There were several important developments in the startup space during the day. Here are today’s top startup updates:

1. Google redesigns Pay app, opens waitlist for bank accounts with Citi

Alphabet has relaunched its US payments app, introducing paid promotions to the service and opening a waitlist for bank accounts being launched next year with Citigroup Inc C.N and 10 other institutions.

The new Google Pay app, like its predecessor which will be discontinued eventually, enables contactless payments in stores and money transfers. But now users can transact with groups of people, search transactions, view analytics and explore cashback offers from merchants including Burger King and Target Corp

Google will receive a distribution fee for those promotions, opening a small new line of revenue for the advertising giant. Transactions will not affect the ads that users see on other Google services, it said.

2, Funding of the day

Delhi's Kitchens Centre raises funds from Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos-backed Village Global

Delhi-based shared kitchen startup Kitchens Centre has raised an undisclosed amount of funding in a Pre Series A round from early stage venture capital firm Village Global, which is backed by Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Eric Schmidt.

The funds raised will be used for scaling up operations and expanding into newer markets in India.

Kitchens Centre is currently operating over 35 ready-to-move-in kitchens across 15 cities for food and FMCG brands.

Nira raises additional $1 million from existing investors

Fintech lending startup Nira has raised an additional $1 million from its existing angel investors, taking the total funds raised by the startup to a little over $4 million.

The company plans to use the funds to boost lending volumes and scale up its technology platform.

The company also received additional funds from Techstars, the US-based seed accelerator, which for the first time put in additional funds in an Indian company which was part of its programme. Nira had attended the programme in 2019.

DaMENSCH raises Rs 50 crore from Matrix Partners India, Saama Capital, Whiteboard Venture Partners and Alteria Capital

Premium men’s apparel brand DaMENSCH has raised about Rs 50 crore from Matrix Partners India, Saama Capital, Whiteboard Venture Partners and Alteria Capital.

The brand claims that it has grown 3x post lockdown and also turned profitable. They clocked a cumulative sales of over Rs 1 crore within 5 days during the festive sale period in October

3. BharatPe plans scale up to 65 cities by December 2020

Fintech startup BharatPe plans to expand across tier-1, 2 and 3 cities in the country. The company, which is currently present in 35-plus cities, plans to substantially scale up its presence by adding another 30 cities to its list by December 2020.

The cities, spread across India, include tier-1 cities like Kolkata and Chennai, emerging cities like Coimbatore, Kochi, Dehradun, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Patna as well as tourist hubs like Amritsar, Varanasi, Agra, Allahabad, among others.

The company aims to add another 3 million merchants to its existing list of over 5 million merchants by the end of FY 21.

4. Tencent to Invest in online education startup Udemy

Chinese technology company Tencent is a lead investor in a funding round that valued the online education startup Udemy Inc. at more than $3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Investors were also told by Udemy that the company could pursue an initial public offering next year, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

Udemy has raised $50 million in a round valuing the company at $3.25 billion before the new investments. The San Francisco-based company named Learn Capital as one of the firms participating in the round. It didn’t disclose whether Tencent was an investor and it’s unclear how much Tencent contributed.

5. Apple, US states reach $113 million settlement on iPhone throttling

Apple will pay $113 million to settle allegations from 33 U.S. states and the District of Columbia that it slowed down iPhones to mask battery issues and get users to purchase new devices.

The deal with a coalition led by Arizona, Arkansas and Indiana is separate from a proposed settlement Apple reached in March to pay affected iPhone owners up to $500 million to stem a class action.

Apple in 2016 quietly updated software on models of the iPhone 6, 7 and SE to throttle chip speeds so that aging batteries on the devices would not send power spikes to the phone’s processor and cause it to unexpectedly shut down. States contended Apple acted deceptively and should have replaced batteries or disclosed the issue.

Millions of users were affected by power shutoffs, according to an Arizona court filing.

