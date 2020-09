There were several developments in the startup space during the day, which include Zomato plans for IPO in the first half of 2021, investment startup Groww raises $30 million, MediBuddy signed as the official digital healthcare partner for RCB, Acko to invest $1.2 million in car servicing platform Pitstop. Here’re the top startups of the day:

Flushed with new investor capital and clawing back from the pandemic, plans to go public next year, CEO Deepinder Goyal told employees in an internal mail.

Zomato, currently valued at $3.5 billion, plans to file for an initial public offering (IPO) in the first half of next year, although whether it will list in India or the US is unclear.

Zomato has also brought Tiger Global Management on board with Rs 760 crore in funding. As per regulatory filings sourced from Tofler, Tiger Global pumped in the money through its Singapore-based investment arm Internet Fund.

The funding comes days after Zomato had raised Rs 456 crore from existing investor Temasek last week. MacRitchie Investments Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Temasek, which is a Singapore government-owned investment firm, funded the company recently.

Bengaluru-based investment platform Groww has raised $30 million in its series C round, led by YC Continuity. This round also saw the participation of existing investors Sequoia India, Ribbit Capital and Propel Ventures. This is YC Continuity’s first investment in India.

The company plans to use the funds to strengthen its technology infrastructure and hire top talent across engineering, product and growth. Groww also wants to pump in part of the funds to power an educational initiative across India to increase pan-India literacy about financial markets.

Digital healthcare platform, MediBuddy, signed as the official digital healthcare partner for Royal Challengers Bangalore, for the thirteenth season of T20, a professional cricket league established by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2007.

Speaking of the partnership, Mr. Sanjeev Churiwala, Chairman, Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “We are delighted to have MediBuddy as digital healthcare partner with Royal Challengers Bangalore, with this partnership we aim to drive the message of the importance of health in these current times.”

The T20 tournament will be played in the UAE this year and is scheduled to start on September 19, 2020 and will conclude on November 10, 2020

Insurance technology firm Acko Technology and Services is investing $1.2 million in car servicing and repair platform Pitstop. The investment will be made in two tranches.

This is among the first such deals in the insurtech sector where a player from this segment has bought stake in an external-but-related firm.

The investment will accelerate Acko’s auto claim servicing capability and its promise of three-day, doorstep pickup, repair and delivery.

Zerodha-backed Rainmatter Capital has led a Rs 2.7-crore fundraising round in the company that owns online learning platform QShala. Mindtree co-founder Kalyan Banerjee and former Lowe Lintas director Preeti Sawhney also participated in Walnut Knowledge Solutions' financing round.

Other angel investors included Qwikcilver Solutions CTO, Sanjay Tambwekar and Avinash Umapathy, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Bengaluru-based Rainmatter usually invests in startups in the financial technology space.

Startups incubated by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) generated 65,864 jobs as cumulative direct employment and created wealth of Rs 27,262 crores from 2014-19, according to a report launched by the DST this week.

The report also indicates a five-fold increase in investments raised by the seed supported start-ups as funding from angels, venture capitals, and other stakeholders with significant valuation gains.

Home rental company Nestaway is restructuring its business to foray into several tier-two towns. In order to run operations in towns like Vijayawada, Chandigarh, Indore, Jaipur, Agra, Indore, Nagpur, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Ludhiana, Faridabad, Bhubaneswar, Salem, Faridabad and Coimbatore among others, the company has decided to launch a franchising model.

Nestaway's franchising model means that independent property managers in tier-two towns and suburbs near tier-one cities, will now have access to the same product and services that Nestaway offers in 16 tier-one cities like Delhi, NCR, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru where it presently offers rental services.

As per Reuters, SoftBank Group Corp has appointed in-house lawyer Tim Mackey as group compliance officer, following the departure of his predecessor.

The Tokyo-based Mackey has served as deputy legal counsel since November 2018 and has headed the compliance department in Tokyo for the last six months.

He takes up the role at a time when SoftBank’s strategy is under renewed scrutiny following reports of big bets on derivatives tied to tech stocks.

The key mechanism used by Facebook to transfer data from the European Union to the United States “cannot in practice be used” for such transfers, according to Ireland’s Data Protection Commission, Facebook said on Wednesday.

The US social media giant said in a blog post that it believed the mechanism, Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs), had been deemed valid by the Court of Justice of the European Union in July, adding:

“We will continue to transfer data in compliance with the recent CJEU ruling and until we receive further guidance.”

Facebook said the Irish Data Protection Commission, Facebook’s lead regulator in the EU, had “commenced an inquiry into Facebook controlled EU-US data transfers, and has suggested that SCCs cannot in practice be used for EU-US data transfers”.

Adam Mosseri, Head of Photo sharing platform Instagram shares updates regarding Instragram in a blog post. It plans to build a dedicated product group – the Instagram Equity team – that will focus on understanding and addressing bias in the product development and people’s experiences on Instagram.

The Equity team will focus on creating fair and equitable products. This includes working with Facebook's Responsible AI team to ensure algorithmic fairness. In addition, they’ll create new features that respond to the needs of underserved communities.

Separate from this new product group the company is also hiring a new Director for Diversity and Inclusion.