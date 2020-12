There were several developments in the startup space during the day. Here are the top startup updates of the day:

Ola announces plans to set up world’s largest scooter factory in Tamil Nadu

Mobility platform Ola has signed a MoU with the Government of Tamil Nadu to set up the world’s largest scooter factory in the state and will invest Rs 2,400 cr to produce electric scooters.

The factory will create almost 10,000 direct & indirect jobs and will initially have an annual capacity of 2 million units.

Ola’s factory will cater to customers not only in India but in markets around the world including Europe, Asia, Latin America, and more.

Google services, including YouTube, Gmail, go down; Restored after global outage

Google services including Gmail, Youtube, Google Docs went down at approximately 5:00 pm Indian Standard Time.

The website, downdetector.co.uk which tracks sites which face outages, showed that there was a spike for Google services dropping around this time.

The problem seemed related to the authentication tools of the tech giant. These tools, like Gmail and Calendar that do not work without logging in, were inaccessible entirely. Third-party services were accessible for already logged-in users but new sign-in was not possible.

Later on all the services from Alphabet, including YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive and Gmeet, which were down for thousands of users across the globe, were now restored.

Apple investigating Kolar plant violence; Wistron claims Rs 437 crore in damages

iPhone manufacturer - Wistron, which saw a violent workers' agitation at its Kolar plant on Saturday, has claimed that the damages due to the rampage amount to Rs 437 crore. This is roughly one-fifth of the total investment of the Rs 2,000 crore that the Taiwanese company has committed to investing at the plant.

However, government officials have told CNBC-TV18 that the preliminary analysis shows that the total damages could be under Rs 100 crore. Insiders at Wistron also claim that there was looting of iPhones during the violence.

Apple, which contracts Wistron to manufacture its iPhones, has said in a statement that it has launched a ‘detailed investigation’ at the facility and are sending in more auditors to the plant.

Sonu Sood partners with India’s leading rural fintech Spice Money

Rural fintech firm, Spice Money has joined hands with actor and philanthropist, Sonu Sood to digitally and financially empower 1 crore rural entrepreneurs.

Spice Money will ideate collectively with Sood to design new initiatives and products that will bridge the divide between rural and urban India. Spice Money will also enable select existing programs developed by Sonu Sood during the lockdown, to be made available on the Spice Money platform.

Financial alert of Amazon Pay India

Amazon Pay India, an online payment system, reported its revenues for financial year 2019-20 as INR 1,370 cr, a 64 % jump since the last financial year. The company further reported a net loss of INR 1,868 cr during the same fiscal. This is 61 % increase from the last financial year. The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported as INR 3,238 cr.

Appboxo raises $1.1 million in seed funding

Appboxo plans to use the raised funds to scale its platform and further develop its proprietary technology. Appboxo plans to add new miniapps in travel, ecommerce, finance and lifestyle industries to cover more use cases for integrations by super apps

Reddit to buy TikTok rival Dubsmash

Social network firm Reddit to buy short-video platform Dubsmash, becoming the latest company to expand in a space dominated by Chinese-owned TikTok.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but a spokeswoman for Reddit said the acquisition was based on a combination of cash and stock.

Reddit said in a blog post that the deal would give its users, who can already upload and stream videos, access to Dubsmash’s editing and short-video creation tools.

The San Francisco-based company added that Dubsmash would maintain its own platform and brand. Dubsmash’s entire team, including co-founders Suchit Dash, Jonas Drüppel and Tim Specht, will join Reddit.

US court to hear appeal challenging order blocking TikTok app store ban