There were many development on Monday in the startup space. These include Flipkart sellers have approached the CCI against its acquisition of Walmart India (cash and carry business) and Pine Labs appointed new CEO, among others. Here’s a closer look at today’s startups news and everything you need to know:

A month after it banned 59 Chinese apps, the government has banned 47 more apps -- largely clones of the apps banned previously -- on privacy and national-security considerations, multiple media reports said. Some reports added that the government has drawn up a list of over 250 apps that it may consider banning, including popular gaming app PUBG.

An official word from the government on either the list of apps that have been or may be banned is awaited.

A government-constituted committee, headed by Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, released the Non-Personal Data Protection Framework this month, and is seeking public feedback up to August 12. Non-Personal Data, according to the draft report, released on July 12, 2020, is any data that is not related to an identified or identifiable natural person, or is personal data that has been anonymised.

“The government will set up an authority through regulation in the Parliament, just as the Personal Data Protection Bill. This will also go through as a Bill that will be passed by the Parliament, which is what I am given to believe. We recommended a separate authority since non-personal data is different from personal data. We have said the authority should be harmonised with the personal data protection authority and Competition Commission of India. We have recommended that an industry representative should be part of the authority,” said Gopalakrishnan.

Flipkart's recent acquisition of Walmart India (cash-and-carry business) seems to have already run into trouble, as the All India Online Vendors' Association (AIOVA) has approached the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against the move.

AIOVA has said that an investigation by the CCI against Flipkart is currently underway for abuse of dominant position, and hence the acquisition can’t be allowed.

Flipkart is yet to respond CNBC TV 18's queries.

According to a report, the search engine giant is using an internal program known as "Android Lockbox" to access data on how Android users interact with popular, non-Google apps such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

The report says that Google’s employees have to request permission to see this data in some cases and that these requests are sometimes denied. "Android Lockbox" works after Google users agree to share information as part of the Android setup process.

Users are told that this data allows Google to offer a more personalised experience. The company has previously admitted that it has access to usage data from rival apps.

Search engine giant Google will extend its work-from-home order for its employees until July 2021, a report said. The change will affect “nearly all” of Google’s 200,000 employees, including contractors and full-time workers, reported CNBC.

According to the report, Sundar Pichai made the decision himself last week after debate among Google Leads, an internal group of top executives that he chairs.

Earlier, Google had said employees should expect to return to the office in January 2021.