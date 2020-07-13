STARTUP DIGEST: Here're top startup stories of the day

There are many developments in startup space on Monday which include technology giant Google will invest Rs 75,000 crore ($10 billion) in India over the next 5-7 years, WeWork chairman says positive cash flow due in 2021, and Snapchat offers in-app mental health support for users in India.

Here are 5 major developments in startup space today:

1. Technology giant Google will invest Rs 75,000 crore, or approximately $10 billion, in India over the next 5-7 years through its just-announced India Digitization Fund, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said.

First, enabling affordable access and information for every Indian in their own language, whether it’s Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi or any other. Second, building new products and services that are deeply relevant to India’s unique needs.

Third, empowering businesses as they continue or embark on their digital transformation and fourth, leveraging technology and AI for social good, in areas like health, education, and agriculture, he said.

Earlier today, Pichai also interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After a turbulent year, WeWork is set to see positive cash flow and profits in 2021, a year ahead of schedule, company chairman Marcelo Claure told The Financial Times.

A massive cost-cutting drive helped the company rebuild its finances along with a steady demand for WeWork’s flexible office space owing to the pandemic.

Over the last few months, SoftBank backed WeWork has cut over 8,000 jobs, sold non-core business units and terminated leases in some cities, according to reports.

Photo messaging app Snapchat in collaboration with Mariwala Health Initiative and non-profit Manas Foundation launched the "Here For You" feature in India.

The new feature aims to help Snapchat users who may be experiencing mental health or emotional crisis or those who want to learn more about these issues in order to help friends, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic

Confederation of Indian Industry announced Snapdeal's co-founder and CEO Kunal Bahl as the chairman of its e-commerce committee for the year 2020-21.

The upcoming e-commerce policy, the consumer protection rules and a consistent interpretation of the intermediary status of e-commerce platforms figure high on the immediate agenda of the committee, a CII release said.

In its meeting held last week, the Committee had resolved to use the growth and momentum of India's e-commerce sector to support the revival of India's economy.

The committee will also focus on resolving policy issues that will help accelerate the growth of exports through e-commerce platforms.

Visa, the global leader in payments technology, announced its partnership with Federal Bank to roll out Visa Secure to the bank’s cardholders. Visa Secure is a global authentication program that uses the latest standards of the EMV 3DS (3D Secure) protocol.

Besides providing additional layers of authentication for issuers and merchants to combat online frauds, the upgraded technology provides a quicker and frictionless checkout experience to consumers.