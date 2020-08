There were several developments in the startup space on Tuesday, which include Dream11 wins IPL 2020 title sponsorship for RS 222 crore, Amazon evaluates registering Prime Video, Music in India, Lightspeed India Partners has closed its new fund Lightspeed India Partners III, with a commitment of $275 million, and FPL Technologies raises $10 million. Here’s the wrap of the news from the startup universe:

Gaming unicorn Dream11 has won the title sponsorship rights of Indian Premier League 2020 for Rs 222 crore. The other bidders included Tata Group and Unacademy.

Dream11 is a fantasy sports platform that allows users to play fantasy cricket, hockey, football, kabaddi and basketball. The IPL will be held between September 19 and November 10 in the UAE this year and the winning bidder will hold the rights for four months and 13 days.

Earlier this month, Chinese company Vivo had pulled out of this year's commitment as the title sponsor of IPL.

Founded in 2008 by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, Dream11 is India’s only gaming unicorn, valued above $1 billion. The platform has more than 8 crore users. In 2018, it announced a partnership with ICC (International Cricket Council), Pro Kabaddi League, International Hockey Federation (FIH) and BBL.

According to Crunchbase, Chinese technology conglomerate Tencent has invested $100 million in Dream11. Other investors in the Indian gaming unicorn include Kalaari Capital, Steadview Capital and Multiples Alternate Asset Management. In 2018, Dream11 had roped in Indian cricket team wicket-keeper and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador.

Dream11's revenue grew 3x to Rs 800 crore in FY2019 from Rs 230 crore in FY18. However, its losses widened to Rs 130 crore in FY19 from Rs 65 crore in FY18, according to Traxcn data.

Global ecommerce giant Amazon is evaluating registering some of its entities such as Prime Video, Amazon Music and Audible in India that have been offering services to customers in the country but were not registered as separate independent entities, according to sources.

The move comes in light of the equalization levy, which came into effect this year that levies a 2 percent tax on each digital transaction done by foreign ecommerce companies, the first instalment for which was due on July 7.

While it is not clear if Amazon will register all these businesses separately in India, sources say Amazon is currently evaluating the costs of compliance for registering some of these entities in India, since they will have to pay GST and other taxes. Amazon is also evaluating the FDI regulations for the sectors that these businesses operate in, the sources said.

Amazon told CNBC-TV18 that it doesn’t comment on tax matters. Amazon has been registering several entities In India over years across the businesses that it offers, including its marketplace, its wholesale business, transport, food retail, as well as, payments.

Lightspeed India looks to build ‘bold entrepreneurs’ in India with $275 million fund

Multi-stage venture capital firm Lightspeed India Partners has closed its new fund Lightspeed India Partners III, with a commitment of $275 million from global institutional LPs. As businesses work towards an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, Lightspeed will be looking for ‘bold entrepreneurs’ building for India and the world.

“With the Indian digital opportunity accelerating, many more sectors in B2B and B2C and categories are emerging where technology is enabling new businesses and models. With this fund, as with each of its previous funds, Lightspeed remains committed more than ever, to its mission of partnering with bold entrepreneurs building exceptional companies of tomorrow," it said in a statement.

Lightspeed India Partners III is the venture capital firm’s biggest fund in India to date, having raised $175 million via its second fund in 2018 that bet on consumer internet and software players and $135 million when it launched its first India dedicated fund in 2015.

With the new fund, the venture capital investor’s assets under management will exceed $1 billion in the country. It has already invested over $750 million in India so far, across its domestic and global investment arms.

Since its inception in India in 2007, Lightspeed has focused on accelerating disruptive innovations and trends in the enterprise and consumer sectors. Over the last 13 years, the firm has picked businesses that have become market leaders, launched products in new & emerging categories, and are solving for the many needs of India.

The firm is an investor in some of the most valuable startups in the country like edtech platform Byju’s, B2B commerce firm Udaan and hospitality group OYO.

FPL Technologies has raised $10 million in Series-A financing round with participation from Sequoia India, Matrix Partners India, Hummingbird Ventures, and a clutch of angel investors.

The company has also announced the launch of its mobile-first credit card, OneCard. Claiming to be an industry-first, a user can apply for OneCard digitally via the OneScore app, evading any physical contact with card agents. The innovation aims to offer easy access to potential users in the wake of social distancing.

