There were several developments in the startup space during the day, which include Pepperfry IPO likely in 12-18 months, say reports; Small Case raises $14 million from DSP; US based Joyance invests in Oga Fit; Paytm Money rolls out stockbroking for all; US federal judge postpones Trump ban on popular app TikTok; Farmville, which drove gamers to Facebook, will shut down at the end of 2020; Google removes 17 apps infected with Joker malware from Play Store; and SoftBank brings food service robot to labour-strapped Japan.

Here are the top startup stories of the day:

Online furniture platform retailer Pepperfry nears break even, aims to be profitable in the first half of 2021 and is planning to go public in the next 12-18 months, according to reports.

As work from home becomes the new normal, there has been a sudden surge in demand for home-office furniture -- particularly, chairs and tables. Pepperfry has seen a huge uptick in demand for tables and ergonomic office chairs, by 185 percent and 175 percent, respectively, in June 2020, in comparison to pre-COVID levels.

Capital markets infrastructure startup smallcase has raised $14 million as part of its Series B financing round led by DSP Group along with existing investors Sequoia Capital India, Blume Ventures, Beenext and WEH Ventures. This round also saw participation from Arkam Ventures (previously Unitary Helion), Utpal Sheth, CEO at Rare Enterprises, which is owned by billionaire investor, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Kunal Shah, founder, CRED.

This funding will be used to enhance the platform’s infrastructure stack, add more investment products and partners, as well as to expand its technology and product teams.

The smallcase platform is integrated with India’s largest brokers, including Zerodha, HDFC Securities, Kotak Securities, 5Paisa and AxisDirect, to offer "smallcases" to their clients.

Fitness tech startup Oga Fit raised an undisclosed amount in Pre-Series A funding from Joyance Partners.

The funds will be used towards amplifying marketing efforts, content creation, and product development. The funding marks the global VC's first-ever investment in an Indian market.

An initiative by Social Starts, Joyance Partners invests in companies with the capacity to deliver, or contribute to the delivery of, Delightful Moments. They are the first venture fund focused purely on individual, personal experience. Since their initiation in October 2017, Joyance has made over eighty investments in companies with a deeper domain expertise in bioscience, neuroscience, food science, and VR/AR.

Paytm Money has opened Stockbroking access for everyone in the country. It aims to attract 10 lakh investors, mainly first-time users from small cities and towns, this financial year itself.

Available on iOS, Android and web, the platform has already registered 2.2 lakh users during its early access program with nearly two-thirds being millennials.

The platform allows users to research the markets, explore market movers, create customizable watchlists, and set price alerts for as many as 50 stocks. Also, users may set weekly/monthly SIPs for stocks and automate stocks investing conveniently.

With the built-in brokerage calculator, the investor can discover the transaction charges and know the exact breakeven price to sell stocks profitably, said the release.

A federal judge in Columbia temporarily blocked Trump administration order that would have banned the popular video-sharing app TikTok from US smartphone app stores around midnight.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump declared that TikTok was a threat to national security and that it must either sell its US operations to US companies or be barred from the country.

Farmville, the iconic farming simulator that led to a generation of casual Facebook gamers, will shut down on December 31, 2020. The creator of the game, Zynga, confirmed it will be pulling the plug on the game because Adobe Flash, which powers the game, will no longer be supported on web browsers.

The game's mobile version, Farmville 2, is not likely to be affected by this and will run across Android and iOS. Zynga is planning to also launch a third edition of the franchise. The original Farmville became one of the most popular games in the early era of Facebook, drawing in players of all age groups.

Google has removed 17 Android applications from its Play Store after they were found to be infected with Joker malware. Joker malware is usually used by attackers to get into Android phones and steal information like SMS messages, OTPs, and user data. The spyware is often used to signed up victims for premium wireless application protocol (WAP) services without their knowledge.

The removal comes after researchers at security firm Zscaler spotted the malware and alerted Google. Zscaler security researcher Viral Gandhi said that Google's Android Security team took prompt action to remove the suspicious apps from the Google Play store.

There were a total of around 120,000 downloads for the identified malicious apps, Zcaler said in a blog post.

SoftBank's robotics arm will bring a food service robot developed by California-based Bear Robotics to Japan as restaurants grapple with labour shortages and seek to ensure social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The robot named Servi, which has layers of trays and is equipped with 3D cameras and Lidar sensors for navigation, will launch in January. Servi will cost 99,800 yen ($950) per month excluding tax on a three year plan. Servi has been tested by Japanese restaurant operators, including Seven & i Holdings at its Denny’s chain, as the sector grapples with an aging workforce and deepening labour shortages.