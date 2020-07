There were many developments in the startup space on Tuesday. Here is a closer look at today’s startups news and everything you need to know:

#1. Matrix Partners India and Sequoia Capital India co-lead Series-A of $10 million in Bijnis

B2B marketplace for unorganised retail segment Bijnis raises $10 million in a Series A round of investment co-led by Matrix Partners India and Sequoia Capital India, along with existing investors InfoEdge and Waterbridge Ventures.

With the Series A capital, Bijnis will continue to help manufacturers grow their business by expanding their distribution network of retailers across India. Additionally, this infusion of capital will be used for building out more products and scalable technology focused on manufacturers in the footwear and fashion categories.

Agritech startup Vegrow raises $2.5 million in seed capital from Matrix Partners India and Ankur Capital as the aggregator of small farms looks to bring economies of scale to Indian farmers using technology.

The round also saw participation from Better Capital, Titan Capital as well as angel investors including Sanjiv Rangrass, Rohit MA,Ramakant Sharma and Amit Lakhotia.

SpiceJet aqui-hires the team and technology of airline technology company Travenues. Travenues is a wholly owned subsidiary of AI-based travel app ixigo.

With this move, SpiceJet will absorb Travenues’ travel technology team and airline commerce platform built by Travenues that specialises with its deep tech advancements in mobile apps, UX, engagement, cross-selling, payments, ancillaries, personalisation and more.

Last year, Travenues had signed its first technology partnership with SpiceJet for digital transformation of its consumer-facing experiences.

Nearly one in three complaints on the National Consumer Helpline in June have been against e-commerce, according to data from the government-run portal.

E-commerce sees much higher number of complaints compared to sectors such as banking and telecom. In June, of the 45,446 complains recorded on the helpline, 14,480 were for e-commerce.

Between April and June, the e-commerce sector saw the maximum complaints by any sector, with 23,859 'dockets' recorded on the helpline in the quarter.

Non-refund of money was the biggest complaint among consumers, followed by delay or non-delivery of products, defect in products, and delivery of wrong products.

E-commerce giant Amazon announces annual sales event-#PrimeDay in India on August 6-7 making it the first global market for the company's annual sale event this year. Prime members to get discounts and deals across shopping & entertainment categories.

The ecommerce company also expects the annual sale event to be larger this year from the previous editions.

Amazon had earlier announced it was pushing the Prime Day sale, which is annually held in July, due to the pandemic. In the US, the sale could be pushed to as far as October, according to reports.

Amazon’s decision to hold its Prime Day sale comes even as the country is seeing increasing localised lockdowns, and in several such lockdowns, ecommerce companies are only allowed to deliver essential items.

Video Communications Company Zoom to establish a technology centre in Bengaluru and hire key talent over the next few years to expand its presence in India. The decision was taken following the Zoom's increased level of adoption by users across India, the company said in a statement.

"From January to April 2020, Zoom has seen 6,700 percent growth in free user sign ups in India," the company said in a statement.

The exceptional engineering and IT talent made Zoom select Bengaluru, said the company adding that it will immediately begin recruiting DevOps engineers, IT, Security, and Business Operations headcount in the area.

It also said the employees will work from home until the COVID-19 situation has improved. India is a strategically important country for Zoom and we expect to see continued growth and investment here.

Apple today unveiled its plan to become carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030.

The company said that it was already carbon neutral for its global corporate operations, and this new commitment means that by 2030, every Apple device sold will have net zero climate impact.

Apple is also establishing an Impact Accelerator that will focus on investing in minority-owned businesses that drive positive outcomes in its supply chain and in communities that are disproportionately affected by environmental hazards.

This accelerator is part of Apple’s recently announced $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, focused on efforts that address education, economic equality, and criminal justice reform.

#8. SoftBank pulls investment from Credit Suisse funds

SoftBank has pulled a more than $500 million investment from Credit Suisse's supply chain finance funds after the Swiss bank reviewed the funds including the Japanese conglomerate's role, according to reports.

Some of the funds' investments were in notes backed by loans given by Softbank backed lender Greensill Capital to startups backed by SoftBank's Vision Fund.

In other news, online investment service Scripbox forays into international market to target NRIs especially in the UAE & Singapore.

Auto tech company CARS24 forays into loan against cars segment to help customers in need of funds.

Portea Medical, an outside-of-hospital consumer healthcare brand, has launched an integrated solution called the Portea Covid Armour. Portea Covid Armour comprises of two solutions - the Covid Personal Protection Plan for families and the Covid Community Plan for apartment complexes and RWA's aims to help reduce the pressure on the overburdened healthcare facilities due to rising coronavirus cases in the country.