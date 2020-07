There were several developments in the startup space on Tuesday. These include Flipkart to offer 90-minute delivery in India, PE firm KKR set to back InCred Finance, BharatPe launches ‘ESOP Cheque Cash Karo’ Scheme and Swiggy further lays off 350 employees due to COVID-19 impact. Here’s a closer look at today’s startup news and everything you need to know:

Flipkart plans to offer 90-minute deliveries for groceries and home accessories, as the Walmart-owned online retailer goes head to head with Amazon.com Inc in a key growth market for e-commerce. Flipkart said its hyperlocal service, dubbed Flipkart Quick, will also sell mobile phones and stationery items, taking it a step further than existing quick-delivery services which mainly offer just groceries.

Flipkart Quick will debut in select locations in Bengaluru, the company said, without specifying a launch date. The new service puts Flipkart more directly in competition with Amazon and Alibaba-backed BigBasket, both of which offer quick deliveries of groceries.

Private equity giant KKR is set to back new age retail and MSME focused NBFC InCred Finance. This equity injection will take the form of a merger of KKR's wholesale NBFC with InCred's Retail franchise. KKR and its limited partners will pick up a large minority interest in InCred, emerging as the largest investor bloc in the Mumbai headquartered lender, sources familiar with the matter said.

The combined entity will operate under the InCred brand name, and post the deal, the merged book size will be around Rs 6,000 crores, with a relatively low debt equity ratio.

KKR and InCred are said to have signed an exclusivity agreement. Valuation details could not be ascertained, sources said.

Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy said it is laying off 350 employees in the second round of job cuts as part of the realignment exercise it started in May on account of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, Swiggy added that the company is concluding the exercise and has no further plans for any restructuring.

This includes a minimum of three months to eight months of salary based on tenure (includes an extra month of ex-gratia for every year served in addition to their notice period pay), accelerated vesting of ESOPs, an extension of accident and term insurance for impacted employees and health insurance for them and their families till December 20, the statement said.

SAAS unicorn Freshworks confirms to CNBC-TV18 that it has received secondary funding from an existing investor following its Series-H funding in November 2019. Reports said that Steadview Capital bought out a minority stake in Freshworks, for $85 million, in January.

“Our Series-H funding closed in November 2019. As we announced at the time, the primary investment was for $150 million,” said a statement issued by the company. “There were also some secondary transactions that were made by some of our earlier investors. Due to confidentiality terms, we can’t go into further details,” the statement added.

To stem the steep fall in corporate travel, the online travel agency Yatra shifts gears up to become a digital services platform. The company has tied up with education portal UpGrad to offer skill development courses for its corporate clients and is also procuring consumables.

The company has 800 large corporates, 20,000 small and medium enterprises, and over one lakh hotels as clients and gets half of its business from corporate clients.

Digital banking fintech start-up Niyo, one of India's leading, has acquired Goalwise, a new-age mutual funds investment platform to expand its product offering to the millennials.

Niyo plans to expand its user base through a mobile app experience and innovative product suite that will now include wealth management products.

Niyo Co-founders, Vinay Bagri and Virender Bisht have picked up majority stakes in the start-up, along with Niyo, in a cash-and-stock deal for an undisclosed amount. The Goalwise founding members will join Niyo’s leadership team and will be running ‘Niyo Wealth’ as an independent vertical within Niyo.

Founder of local commerce company Nearbuy.com, Sumeet Kapur has launched his next venture - Wellcure.

A health tech platform, Wellcure aims to democratise natural healing and has raised a seed funding of $200,000 from Inflection Point Ventures (IPV). Funds will be used to scale up marketing, tech development and team expansion.

Gurgaon-based, Wellcure promotes naturopathy for overcoming lifestyle related ailments and acts as a natural healing-oriented platform to maintain a healthy & balanced lifestyle. Currently in beta stage, Wellcure operates as an online platform and brings together nature-cure enthusiasts across the globe to help share, interact, learn, heal, and inspire each other.

PayU, an online payment solutions provider, announces the integration of the UPI AutoPay feature for merchants. With this integration, PayU merchants can offer UPI AutoPay to all customers and automate the collection of recurring payments of up to Rs 2,000 per transaction.

UPI AutoPay will enable merchants to automate billing, improve cash flows, and offer better pricing.

BharatPe, a merchant payment and lending network company, has launched India’s first ‘ESOP Cheque Cash Karo’ scheme. All ESOP holders have been given option to sell back shares from their 1st vesting back to BharatPe.

BharatPe has one of the most progressive ESOP schemes amongst the startups. BharatPe has 6 percent (US$ 25M+) of its overall equity allotted to the ESOP pool. All employees are given ESOP Grant along with appointment letter.

ESOPs carry ZERO strike price. The vesting is front ended in favour of employees with 25 percent vesting on year 1 and thereafter 2 percent every month. The employees are not required to exercise the ESOPs on leaving and can time it with a liquidity event anytime up to 5 years.

Now with the ‘ESOP Cheque Cash Karo’ scheme, employees will be able to enjoy liquidity upfront, which will establish ESOP as valuable and liquid currency.

Facebook is suing EU antitrust regulators for seeking information beyond what is necessary, including highly personal details, for their investigations into the company's data and marketplace.