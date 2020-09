There were several developments in the startup space during the day, which include Dream11 parent company raises $225 million, Virat Kohli roped in as Brand Ambassador by EdTech major Great Learning, Snapdeal partners with autonomous mobility startup Ottonomy IO for last mile deliveries using robots, EkAnek raises $5.4 million from Falcon Edge fund AWI, and SoftBank sells chip designer Arm to Nvidia in $40 billion deal. Here're top startup updates of the day:

Dream Sports, the parent company of Dream11, FanCode and DreamX, raised a primary and secondary investment led by Tiger Global Management, TPG Tech Adjacencies (TTAD), ChrysCapital, and Footpath Ventures worth $225 million. The company said that it is now valued at $2.5 billion.

In a funding round last year, the fantasy sports platform raised $100 million from Chinese tech conglomerate Tencent Holdings.

Virat Kohli roped in as Brand Ambassador by EdTech major Great Learning

Edtech company for professional and higher education Great Learning has appointment Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador. The captain of the Indian cricket team and the world’s no.1 batsman, who also topped a recent ranking of India’s most powerful celebrities, will now be the face of the Great Learning brand.

He will lead the brand’s latest ‘Power Ahead’ campaign, which underlines the importance of lifelong learning and showcases how high quality learning at the right time can help professionals and students power ahead in their careers.

Snapdeal partners Ottonomy IO for last mile deliveries using robots

Ecommerce marketplace Snapdeal and home-grown autonomous mobility startup Ottonomy IO have partnered to test last-mile contactless delivery using robots. These autonomous delivery robots are equipped with ultraviolet lighting to disinfect the packet while navigating to the delivery location. Both Snapdeal and Ottonomy IO claim that the in-built disinfection feature will be a first-of-its-kind initiative in ecommerce sector.

Currently the startup is running pilots in the US, Europe and India. OttonomyIO owns the IP of the designs and has a proprietary software stack for autonomous navigation in congested areas fused with an AI enabled fleet management and routing system.

Ecommerce startup EkAnek Networks, which runs a beauty and grooming platform Foxy, has raised $5.4 million in a funding round led by Alpha Wave Incubation, a $300 million fund managed by Falcon Edge Capital.

EkAnek will use this funding to expand to Abu Dhabi (where new investor Alpha Wave is also based), which will serve as its base for expansion in the Middle East. It also plans to hire data scientists, product managers and engineers in the region.

TikTok's future in the United States still remains hazy with little time left before the deadline that US President Donald Trump set for the sale of the platform's US operations, after which the app could face a ban.

After Microsoft said that it was out of the race to buy TikTok, reports suggested that Oracle will become a business partner to TikTok, and could take a stake in the business, though the exact nature of the agreement remains unclear. Moreover, a Chinese state broadcaster has reported that ByteDance will not sell TikTok's US operations to Microsoft or Oracle.

SoftBank Group Corp has agreed to sell chip designer Arm to Nvidia Corp for as much as $40 billion in a deal set to reshape the semiconductor landscape.

Nvidia will pay SoftBank $21.5 billion in shares and $12 billion in cash, including $2 billion on signing. The deal will see SoftBank and the $100 billion Vision Fund, which has a 25% stake in Arm, take a stake in Nvidia of between 6.7 percent and 8.1 percent. SoftBank could also be paid an additional $5 billion in cash or shares depending on the chip designer’s business performance, with Arm employees to be paid $1.5 billion in Nvidia shares.

The sale marks an early exit for SoftBank, four years after the $32 billion acquisition of the British chip technology firm.

Amazon will be hiring another 100,000 people to keep up with a surge of online orders. The company said the new hires will help pack, ship or sort orders, working in part-time and full-time roles.

Business has been booming at the Seattle-based online behemoth. It made record profit and revenue between April and June, as more people turned to it during the pandemic to buy groceries and supplies.

The company already had to hire 175,000 people earlier this year to keep up with the rush of orders, and last week said it had 33,000 corporate and tech jobs it needed to fill.

Not opportune time to suggest comprehensive regulatory framework for OTT services: Trai

Regulator Trai said the time is not opportune to recommend a comprehensive regulatory framework for various aspects of OTT services beyond the laws and regulations prescribed currently, and decided against any immediate regulatory intervention.