There were several developments in the startup space during the day on Wednesday. Here are the top startup updates of the day:

Edtech giant Byju's to acquire top coaching institute Aakash for $1 billion

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the edtech sector has received a shot in the arm. Taking digital learning a notch higher, India’s biggest online education firm Byju’s is set to acquire Aakash Educational Services, which owns and operates a chain of 200 offline coaching centres across the country.

According to a Bloomberg report, the deal has locked at $1 billion and is expected to be closed over the next two or three months. It will see the complete exit of Aakash founders — the Chaudhry family — while Blackstone Group, which backs the coaching brand, will swap a portion of its 37.5 percent equity in Aakash for a stake in Byju’s.

An official confirmation from either party is, however, yet to come.

In News: WhatsApp Policy debate

Signal woos users with simple terms of service; says India market response beats expectations

Signal saw a meteoric rise as a direct consequence of privacy debate around its larger rival WhatsApp, but its co-founder Brian Acton said the messaging platform is hoping to capitalise on the opportunities with its ”simple and straightforward” terms of service and privacy policy.

Signal, a non-profit, has seen millions of downloads globally after WhatsApp updated its privacy policy that included a controversial change of linking data of WhatsApp users to Facebook’s other products and services.

Telegram says it added 25 million users in 3 days globally

Messaging service Telegram said it has added 25 million new users over the past 72 hours, days after it surpassed the 500 million monthly active user mark.

The surge in new users took place after Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp rolled out a new policy outlining terms through which it could transfer data to its parent company.

Funding of the day

Unacademy Group concludes secondary share transaction with leading Investors

Edtech platform Unacademy has concluded a new secondary transaction round in which Tiger Global, Dragoneer Investment Group, Steadview Capital and General Atlantic have increased their stake in the company. As part of the round, the investors have acquired additional shares worth $50 million, doubling down on their investment and conviction in the Unacademy Group’s growth trajectory and future prospects.

The latest transaction follows a round in November 2020 when Tiger Global and Dragoneer Investment Group invested in the Unacademy Group at a valuation of $2 billion.

InnoVen Capital invests Rs 50 crore debt in Infra.Market

InnoVen Capital has invested Rs 50 crore in leading B2B platform Infra.Market. The company will use the latest fund to execute its growth agenda.

ReadyAssist raises $1 million to service a stranded customer faster than current market solutions

ReadyAssist, a 24x7 roadside assistance start-up has raised a seed funding of $1 million from a group of reputable angel investors in two tranches.

ReadyAssist will use the funds to focus on augmenting its technology strength to help its objective of growth, ability to service a stranded customer faster than the current market solutions and becoming an automobile skills powerhouse.

B2B Pharma marketplace Saveo acquihires retail startup ShuttrStores to strengthen technology and talent

Bengaluru-based B2B e-commerce marketplace for pharmacies Saveo Healthtech Pvt. Ltd has acquihired Gurugram-based retail startup ShuttrStores. Following this acquisition deal, both the ShuttrStores founders, Kshitij Yadav and Kamlesh Meena will join the Saveo Technology team.

The deal will help Saveo strengthen its offering for the pharmacies and go deeper into the pharmacy needs.

Paytm Money launches futures & options trading

Paytm, the country's homegrown digital financial services platform has an announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Money now provides Futures & Options trading (F&O) on its platform, along with its other offerings - stocks, direct mutual funds, ETF, IPO, NPS, and digital gold.

The platform has launched this service at Rs 10 for all F&O trades and the low pricing is without any commitments or packages or contracts, Paytm said in a statement.

Amazon India launches ‘Amazon Academy’ to help students prepare for Competitive Entrance Examinations

Amazon India has launched its new offering ‘Amazon Academy’ to help JEE aspirants in their preparations for engineering entrance exams.

The online module includes specially crafted mock tests by industry experts, over 15,000 handpicked questions with hints and detailed step by step solutions for practice. Also set to hold live All India Mock Tests (AIMT) at scheduled intervals and send personalized performance reports, Amazon Academy aims to enables active learning through live lessons, helping students to strengthen their JEE preparation efforts.

The beta version of Amazon Academy will be available free of cost on the web and the Google Play store.

Zoom seeks to raise $1.5 billion through new stock offering

Zoom Video Communications Inc. is planning to raise $1.5 billion through its stocks in an underwritten public offering, as per a report. However, the company has not provided any further details regarding the offering, saying that it was subject to market and other conditions.

The company, headquartered in San Jose, California, has appointed JPMorgan as the sole underwriter and is also planning to grant them a 30-day option to buy up to an additional $225 million of its shares at the public offering price, before underwriting discounts and commissions.

Zoom can use the raised amount for operating expenses, capital expenditures, acquisitions, or strategic investments in complementary businesses, products, services, or technologies.

Google launches $3 million fund to fight vaccine misinformation

The Google News Initiative has launched a global open fund to fight misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, worth up to $3 million.

The “COVID-19 Vaccine Counter Misinformation Open Fund” aims to support journalistic efforts to effectively fact-check misinformation about the COVID-19 immunisation process, the initiative belonging to Alphabet’s Google said in a blog post.

Trump says Big Tech is “Divisive”

President Donald Trump blamed Big Tech companies on Tuesday for dividing the country days after Twitter and Facebook banned him on their platforms for encouraging the attack on the U.S. Capitol building as per a Reuters report.