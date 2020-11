There were several developments in the startup space during the day. Here are top startup updates of the day:

Flipkart Group acquires augmented reality company Scapic

Flipkart Group has acquired Scapic, an augmented reality company, to enhance its immersive shopping experience capabilities.

Scapic is a cloud-based platform which enables creation and publishing of AR and 3D content, currently serving clients across e-commerce and marketing.

Through the acquisition of Scapic, Flipkart Group will acquire a 100 percent stake in the company. Scapic team will work towards accelerating the company’s efforts to provide deeper camera experiences, virtual storefronts and new opportunities for brand advertising on its platform.

Airbnb IPO filing shows third-quarter earnings beating virus with cost cuts, new focus

Airbnb Inc’s initial public offering (IPO) registration showed that the home rental startup turned a profit in the third quarter despite the COVID-19 pandemic, as it gears up for one of the most anticipated stock market debuts in recent years.

The filing, published ahead of Airbnb’s anticipated stock market debut in December, showed a dramatic recovery in its fortunes, after the coronavirus outbreak dragged down its core home rental business during the first half of the year.

The slump forced it to lay off 25 percent of its workforce in May, suspend marketing activities for the year and seek $2 billion emergency funding from investors including Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners, at a valuation of $18 billion. It has recovered by focusing on listing homes away from cities that people want to rent during the pandemic.

Airbnb’s revenue fell 18 percent in the third quarter to $1.34 billion from a year earlier, but it reported net profit of about $219 million, helped mainly by a clamp-down on costs. Its business took a bigger hit internationally than in the United States, reflecting the financial fallout of extensive lockdowns in Europe to contain the spread of the virus.

Funding of the day

New investors American Family Ventures, MassMutual Ventures and SIG, along with existing investors Sequoia Capital India, Blume Ventures, Nexus Venture Partners, Dream Incubator and Trifecta Capital participated in the round.

The funding will be used to increase distribution and scale up the platform.

Zeotap secures additional $18.5 million from SignalFire’s Breakout Fund

Customer Intelligence Platform (CIP) Zeotap has raised an $18.5million extension to its Series C funding round from data-driven venture capital firm SignalFire. The investment was made from the firm’s Breakout Fund for growth-stage companies and is an addition to the $42 million announced earlier this year, bringing the total Series C round to $60.5 million.

9Unicorns invests in Instoried

9Unicorns has invested in the $1 million pre-Series A round of AI-driven content startup Instoried. The round was led by Mumbai Angels and also saw participation from London-based JPIN, Jain Angel Network, SOSV, Artesian, FAAD Angel Network, Lead Angels and a US-based VC. The Bengaluru-based startup had earlier raised $500K as part of a seed round last year from SOSV, Venture Catalysts, Jain Angel Network, Artesian and JPIN from London

NSE Academy acquires majority stake in Nexus-backed TalentSprint

Edtech platform TalentSprint has been majority acquired by NSE Academy, a wholly owned subsidiary and education arm of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Limited.

TalentSprint augments NSE Academy’s objective to be the leader in the education segment by providing skills in finance and adjacent areas in emerging technology areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Fintech and Blockchain in the capital market and BFSI domain through online and offline modes.

Startup Pure EV to launch e-scooter Etrance Neo next month

IIT-Hyderabad incubated startup PURE EV to launch its high-speed long-range electric scooter Etrance Neo will be launched next month at an ex-showroom price of Rs 75,999.

The new model that offers a higher pickup and longer range combined with modern aerodynamics will be launched on December 1, 2020

Facebook, Twitter CEOs to testify over content moderation decisions

The chief executives of Facebook and Twitter are set to testify before a congressional hearing today that will explore their content moderation practices as Republicans accuse social media companies of censoring conservative speech.

Today’s hearing is expected to be highly political.

Amazon launches online pharmacy in new contest with drug retail

Amazon has launched an online pharmacy for delivering prescription medications in the United States, increasing competition with drug retailers such as Walgreens, CVS and Walmart.

Called Amazon Pharmacy, the new store lets customers price-compare as they buy drugs on the company’s website or app. Shoppers can toggle at checkout between their co-pay and a non-insurance option, heavily discounted for members of its loyalty club Prime.