There were many developments in the startup space during the day, which include Byju’s raises funds from BlackRock, Sands Capital and Alkeon Capital, KKR to invest Rs 5,550 crore in Reliance Retail for 1.28 percent stake, CCI approves PharmEasy merger with Medlife, Airtel picks up strategic stake in tech startup Waybeo, ShareChat adds $14 million to ESOP pool, Apple Store Online launched in India, NSE partners with LetsVenture to design courses, create content on private markets, and Amazon adds regional languages to its platform.

Here are the top startup updates of the day:

Ed-tech decacorn Byjus is now valued at a whopping $11.1 billion after it raises funding from BlackRock, Sands Capital and Alkeon Capital. Existing investors General Atlantic, Owl Ventures and Tiger Global are also participating in this round. Sources said the latest funds are part of the $500 million round and saw participation from Silver Lake. Earlier this month, Byju's had announced raising funds from Silver Lake and existing investors Tiger Global, General Atlantic and Owl Ventures.

Byju’s has raised over $1 billion in 2020 alone, more than the entire Indian ed-tech industry raised in 2019.

American buyout firm KKR & Co will invest Rs 5,550 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures for a 1.28 percent stake, the second deal stitched up by the retail unit of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) within a month.

The investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore, RIL said in an exchange filing on September 23

Sources say the merged entity could be valued at $1.2 billion.

Telecom company Bharti Airtel has picked up a 10 percent stake in tech startup Waybeo as part of its strategy to scale up its cloud offerings. Focused on deep Al based analytics for cloud telephony Waybeo is the fifth startup to join the fast growing Airtel Startup Accelerator Program. The company did not divulge into the financial details of the deal.

In the past, Vahan, Spectacom, Lattu Kids and Voicezen have joined the programme

Indian social media platform ShareChat has expanded ESOP (employee stock options) pool by $14 million to $35 million to reward its employees. Besides, the company has also announced a 50 percent bonus for the existing employees holding ESOPs in the company.

The scheme will be applicable for existing employees, who were on the company’s payroll on June 30, 2020.

Presently, ShareChat employs over 400 people. More than 300 employees on the company’s payroll as of June 30, 2020,

Apple Store Online has been finally launched in India. The exclusive online store, that went live today, offers customers a wide range of products along with premium experience and support to customers across the country.

The development is a big stride for the US-based tech giant Apple that currently has third-party reseller outlets and online channels to sell its devices in the country. The Apple India store, the 38th online store worldwide, would have specialists to lend expert advice and support to the Indian customers.

National Stock Exchange (NSE) Knowledge Hub has collaborated with LetsVenture to design courses and create content on private markets. Courses will cater to individuals who seek to understand the dynamics of fundraising in the private market with a focus on angel investing, VC and PE fundraising, according to a statement.

NSE Knowledge Hub is an AI-powered learning experience platform from NSE Academy, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Stock Exchange

The moves is in line with the ecommerce major’s plan to reach the next 200-300 million online users as it allows customers the ability to shop and transact online in native languages.

Amazon customers can select their preferred language across Android and iOS apps, mobile and desktop sites.

Alibaba subsidiary Ant Financial raises its initial public offering valuation target by $25 billion to $250 billion, seeking to raise $35 billion, according to a Bloomberg report.

The financial services company, expecting to raise $30 billion initially, saw early investor interest that led to the $5 billion hike. This sets the stage for Ant Group's IPO to become the biggest IPO in the world, surpassing Saudi Aramco’s $29 billion capital raise, with dual listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Lightweight fine jewellery brand Melorra raised $12.5 million in an oversubscribed funding round led by Symphony Asia, Lightbox Ventures and Alteria Capital. Others who participated in the round included existing and new family offices of Burman, Jeejeebhoy and others.

Servify, a device lifecycle management platform, has raised $23 million in Series C round of funding led by its existing investor Iron Pillar, an India focused venture growth investor.

All existing investors Blume, Beenext and Tetrao SPF also participated in the round. Additionally, funds managed by Global Alternatives Investor 57 Stars, multiple strategic investors like Sparkle Fund (an investment arm of DMI Finance), SF Roofdeck Capital LLC (Investment arm of Silicon Valley Investment Bank FT Partners), Go Ventures (investment arm of Go PLC, a Maltese integrated telecommunications company) and Madhu Kela Family Office also joined this round.