There were many developments in the startup space on Tuesday, which include Rocketship.vc second Global VC Fund raised $100 million, SoftBank makes a come back with $12billion quarterly profit, Uber and Lyft to classify drivers as employee. Here’re the top startup stories of the day:

Rocketship.vc closes second Global VC Fund with $100 million

Silicon Valley-based early-stage venture capital firm, Rocketship.vc that uses data science to democratize venture capital for the global startup community, has raised $100 million for its second fund (Fund II). The fund is backed by some of the world’s investors, such as Vulcan Capital and Adams Street Partners, as well as the family office of Marc Andreesen and Chris Dixon from A16z.

Rocketship’s Fund II more than doubles the size of the firm’s initial fund, which closed in late 2015 at $40 million.

SoftBank makes a come back with $12 billion quarterly profit

Masayoshi Son lead SoftBank group posted a $12 billion quarterly profit after reporting historic losses of $13 billion for its last fiscal year.

The recovery is due to higher valuations of its portfolios companies Uber and Slack.

The SoftBank Vision Fund, which reported an $18 billion loss last year, recorded an investment gain of $2.8 billion for this quarter.

SoftBank Group Corp. Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son said that it may consider selling its British chip design unit Arm Ltd.

“We are exploring selling part of or all of Arm’s value as an option,” said Son

Son's said that his strategy for the current environment is a defensive one.

“You may see us making risky moves with wild investments under normal times, as was the case during the Lehman (shock). “However, we commit to being defensive in a crisis situation.

Uber and Lyft to classify drivers as employee

A California judge has ordered that Uber and Lyft must classify their drivers as employees in a preliminary injunction. The order will take effect after 10 days giving Uber and Lyft the opportunity to appeal the decision.

Both companies said they would appeal the ruling immediately

Facebook sets up a new financial unit - Facebook Financial

Facebook has created a new unit devoted to financial services to harmonize payment systems on its platform called Facebook Financial. The subsidiary will handle management and strategy for all payments and money services across the company's platform like Facebook Pay and WhatsAppPay.

Facebook has roped in Stephane Kasriel as the Facebook Pay head, while Marcus will directly run Novi said David Marcus in a tweet

Amazon Rebrands Twitch Prime

Amazon has rebranded its gaming service Twitch Prime as Prime Gaming giving its over 150 million paid Prime members access to the platform's gaming content.

With the launch of Prime Gaming, Amazon Prime members can now access tons of free, exclusive content for game every month.

Prime members can claim new in-game content for Grand Theft Auto Online, Red Dead Online, Apex Legends, EA SPORTS FIFA 20, League of Legends, and more than 20 other popular PC, console, and mobile games, worth hundreds of dollars in value.

The New York Jobs CEO Council’ aims to hire minority communities in New York

Leaders from the biggest US companies form ‘The New York Jobs CEO Council’ aimed at increasing the hiring of individuals from minority communities in New York.

The council counts CEOs of Amazon, Google, Microsoft, IBM and Accenture as well as JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs among its members and aims to hire 1 lac people from low-income Black, Latino and Asian communities by 2030.