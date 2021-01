There were several developments in the startup space during the day. Here are the top startup updates of the day:

Bitcoin wipes out $170 billion in investor wealth in 24 hours

Nearly $170 billion in investor wealth is wiped out in 24 hours as Bitcoin goes on a wild ride once again. Despite the crash, Bitcoin has gained 340 percent in the last 12 months.

Apple, Hyundai set to agree electric car tie-up: Sources

Hyundai Motor and Apple Inc plan to sign a partnership deal on autonomous electric cars by March and start production around 2024 in the United States, local newspaper Korea IT News reported.

WhatsApp head clarifies Facebook can’t read users' encrypted chat as Telegram CEO advises giant to respect user

Facebook backed messaging platform WhatsApp’s ‘take it or leave it’ privacy policy and terms of services has sparked a discussion about user data and how it is being managed by global communications apps. Several users have now fled to alternate solutions like Signal and Telegram.

WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart defends new policy after a global concerns on its new policy says that chats continue to remain end-to-end encrypted, whatsapp “cann’t read private chats or calls and neither can Facebook. The new policy describes business communication and doesn’t change WhatsApp data sharing practices with Facebook. It doesn’t impact how people communicate privately with friends or family wherever they are in the world.”

Taking a dig at the social media giant, Pavel Durov, founder and CEO of Telegram in a blog said, “I hear Facebook has an entire department devoted to figuring out why Telegram is so popular. Imagine dozens of employees working on just that full-time.” He further added, “I am happy to save Facebook tens of millions of dollars and give away our secret for free: respect your users.”

Twitter shares slump 8% after Trump account suspension

Twitter's German-listed shares slumped as much as 8 percent on Monday, the first trading day after it permanently suspended U.S. President Donald Trump's account late on Friday.

At 1011 GMT, the social media firm's US-listed shares were also off 6.8 percent at $47.94 in thin premarket trading.

Apple, Amazon suspend Parler social network from App Store and web hosting service

Apple and Amazon have suspended Parler from their respective App Store and web hosting service, saying the social networking service popular with many right-leaning social media users has not taken adequate measures to prevent the spread of posts inciting violence.

SoftBank leads new funding round for $2 billion fitness app Keep