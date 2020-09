There were many important developments in the startup space during the day, which include government bans PUBG, 117 other apps citing security concerns, Unacademy raises $150 million led by SoftBank Group’s Vision Fund 2, Zomato raises Rs 456 crore from Temasek, and Flipkart Wholesale launches digital platform for kiranas, local MSMEs.

Here are all the important startup updates of the day:

The central government has banned 118 mobile apps including the very popular PUBG saying that these were engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India, the government said.

Some of these banned apps include PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, VPN for TikTok, Baidu, LivU Meet, Carrom Friends, Ludo All Star among others.

Edtech company Unacademy’s valuation has trebled to $1.45 billion after a fresh round of fund raising of $150 million led by SoftBank Group’s Vision Fund 2. Existing investors General Atlantic, Sequoia India, Nexus, Facebook and Blume also participated in the round.

The Bengaluru-based edtech firm is also the official partner for the Indian Premier League for three seasons.

Foodtech unicorn Zomato has raised Rs 456 crore from a subsidiary of existing investor Temasek, Singapore government-owned investment firm, as per data sourced from Tofler.

According to Tofler, MacRitchie Investments Pte. Ltd., has invested Rs 455.99 crores for 15188 shares in the company. The funding comes even as reports suggest the company is still to receive the investment of $150 million committed to the company by Alina's Ant Financial.

Earlier today, a report by HSBC Global Rese arch valued Zomato at $5 billion, an improvement of nearly $2 billion over its valuation during the previous fundraising round.

Early stage Venture Capital firm 3one4Capital launches $100 million fund to invest in technology-led startups. The Fund III will increase 3one4 Capital’s assets under management to over Rs.1,550 crore or $210 million.

3one4 has already raised about 40 percent of the fund, marking its first close - which allows it to start deploying the money, while still raising the rest of the fund. About 30-40 percent of the fund will have new investors- limited partners, while the rest will be from existing LPs.

It aims to close this fund in the next 12-18 months.

The parliamentary committee on IT headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor called on Facebook representatives Wednesday for a hearing on prevention of misuse of social media platforms, and sources said the company’s India head Ajit Mohan was himself present at the hearing.

Officials of the IT ministry were also present at the hearing in the Parliament. Facebook did not respond to specific queries till the time of publishing this article.

The hearing comes amidst growing heat on Facebook in India following reports that a senior Facebook executive for public policy had asked her team to not apply ‘hate-speech rules’ to certain posts of BJP politicians.

Facebook India managing director Ajit MOhan in a blog post on August 21 had said that the company’s community standards have policies against hate speech and that Facebook has removed content posted by public figures in India when it violates the community standards.

Koye Pharma, has raised Rs. 30 crores in debt from Mumbai based NBFC - BlackSoil Capital. The company will primarily use the funds to strengthen its position in the domestic formulation market and for fuelling its growth led working capital requirements.

Blacksoil’s alternative credit platform has successfully concluded more than 45 transactions to VC backed growth companies so far in the past 4 years and deployed more than 460 crore.

Flipkart Wholesale, a venture of the homegrown Flipkart Group, on Wednesday launched its operations with an aim to connect local manufacturers with retailers and bring the entire wholesale marketplace at their fingertips using technology.

The platform is currently available for fashion retailers, especially footwear and apparel, in Gurugram, Delhi and Bengaluru, with plans to expand to Mumbai as well, the company said in a press release.

Flipkart Wholesale also plans to expand to 20 more cities and in categories such as Home, Kitchen andGrocery.