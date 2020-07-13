Startup STARTUP DIGEST: Here're top startup stories of the day Updated : July 13, 2020 09:29 PM IST Google announces $10 billion fund to drive digitisation in India. Photo messaging app Snapchat in collaboration with Mariwala Health Initiative and non-profit Manas Foundation launched the "Here For You" feature in India. Visa partners with Federal Bank, rolls out Visa Secure for e-commerce Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply