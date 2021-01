There were several developments in the startup space during the day on Thursday. Here are important startup updates of the day:

India parliament panel to question Facebook on WhatsApp's privacy terms: Reuters

Facebook executives will field questions from an Indian parliamentary panel on Thursday about the changes to WhatsApp’s privacy, a source said, days after the messaging platform was asked by the country’s technology ministry to withdraw them.

The panel will ask why Facebook needed to change WhatsApp’s privacy policy and how it will impact users, the source said. WhatsApp did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new venture to be launched on Jan 27; CRED founder Kunal Shah jumps in as an investor

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei quit the tech company after 7 years in October, 2020. Soon, Pei announced that he was brewing with a new idea and so far, has already raised $7 million in a seed round from a clutch of high-profile investors. Reports suggest that the investors included likes of Tony Fadell, principal at advisory firm Future Shape and inventor of the iPod, Kevin Lin, Co-founder of Twitch, Steve Huffman CEO of Reddit, Youtuber Casey Neistat to name a few. Joining this list is Kunal Shah, founder of CRED

Elevation Capital leads $1.63 million seed stage funding in Turnip

Game live streaming and community platform Turnip has raised $1.63 million in a seed round led by Elevation Capital. The latest round also saw participation from Better Capital.

The company plans to use the funds to expand its reach to millions of gaming communities by building a scalable and seamless product. The startup also plans to recruit talented individuals who have a shared passion to build the future of gaming.

Global VC Antler weighs $100 million investment in Indian startups

Global venture capital (VC) fund Antler is planning to invest over $100 million across Indian technology startups in the next four years.

The Singapore-headquartered VC firm, present in 11 locations around the world, has till now invested in over 160 technology-companies. With the $100 million fund, the firm plans to back 150 Indian startups over the course of next 4 years.

Licious forays into Tier I and Tier II Indian markets

Fresh meat, meat products and sea food brand Licious makes a strategic expansion to 7 new cities in India. After launching in Jaipur and Coimbatore in Nov-Dec 2020, the Bengaluru-based brand has extended its operations to Vijayawada, Vizag, and Kochi. Licious is also all set to enter Puducherry and Kolkata, India’s key culinary hub for meat and seafood, by early 2021.

With its foray into these 7 new markets, Licious aims at unlocking the huge business opportunity in the fresh meat and seafood segment, while adding to its roster of 7 existing markets across India.

Licious plans to offer its entire range of over 200 SKUs in all their new markets as well. These include fresh cuts like chicken biryani cuts, fish and seafood, cold cuts, ready-to-cook delicacies such as kebabs, and the brand’s signature chicken and prawn spreads in the ready-to-eat category.

Google and French publishers sign agreement over copyright

Google has only signed individual agreements with a few publications so far, including national dailies Le Monde and Le Figaro.