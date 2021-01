There were several developments in the startup space during the day on Thursday. Here are the top startup updates of the day.

Google removes lending apps in India to protect consumers

Alphabet Inc’s Google has removed some lending apps aimed at consumers in India from Play Store in an attempt to safeguard users, it said in a blog post on Thursday.

“We have reviewed hundreds of personal loan apps in India, based on flags submitted by users and government agencies,” Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy said in the post.

Google did not elaborate on the number of apps that had been taken down.

WhatsApp's privacy policy discriminates between European and Indian users

Already under fire for its latest privacy policy designed for India, messaging platform Whatsapp's policy for its European consumers is likely to anger its user base in India even more.

“How long we will be taken for granted by such blatant double standards," asked Paytm chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Twitter. Accompanying his tweet was a full-page newspaper advertisement by WhatsApp issuing clarification on its privacy policy and a screenshot from The Irish Times with a headline that read

"WhatsApp says European users do not have to share data with Facebook".

Payday lending may finally see some regulation as RBI sets up panel

Payday lending may soon see some regulatory action, industry insiders say, as some of these firms have been in the news for coercive collections, high-interest rates and fraudulent business practices.

To meet an immediate need for cash, borrowers take small loans for a short term—normally from one payday to the other¬, hence the name—but at exorbitant rates.

Taking cognisance of the issues faced by the sector, the Reserve Bank of India announced a committee on January 13 to look into business practices adopted by the digital lending sector.

Funding of the day

KIWI raises $2,50,000 seed round from PointOne Capital, Core91 VC, AppyHigh, and other angel investor

The fund raised will be used for product development and for creating an initial base of consumers and experts.

D2C brand that manufactures, markets and distributes innovative coffee products Rage Coffee has raised undisclosed funding GetVantage.

Udhyam Learning Foundation helps small-business owners reach pre-Covid income levels via interest-free loans

Udhyam Learning Foundation through its vertical Udhyam Vyapaar is focussed on enabling micro and small-scale entrepreneurs to scale and succeed.

They have been helping nano-entrepreneurs or vyapaaris in the city build their business back to pre-Covid income levels and aim to do this by providing interest-free loans and necessary skill-sets and training to over 500 nano-entrepreneurs.

Udhyam Vyapaar enables the vyapaaris to undergo finance and digital lessons post the loan is availed. Besides, these vyapaaris are also provided with on-demand consulting and a WhatsApp group has been created for them to easily communicate, share their challenges and discuss new business ideas.

A vyapaari is eligible for Rs 10,000 collateral-free loan and the repayment model is Rs 100 in 100 days.

Niyo ties up with ICICI Bank to issue prepaid cards to MSME workers

ICICI Bank has tied up with fintech platform Niyo to issue prepaid cards to Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) workers. MSMEs will now be able to get ‘ICICI Bank Niyo Bharat Payroll Card’ powered by Visa, for their blue-collar workers, who are mostly under-banked.

With this, MSMEs can upload the salaries of their workers on the card, which the workers can then utilise as per their need in a seamless manner. The ‘ICICI Bank Niyo Bharat Payroll Card’ allows an individual to receive funds upto Rs. 1 lakh into the card account.

Freight tech startup Sennder raises $160 million at valuation of over $1 billions

Digital freight startup Sennder has raised $160 million from investors, valuing the six-year-old business at more than $1 billion, and would invest the proceeds in its technology platform.

The Series D funding round was backed by Accel, Lakestar, HV Capital, Project A and Scania, and brought total funds raised to date by Sennder to more than $260 million

PayPal becomes first foreign firm in China with full ownership of payments business

PayPal has become the first foreign operator with 100 percent control of a payment platform in China, according to Chinese government data, as the US fintech giant eyes a bigger foothold in a booming market for online payments.

PayPal acquired the 30 percent stake it doesn’t already own in China’s GoPay, formally known as Guofubao Information Technology Co., on December 31, 2020, according to shareholder data from the National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System.

Twitter’s Jack Dorsey admits internet companies have too much power and praises bitcoin as a model to change that

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday that banning President Donald Trump was the “right decision for Twitter,” but admitted that the internet shouldn’t be controlled by a handful of private companies.

In a series of 13 tweets, Dorsey said that online speech resulting in real world harm requires action even if a ban on an account is divisive “and sets a precedent I feel is dangerous.” He wrote that if a company like Twitter makes a decision that people don’t like, they can go elsewhere, creating an inherent check on its power.

Trump administration shelves planned investment ban on Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu: sources

The Trump administration has scrapped plans to blacklist Chinese tech giants Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu, four people familiar with the matter said, providing a brief reprieve to Beijing’s top corporates amid a broader crackdown by Washington.