Waybeo is the fifth startup to join the fast growing Airtel Startup Accelerator Program.

In the past, Vahan, Spectacom, Lattu Kids and Voicezen have joined the programme

Vivriti Capital, which owns and manages CredAvenue, an online platform for enterprise debt in India raised Rs. 100 crores led by existing investor Creation Investments. Founded in 2017, Vivriti Capital currently has over 120 institutional investors/lenders, 260+ enterprise clients, 5 lakh plus individual and SME borrowers, and has enabled debt exceeding Rs 30,000 crore.

City-based online gaming startup Mobile Premier League raised a series C funding of $90 million from SIG, RTP Global, and MDI Ventures. This takes overall investments into MPL to $130.5 million. Existing investors Sequoia India, Go-Ventures, and Base Partners also participated in the round. MPL allows players to compete against each other in online games and win real money. It also has a section on fantasy sports including on the ongoing IPL cricket season.

GirnarSoft, known for its auto properties, CarDekho.com, Zigwheels.com and gaadi.com announced plans to invest $20 Million in its subsidiary, InsuranceDekho, India’s leading omni channel insurance platform. They will use the funds to invest in branding and strengthening their tech, product and sales teams.

Delhi HC stays proceedings against Tiger Global in Rs 14,500 crore Flipkart stake sale tax case. Delhi HC agrees to hear Tiger Global’s Plea challenging AAR order, issues notice to I-T Dept, seeking reply. Next hearing is in January 2021.

In 2018, Mauritius based subsidiaries of Tiger Global sold stake in Flipkart to Luxembourg based Fit Holdings for Rs 14,500 crore. In March, Mumbai AAR held that PE Investor Tiger Global's Rs 14,500 crore stake sale in Flipkart was designed to avoid tax. Tiger Global has sought a stay on AAR order, sought directions to restrain I-T Dept from issuing demand notice, taking coercive action.

AAR suspected the use of Tiger Global's Mauritius based subsidiaries as shell companies to avail tax benefits.

Ed-tech platform Unacademy acquires Coursavy, a platform for UPSC test preparation. The acquisition will further strengthen Unacademy’s leadership position in the UPSC test preparation market.

To enhance the learning experience for UPSC aspirants, Unacademy will conduct bimonthly scholarship tests - Aspire, and also conduct knowledge sharing summits with UPSC toppers, Top Educators and experts from the field.

The tie-up is a part of Facebook's VC Brand Incubator Program that collaborates with venture capital funds to help early-stage small and medium businesses (SMBs) to maximise their digital potential.

As part of the VC Brand Incubator Program, Facebook has also started Campaign Lab that helps direct-to-consumer small businesses get creative solutioning support, and go live with mobile friendly creatives and strategy in under 72 hours.

Google announced the fourth batch of startups that will join its Google for Startups (GFS) Accelerator programme in India. Out of 600 applicants, it identified 20 startups that will receive 3 months of mentorship and support from its network of internal and external mentors.

The ongoing support ranges from access to Google teams, tech guidance on projects, machine learning related support, UX and design mentorship, leadership workshops, networking opportunities at industry engagements, PR support and more.

The 20 Indian startups selected to be a part of the programme include Antwak, BharatAri, BlackLight Games, Decoder, Factors.ai, Foxy.in, Gram Powder, InnerHour, Leher, Lokal, Math Buddy, Mera Cashier, Mosaic Wellness, myHQ, Navia Life Care, Orowealth, Virohan, Wellthy Therapeutics, Womaniya, and Zee Auto.

Sources say the merged entity could be valued at $1.2 billion.

Apple Store Online has been finally launched in India. The exclusive online store that went live today offers customers a wide range of products along with premium experience and support to customers across the country.

The development is a big stride for the US-based tech giant Apple that currently has third-party reseller outlets and online channels to sell its devices in the country. The Apple India store, the 38th online store worldwide, would have specialists to lend expert advice and support to the Indian customers

American electric car maker brand Tesla may soon have its research centre in Bengaluru. If all goes well, India will be the second country to have a Tesla research centre, next after the United States.

According to a report, Tesla carried out discussions with the Karnataka State government officials. Apparently, this meeting between officials and Tesla took place on September 10. Apart from this, the report states that a follow-up meeting is scheduled to happen by the end of this month.

Alibaba subsidiary Ant Financial raised its initial public offering valuation target by $25 billion to $250 billion, seeking to raise $35 billion according to a Bloomberg report.

The financial services company, expecting to raise $30 billion initially, saw early investor interest that led to the $5 billion hike. This sets the stage for Ant Group's IPO to become the biggest IPO in the world, surpassing Saudi Aramco’s $29 billion capital raise, with dual listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Acesso Digital, a Brazilian IDTech pioneer in ID protection solutions, raised $108 million from General Atlantic, and the SoftBank Latin America Fund. The funding round represents the largest Series B investment received to date by a LatAm SaaS company, and follows the IDTech’s first equity raise of US$7.4 million in January 2020, led by e.Bricks Ventures.

The Company expects to use the funds raised in this round to build upon its recent growth and scale the business by increasing its client base, expanding its product and service offerings, and augmenting its team, as well as continuing to explore strategic acquisition and investment opportunities.

China is unlikely to approve an “unfair” deal Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc said they have struck with ByteDance over the future of video-streaming app TikTok, the state-backed Global Times newspaper said in an editorial.

The US majors have said they would buy into a new mainly US-owned company, TikTok Global, with a board of directors comprised mainly of Americans, as the parties work to pacify the administration of US President Donald Trump, which had planned to ban TikTok in the United States on security grounds.

The editorial calls Trump administration's tactics "bullying" and says the deal is against China's sovereign interests.

TikTok released its Transparency Report which highlighted that it has removed roughly 100 million videos across the world in the first half of 2020. The report also mentions that almost half of those videos were from India. This was before the Indian government imposed a ban on TikTok.

In the first half of 2020 (January 1 - June 30 TikTok removed 104,543,719 videos globally for violating their Community Guidelines or Terms of Service, which is less than 1% of all videos uploaded on TikTok. Of those videos, 96.4% of videos were removed before a user reported them, and 90.3% were removed before they received any views.

The US Justice Department is expected to file a lawsuit against Alphabet's Google as soon as next week, kicking off a long legal slog over whether the online search and advertising company uses its outsised market power unfairly. One set of allegations has to do with Google's search engine.

Google is accused of looking to disadvantage rivals such as Microsoft's Bing, depriving them of the scale, and thus the data about user preferences and users themselves, that they need to improve and to advertise to users. Google is also accused of using its popular search function to favour its products, like YouTube, as well as big advertisers, like eBay.

Another allegation has to do with advertising. Of particular interest is "search advertising," the ads that show up under a search box if a person searches for a consumer item like "dishwasher." Google controls the sale of the space under these searches, as well as the tools to make those sales.

Facebook will not accept political ads that seek to claim victory before the results of the 2020 US election are declared, a company spokesperson tweeted. The move expands the company’s plans, announced earlier this month, to stop accepting new political ads in the week before the election. At the time, Facebook said political advertisers could resume creating new ads after Election Day.

Democrats have warned of a ”red mirage” on election night, citing expected delays in counting a record number of mail-in ballots this year, and raised concerns that President Donald Trump could use Facebook to convince people he had won.

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has articulated similar concerns about confusion likely to follow the election if results are not immediately clear. In his announcement last month, he said Facebook was planning to append labels to posts that try to declare victory prematurely or deligitimize the outcome of the election.