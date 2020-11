There were several developments in the startup space during the day. Here are the top startup stories of the day:

1. Govt brings online news, OTT under Information and Broadcasting ministry

The government has issued an order bringing digital audiovisual content, including films and web shows on over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms, news and current affairs on online platforms under the Information and Broadcasting ministry.

The notification, signed by President Ram Nath Kovind, was issued by the Cabinet Secretariat. With this, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has the power to regulate policies related to news, audio, visual contents and films available on online platforms.

These rules may be called the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Three Hundred and Fifty-Seventh Amendment Rules, 2020. They shall come into force at once.

2. Slice raises Rs 39 crore in fresh round of debt from multiple financial institutions

Fintech startup Slice has raised Rs 39 crores in debt funding from multiple financial institutions like Vivriti Capital Private, Northern Arc Capital, InCred Financial Services, Growth Source Financial Technologies, Ashv Finance and others.

The company will use this fresh fund infusion to grow its book and widen the reach of their credit solutions to youngsters across the country.

3. NASSCOM announces the year's EMERGE 50 Awards for India’s emerging software products companies

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) has announced the winners of Emerge 50 2020, a marathon search for India’s most innovative and emerging software product companies.

With Zinnov as knowledge partner, this year the award categories are aligned to reflect and capture the current business transformational areas; the nomination categories were – FinTech, Health Tech, Retail Tech, Logistics & Supply Chain, SaaS, Enterprise, Bharat, IoT Hardware & devices, Strategic sector & Cybersecurity.

The top 10 winners of this year’s Emerge 50 includes RBJ Technologies (Foyr Neo), Khatabook, Increff (IRIS/IRISx), Devnagri, Shifu Orboot (PlayShifu), RFPIO Inc, Yulu, Cloudenablers, Inc. (DBA CoreStack), Tutle Shell Technologies Private Limited (Dozee), and PandoCorp Pvt Ltd.

Beside joining the exclusive club of India’s most successful entrepreneurs, these winners will get access to NASSCOM CXOs and business connect meetings; worldwide recognition for innovative excellence, industrywide exposure; opportunity to participate in trade delegations; and mentoring sessions from successful entrepreneurs & industry leaders.

4. Apple introduces next generation of Mac with M1 chip

During the third event of the season, tech giant Apple unveiled a MacBook Air, a 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini. All new 2020 Mac devices are powered by Apple’s chip for the Mac called M1 which is the first in a family of chips designed by Apple specifically for the Mac.

Apple claims that this is by far the most powerful chip coming from the house of Apple. During the event Apple added, M1 coupled with macOS Big Sur will deliver up to 3.5x faster CPU, up to 6x faster GPU, up to 15x faster machine learning (ML) capabilities, and battery life up to 2x longer than before.

5. China's ByteDance challenges Trump's TikTok divestiture order

ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of video-sharing app TikTok, filed a petition with a US Appeals Court challenging a Trump administration order set to take effect on Thursday requiring it to divest TikTok.

President Donald Trump in an August 14 order directed ByteDance to divest the app within 90 days, which falls on Thursday. The Trump administration contends TikTok poses national security concerns as the personal data of U.S. users could be obtained by China’s government. TikTok, which has over 100 million US users, denies the allegations.

6. Alibaba boasts $56 billion sales as post-virus Singles' Day gets into full swing

So far, the performance is likely a relief for Alibaba Group after losing about 10 percent of its market value last week when regulators scuppered the listing of fintech affiliate Ant Group.

7. More tech executives than tech critics on Biden's transition team

Far more executives from technology companies than outspoken tech critics were named to US President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team, offering clues on who will decide on filling key roles and ultimately influence his administration’s thinking in coming years.

Tech companies have been trying to strengthen their relationship with a future Biden administration to ensure they have a voice in an onslaught of federal and state investigations of their business practices.

8. Europe charges Amazon with using dominance and data to squeeze rivals

The European Union charged Amazon with damaging retail competition, alleging that the U.S. company uses its size, power and data to gain an unfair advantage over smaller merchants that sell on its online platform.