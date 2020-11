There were several developments in the startup space during the day. Here are important stories of the day:

Tata Group, BigBasket deal in final stage; Alibaba may exit

The deal between Tata Group and one of India’s largest e-grocers, Bigbasket, is in the last lap, CNBC-TV18 learns from sources. Tata Group is set to acquire the majority stake in the e-grocer and the deal could be closed by the end of the month, sources said.

Industry watchers see the move as part of Tata Group’s strategy to build a super app. Tata Group’s internal M&A team is working on the deal, sources said.

Tata Group is likely to buy out Alibaba’s entire 29.1 percent stake, as well as the stakes of some other investors. Other major investors, according to data by Traxcn, are Abraaj Group (16.3 percent), Ascent Capital (8.6 percent), Helion Venture Partners (7 percent), Bessemer Venture Partners (6.2 percent), Mirae Asset Naver Asia (5 percent), International Finance Corporation (4.1 percent), Sands Capital (4 percent), and CDC Group (3.5 percent).

BigBasket, Tata Group, Alibaba did not respond to queries from CNBC-TV18.

Cars24 becomes India's latest unicorn with $200 million from DST Global

Online transaction platform for pre-owned vehicles CARS24, is the latest to join the Unicorn club in India after raising over $200 million in a Series E round led by DST global with participation from existing investors including Exor Seeds, Moore Strategic Ventures and Unbound. The fresh round of funding valued CARS24 over $1 billion, making it the first startup in the auto sector to reach the unicorn valuation.

The company says that this financing will be used to strengthen the technology and product level innovation, brand building and scaling new business verticals.

AliExpress, LalaMove among 43 mobile apps blocked by India

The Narendra Modi government has blocked 43 mobile apps under section 69A of the Information Technology Act for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India.

List of apps that have been blocked for access in India includes AliSuppliers Mobile App, Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living, Alipay Cashier, Lalamove India - Delivery App, Drive with Lalamove India, Snack Video, CamCard - Business Card Reader 9 and others

WhiteHat Jr v/s critic Pardeep Poonia

A day after edtech startup WhitehatJr got an interim injunction against critic Pardeep Poonia form the Delhi HC, the company on Tuesday got interim relief in a defamation case filed by it against another critic Anirudh Malpani, who is an angel investor, which refrains the latter from publishing or sharing any content derogatory against WhiteHatJr.

Funding of the day

Bengaluru-based fintech Cashfree has raised $35.3 million (approximately Rs 260 crore) as part of its Series B raise. The investment was led by growth stage financial services investor, Apis Growth Fund II, with participation from existing investor Y Combinator.

The investment will support the company's ambitious growth plans including launching and further rolling out new products and assist the company in making selective bolt-on acquisitions to further augment its geographic and product reach.

Astrogate Labs closed a round of financing led by Speciale Invest

Bengaluru-based spacetech startup Astrogate Labs has received an undisclosed amount of funding in a pre series-A round. The investment is led by Speciale Invest. Anicut Angel Fund and SuprValue.vc have co-invested as part of the round. Existing investor FirstCheque.Vc also participated in the round.

The funds will enable the Company to launch its flight terminals into space and build space heritage in 2021. The company plans to support the growing satellite downlink needs with a network of optical ground stations and in-space relays using the technologies developed in-house amongst other ambitious projects. The company aims to demonstrate space-to-ground laser communications link from its smallsat optical downlink terminal onboard a 3U nanosatellite. Astrogate has further plans to establish itself in space-to-space laser links with a subsequent mission.

UpGrad acquires The Gate Academy

Online higher education company upGrad has made a 100 percent acquisition of coaching institute The Gate Academy (TGA) to foray into the test preparation market.

Post the acquisition, TGA will operate as a subsidiary of upGrad and will continue with its brand name. Ritesh Raushan will pursue as the CEO of the entity to build this business line, with all the support from upGrad, who will be providing its proprietary online learning solution and tools for enhancing the learning experience, as well as its sales, marketing, and content prowess. The edtech startup also plans to invest over Rs 100 crore into this test preparation subsidiary and will be developing over 20,000 hours of content in multiple languages to provide access to at least one million test-takers annually.

Bitcoin close to all-time high after topping $19,000

Bitcoin homed in on its all-time high on Tuesday after hitting $19,000 for the first time in nearly three years. The world’s most popular cryptocurrency was last up 3 percent at $18,918, near its all-time record of $19,666. Bitcoin has gained almost 40 percent in November alone and is up around 160 percent this year.

Britain warns tech firms over risks of China expansion

The British government launched a website warning digital and technology firms of the ethical, legal and commercial risks of expanding into China and accepting Chinese investment. Britain published this month a bill giving ministers far-reaching power to intervene in corporate deals which could threaten national security, the culmination of years of growing concern about Chinese and other foreign investment in key industries. Launched with the slogan “China. See the Potential. Know the Challenge” the government website is designed as a guide for digital and tech firms, encouraging good practice and raising awareness of potential issues.

Apple's security chief accused of bribery in California gun-permit probe: Reuters

Apple’s security chief was indicted on bribery charges as prosecutors alleged he promised a donation of 200 iPads to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office to secure four concealed-weapon permits for Apple employees. The officers were charged with soliciting bribes for issuing concealed carry permits. Carrying concealed firearms in California is illegal without a permit, and county sheriffs have broad discretion over their issuance. Moyer’s attorney said he was innocent of the charges. Apple said it had conducted its own investigation and found no wrongdoing.

US federal government awards transportation contract to Uber, Lyft: Reuters

Uber Technologies and Lyft have been awarded a federal contract worth up to $810 million to offer their ride-hail services to public agencies and their more than 4 million employees and contractors across the country. While individual federal employees have previously been able to use ride-hail services for travel, the new contract allows the companies to formally launch their services within agencies and directly work with officials to promote the service.

Snapchat launches TikTok-like feature 'Spotlight'

Snapchat has rolled out a feature, “Spotlight”, that would allow users to share short-form videos publicly in its Snapchat app, adding a service that would compete with ByteDance-owned TikTok and Instagram Reels. Users, who could previously share snaps or stories with friends, can now share them directly to Spotlight and garner more followers, Snap said in a blog post here.

The company said it would give about $1 million every day throughout the remainder of 2020 to users whose snaps make it to the top of the platform, in a bid to boost engagement with the feature.

Chinese startup Full Truck valued at nearly $12 billion after SoftBank-led round: Report

Full Truck Alliance has reached a valuation of nearly $12 billion after the Chinese truck services startup raised $1.7 billion in a new funding round, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The fundraising comes as the truck-hailing platform is planning an offshore initial public offering (IPO) as early as next year, the sources said, with one of them adding that the venue is likely to be New York.