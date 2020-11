There were several developments in the startup space during the day. Here are top updates of the day:

SoftBank has seen return profit of $13.1 billion on investments from SoftBank Vision Fund 1 and 2 in the first half of the current fiscal. SoftBank Vision Fund 1’s portfolio of 83 companies currently has a fair value of $76.4 billion, slightly higher than the total investment of $75 billion. SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2, which was launched last year, has still not closed any external funding, and currently only has committed capital of $10 billion from Softbank Group itself.

Masayoshi Son said that while doors are open for external investors, the fund is currently ‘not very popular’.

Softbank Vision Fund head Rajeev Misra, 3 others leave board as Masayoshi Son seeks to improve governance

SoftBank Vision Fund head Rajeev Misra has resigned from SoftBank’s board of directors. As part of the restructuring, Marcelo Claure, chief operating officer; Rajeev Misra, head of the Vision Fund; and Katsunori Sago, chief strategy officer, will be stepping down. Yasir O. Al-Rumayyan, who represented Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, will also leave the board.

Once these changes are made, the board will be reduced to having only nine members.

SoftBank's founder Masayoshi Son said one of the aims of these changes is to separate management and operations. This is because there is an increased focus on investments rather than managing own companies.

2. CCI orders probe against Google for alleged unfair business practices

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered a detailed probe against internet giant Google for alleged unfair business practices with respect to Google Pay. Google Pay is a popular digital wallet platform.

According to the regulator, it is of "the prima facie view that said conduct of Google amounts to imposition of unfair and discriminatory condition, denial of market access for competing apps of Google Pay and leveraging on the part of Google, in terms of different provisions of Section 4(2) of the Act." The probe has been ordered against five entities -- Alphabet Inc, Google LLC, Google Ireland Ltd, Google India Pvt Ltd and Google India Digital Services Pvt Ltd.

3. Fundings of the day

Wellness Forever raises Rs 130 crore in funding from Adar Poonawalla and UAE-based Allana Group

Pharmacy and lifestyle chain Wellness Forever has received Rs 130 crore in funding from Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla and UAE-based Allana Group.

Aadar Poonawalla and Allana Group will own a 'significant minority stake' in the company, which was valued at Rs 1,600 crore in its last round.

Wellness Forever says it plans to invest into a hyper-local omnichannel strategy where the company will deploy funds in opening up more retail stores and building out its e-pharmacy offering.

Actress Kajal Aggarwal picks up 15% stake in OKIE Gaming

Mumbai-based online gaming platform OKIE Gaming that burst onto the Indian gaming space mid-year is all set to receive investment muscle and celebrity star power as it welcomes on board actress Kajal Aggarwal as a strategic partner.

While the amount of the investment is not disclosed, Kajal will be joining OKIE Gaming as a board member and will have 15 percent equity stake in the company.

Bosch’s India unit invests $2 million in Routematic

Bosch’s India unit has invested Rs 14.8 crore ($2 million) in urban mobility startup Routematic at a valuation of $28 million as per reports.

The funds will be used to expand the company’s portfolio and geographic presence.

Nektar.ai raises $2.15 million in seed funding led by Nexus Venture Partners

B2B Sales Productivity startup, Nektar.ai has raised a seed round of funding led by Nexus Venture Partners with participation from Insignia Venture Partners, Arka Venture Labs, Better Capital and Vietnam Investments Group.

A clutch of investors like Anand Chandrasekaran (EVP at Five9), Ganesh Lakshminarayanan (CEO, Enterprise Business at Airtel), Vinod Muthukrishnan (Chief Growth Officer, CCBU at Cisco), Venkat Tadanki (Ex-Founder/Board Member at IBM Daksh) and Aneesh Reddy (Co-founder & CEO at Capillary Technologies) also participated in the funding round.

4. Indian Angel Network joins hands with Bangladesh Angels Network

Indian Angel Network partners with Bangladesh Angels Network, an angel investment network in Bangladesh.

The aim is to work together to source, cross-refer, and promote linkages in technology-enabled startups in India and Bangladesh to create an enabling environment for venture investing in both ecosystems.

Together, the two partners will support in creating a pipeline of investment opportunities in areas of mutual interest in both regions, host joint-showcases (digitally) of startups and promote co-investments and knowledge sharing in both angel communities.

5. Lendingkart launches co-lending SaaS platform “Lendingkart 2gthr” for all financial institutions including banks and NBFCs

Fintech platform Lendingkart launches its co-lending SaaS Platform called “Lendingkart 2gthr”. Lendingkart 2gthr enables banks and NBFCs to seamlessly on-board within 2 weeks and disburse unsecured loans to MSMEs across India.

The platform enables co-lenders to initiate processing loan applications with end to end funnel visibility and control. Co-lenders can review and approve loans through a custom dashboard which provides information and insights enabling real time decision making.

Lendingkart collaborated with Banks & NBFCs in a risk sharing partnership to assist them in extending their reach to remotely located MSMEs across India leveraging Lendingkart’s omni channel capabilities.

6. Flipkart Grocery launches its first grocery fulfilment centre in Lucknow

Homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart, launches its grocery operations in the state of Uttar Pradesh. As part of this expansion, Flipkart has established its first grocery fulfilment centre in Lucknow which was virtually inaugurated by the Industries Minister Shri Satish Mahana on November 9.

Spread across an area of nearly 50,000 square feet, the facility will support Flipkart's ability to deliver a wide selection of grocery products to consumers in the cities of Lucknow, Kanpur and Allahabad. The new centre aims to create more than 500 direct and thousands of indirect job opportunities as the company establishes its supply chain working with a host of local transport contractors, staffing vendors, security agencies, consumable suppliers and other administrative and housekeeping agencies across the state

7. Virgin Hyperloop hosts first human ride on new transport system

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop envisions a future where floating pods packed with passengers and cargo hurtle through vacuum tubes at 600 miles an hour (966 kph) or faster.

In a hyperloop system, which uses magnetic levitation to allow near-silent travel, a trip between New York and Washington would take just 30 minutes. That would be twice as fast as a commercial jet flight and four times faster than a high-speed train.