A VISA Signature metal credit card, OneCard is issued in partnership with a banking partner. Built by FPL on a full-stack proprietary technology platform in India, a mobile-first credit card, OneCard aims to redefine the credit card experience for the digitally savvy young Indians. Card members can control every aspect of their OneCard from a mobile app - whether enabling domestic/international transactions, locking their card, enabling online/offline transactions, paying their credit card bill, and much more. There are no annual or joining fees and OnceCard offers forex mark-up rate of 1%, among the lowest in the market.

DrinkPrime closes $3 million funding led by Omidyar Network India and Sequoia Surge

‘Pay-As-You-Use Water Purifier’ startup DrinkPrime has raised Rs 21 crore or $3 million in a pre-series-A round from Omidyar Network India and Sequoia Surge.

The Bengaluru-based company plans to use the funds to strengthen its team and expand to new markets in the country. The DrinkPrime service is currently operational in Bengaluru.

DrinkPrime allows users to ‘subscribe-to-use’ the company’s modular water purifiers that aim to reduce high upfront costs and ongoing servicing charges for water purifying systems at homes.

DrinkPrime has built the smart water purifiers leveraging Internet of Things (IoT) technology and a seven-stage filtration process, that give its customers access to clean drinking water on tap while being charged on a ‘pay-as-you-use’ model.

Education start-up Masai School raises $2.5 million in Pre-series A funding

Career-focused alternative education start-up Masai School has raised a pre-series A funding round of $2.5 million led by Unitus Ventures, along with India Quotient & AngelList India. The coding school is targeting 10x growth in student enrolment in the next 12 months. It plans to use the funds to hire trainers and introduce new courses

Masai School began operations in June 2019. It currently trains tech aspirants in Full Stack Web and Android Development, and helps them get placed through its partner network. By integrating the Income Sharing Agreement (ISA), they allow students to pay the course fee after they get a paying and relevant job.

The Congress party has written to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg demanding an enquiry into alleged bias by Facebook India's leadership in favour of the ruling BJP.

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal also demanded to remove the current leadership of Facebook’s India leadership from the helm until the proposed investigation is completed.

The letter from the Congress came after a Wall Street Journal report that said Facebook ignored applying its hate speech rules to politicians of the ruling party in India.

In the report published on Friday, the US newspaper cited interviews with unnamed Facebook insiders to claim that one of its senior India policy executives intervened in internal communication to stop a permanent ban on a BJP MLA from Telangana after he allegedly made communally charged posts.

The report claimed that Ankhi Das, Facebook’s public policy director for India, South and Central Asia, allegedly told employees that initiating punitive action against BJP politicians indulging in hate propaganda would hurt the company’s “business prospects” in India.

In its reaction, Facebook said the company's social media platform prohibits hate speech and content that incites violence, adding these policies are enforced globally without regard to political affiliation. However, Facebook, which counts India among its largest markets globally, acknowledged that "there is more to do".

Walmart’s ecommerce sales in the US shot up by 97 percent as customers had packages shipped to their homes and used curb side pickup. The retailer’s US same-store sales grew by 9.3 percent in the second quarter, fuelled by purchases of food and general merchandise.

Q2 revenue came in at $137.74 billion and net income rose to $6.48 billion.

However, the lockdown in India hit Walmart’s international sales in the second quarter due to the closure of Flipkart's business. International net sales fell 6.8 percent to $27.2 billion (adjusting for currency), excluding currency, net sales would have come in at $29.6 billion.

Walmart International said, “Net sales included the effects of the government-mandated closure of the company’s Flipkart business in India for a portion of the quarter, as well as similar actions in markets in Africa and Central America. Since re-opening, GMV of Flipkart has exceeded pre-COVID-19 levels". Walmart invested $1.2 billion in Flipkart in July ensuring that the ecommerce platform has enough room and cash to operate given the opportunity in India.

Internet giant Google criticised proposed Australian antitrust laws saying its free search service would be “at risk” and users’ personal data could be shared if it is made to pay news organisations for their content.

The Alphabet-owned company said the proposed laws would also help big media companies artificially inflate their search rankings, luring more viewers to their platforms and giving them an unfair advantage over small publishers and users of Google’s YouTube streaming website.

The open letter advertised on Google’s main search page, marks an escalation of tensions between big tech companies and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) which has called for sweeping changes to rein in how Google and social media titan Facebook Inc use local content and consumer data, according to Reuters.

“You’ve always relied on Google Search and YouTube to show you what’s most relevant and helpful to you,” Google Australia Managing Director Mel Silva wrote in the open letter. “We could no longer guarantee that under this law.”