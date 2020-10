There were several developments in the startup space during the day, which include Chargebee raises $55 million in Series F funding, Edtech startup Winuall raises Rs 14.7 crore to digitise coaching Institutes, Agri-tech startup Ergos raises $5 million in Series A round, Livve raises $1.5 million in seed funding, Flipkart’s festive cheer for Bharat with supply chain expansion; Google's new Gmail logo ditches the envelope, new logo part of G Suite rethink plan; Apple likely to launch iPhone 12 during October 13 event, and US lawmakers detail Big Tech's market abuses and press for strict reform.

Here are today’s top updates:

SaaS company Chargebee has raised $55 million in series F funding round, led by Insight Partners. The round saw participation by existing investors Tiger Global and Steadview Capital.

Founded in 2011, Chargebee’s SAAS platform is used by over 2,500 companies.

Online education platform that helps coaching institutes go digital, Winuall has raised Rs 14.7 crore from Prime Venture Partners, BEENEXT, Ramakant Sharma (founder of LivSpace) and other angel investors.

WinUall aims to democratise technology infrastructure for offline small and medium institutes and digitise the whole learning experience for students with online study material, assessments and live classes. The startup will use the fresh capital to enhance product capabilities and hire across technology, product, AI and business development teams. The venture is also planning to add more than 20,000 coaching institutes and serve more than three million students across India cities by the end of 2021.

Founded in 2019, Winuall offers a SaaS plug and play platform on a subscription model for tutors and coaching institutes.

It enables these tutors and coaching institutes to become fully digitized by providing tools like class scheduling, batch management, attendance, live classes, online quizzes, AI-based recommendations, online courses, building online platforms etc. Apart from managing their day-to-day activities, the tutors also get an opportunity to sell their courses across the globe on the platform and get to collaborate with other tutors.

Founded by young entrepreneurs from Bihar, Kishor Jha and Praveen Kumar,

Ergos has been working on a unique farm-gate based Grainbank model that they have piloted in multiple districts of Bihar. The unique model enables farmers to digitize their food grains and also provides them with doorstep access of end-to-end postharvest supply chain solutions by leveraging a robust technology platform to ensure seamless service delivery. The Ergos tech platform operates like a bank and offers Storage, Digitisation, Credit and Liquidation facility to Farmers through the single platform. Over the last five years the company’s Grainbank model has consistently helped farmers achieve significantly higher incomes through better price realization of their produce.

Livve raises $1.5 million in seed funding

Kerala-based startup Livve has raised $1.5 million in seed funding through angel investors. The rental space provider is on a mission to solve the ever-lasting problem in the real estate ecosystem with its innovative solutions for both owners and tenants. Livve started in 2015 in Cochin, Kerala, and now has a strong presence in Delhi, NCR, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Dubai. The rental space provider will use the funds to improve the housing industry thus transforming the mindsets of the owners as well as the tenants.

Soil Technology Startup Krishitantra announced today that it has raised $1 million (Rs 7.6 crore) in seed funding from NABVENTURES and Omnivore. Krishitantra provides rapid IoT-based soil testing and soil nutrition advisory solutions to farmers, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), and agribusiness stakeholders.

Based in Hyderabad, Krishitantra was co-founded in 2017 by Sandeep Kondaji, Vishnuprasada Bhat, and Anand Bellan Raman. The company has developed a highly portable IoT device, branded as Krishi RASTAA, that generates soil test results within 30 minutes, precisely analyzing macro nutrients, micronutrients, pH, organic carbon, EC, and microbial counts. Based on the soil test results, crop-specific soil nutrition recommendations are automatically generated and sent to farmers.

Krishitantra aims to optimise fertilizer application for farmers, increasing crop yields, reducing the cost of cultivation, and improving soil health. At scale, the company believes it can have a major impact reducing GHG emissions while promoting sustainable agriculture and soil conservation. Krishitantra’s clients include farmers, FPOs, agribusiness companies, soil testing labs, and other agritech startups. While currently focused on the Indian market, Krishitantra also plans to enter select Southeast Asian countries in the near future.

Ecommerce marketplace Flipkart has significantly expanded its supply chain across India ahead of the festive season to cater to the demand coming in from new and existing consumers across ‘Bharat’.

This infrastructure increases its last-mile reach with more than 3,000 facilities across the country to provide a fast and efficient e-commerce experience to consumers this festive period, according to a company statement. The expansion will also help lakhs of sellers, MSMEs and artisans from smaller towns to connect with a pan-India consumer base through Flipkart’s supply chain.

Google announced the rebranding of the G Suite to “Workspace” with new features and major visual changes. The tech giant has replaced its iconic envelope with something more colourful that blends in with other Google products. The new Gmail logo is now a letter ‘M’ with Google’s trademark colours.

This new design is a part of Google’s plan to merge its products including Docs, Meet, Sheets, and Calendar. These other products have also gone through logo changes and all of them look quite similar now as opposed to before.

The new Workspace aims to align software suite to withstand the challenges of remote work. In their new blog post, Google mentions, "Google Workspace gives people a familiar, fully integrated user experience that helps everyone succeed in this new reality whether you're in an office, working from home, on the frontlines, or engaging with customers."

Tech giant Apple is likely to launch the latest iPhone 12 series smartphones during its ‘special event’ that is set to take place next week. While Apple has not directly mentioned anything about the launch in the invite, expectations are high for iPhone launch.

In a virtual invite ‘Hi-Speed' sent to select media houses on Tuesday, the Cupertino-based tech giant said the next big event is on October 13. It will start at 10 a.m. PDT (10.30 p.m. India time). According to some reports, the invite, which has the image of a series of circles, and the words "Hi, Speed”, may be indicating towards the new iPhone 12 that is expected to come with 5G connectivity.

As of now, not much, other than some leaks, is available about the new model. Apple is expected to release four models of the iPhone 12 -- a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. Recently, it was revealed that the upcoming iPhone 12 could cost somewhere between $699 and $749 while the Pro and Pro Max models are expected to be priced between $1,100 and $1,200.

US lawmakers detail Big Tech's market abuses and press for strict reform

A US House of Representatives panel looking into abuses of market power by four big technology companies found they used “killer acquisitions” to smite rivals, charged exorbitant fees and forced small businesses into “oppressive” contracts in the name of profit, according to a Reuters report.

The antitrust subcommittee of the Judiciary Committee recommended that Alphabet Inc's Google, Apple Inc, Amazon and Facebook - with a combined market value of over $5 trillion - should not both control and compete in related businesses.