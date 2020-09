There were many updates in the startup space during the day, which include MPL raises $90 million in Series C funding, mCaffeine raises Rs 42 crore in Series B funding, Google Pay, Visa partner for card-based payments with tokenization, Niramai partners with Apollo Clinic to offer contact-less breast cancer screening services, and ByteDance says it will not transfer algorithm and technology to Oracle as part of TikTok deal.

Here are the top startup stories of the day:

City-based online gaming startup Mobile Premier League raised a series C funding of $90 million from SIG, RTP Global, and MDI Ventures. This takes overall investments into MPL to $130.5 million. Existing investors Sequoia India, Go-Ventures, and Base Partners also participated in the round.

MPL allows players to compete against each other in online games and win real money. It also has a section on fantasy sports including on the ongoing IPL cricket season.

mCaffeine raises Rs 42 crore in Series B funding

mCaffeine plans to penetrate the market aggressively by giving more emphasis to a customer-driven approach especially for the young millennials of India with premium offerings.

Google Pay rolled out Tap-to-pay feature for Axis Bank and SBI Card on Visa payments network. Through tokenization, Google Pay Android users can use their debit or credit card to make payments through a secure digital token attached to their phone without having to physically share their credit or debit card details.

The feature will also facilitate use of tap-to-pay feature on near-field communications (NFC)-enabled point of sale (PoS) terminals and online merchants.

Niramai partners with Apollo Clinic to offer contact-less breast cancer screening services

AI-based breast cancer screening platform Niramai Health Analytix has tied-up with Apollo Clinic to offer contact-less, privacy-sensitive, breast cancer screening services to customers.

The screening services will be initially available at all Apollo Clinic clinics across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune and will be ramped up pan-India in due course.

ByteDance will not transfer algorithms and technologies to Oracle as part of a deal announced over the weekend to keep social media app TikTok operating in the U.S. President Donald Trump said he approved the deal that will see the creation of a U.S.-headquartered firm called TikTok Global with Oracle and Walmart taking minority stakes.

Speaking about this deal President Trump suggested that Oracle and Walmart must have total control of TikTok.

U.S. electric-truck maker Nikola Corp’s founder Trevor Milton has stepped down as executive chairman, as it battles fraud allegations from a short-seller that the EV the zero-emission vehicle start-up misled investors.

In a scathing report earlier this month, short-seller Hindenburg Research alleged that Nikola misled investors over its EV tech drawing the attention of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Microsoft plans to acquire ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda, id Software, Arkane Studios, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks and more, for $7.5 billion in cash.