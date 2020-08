Mark Zuckerberg's The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is keen to own a piece of India's buzzing edtech sector, Mindtree founders are back with a new VC fund, ShareChat buys a hyperlocal content platform and mobile payments will drive digital payments in India are some of the major updates.

Here’s all the news from the startup universe:

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), a non-profit headed by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, is in advanced talks to invest in Indian online learning startup Eruditus, according to a Moneycontrol.com report.

CZI will be joined by a couple of other US-based technology funds, investing about $80 million at a valuation of $800-850 million, it said. This is double the $400 million it was valued at in January 2019 when it raised $40 million led by Sequoia Capital India.

Founded in 2010, Eruditus offers management programmes and short courses remotely. It has tie-ups with foreign universities, including Columbia University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard Business School. Its subject areas include leadership and management, data science, digital transformation, banking and finance.

The founders of IT company Mindtree are returning in a venture capitalist avatar, with their early-stage fund Mela Ventures, making its first close of Rs 130 crore. The overall size of the fund is targeted at Rs 200 crore.

Former Mindtree chairman KK Natarajan, NS Parthasarthy are the managing partners of the fund. Former Mindtree CEO Rostow Ravanan will be on the investment committee. The founders let go of executive responsibilities at Mindtree soon after a hostile takeover by L&T last year.

Six of the ten MindTree founders, including the three mentioned above, along with Subroto Bagchi, Janakiraman Srinivasan and Kalyan Banerjee have invested in the venture fund, while also raising funds from external investors.

“We will look to invest in the B2B and the tech space, since that is where our expertise lies,” said Natarajan. The fund has already made makes first commitment to a startup in AR-VR space, he said. Mela Ventures is a SEBI-approved Category-2 AIF fund for early stage companies.

The fund is backed by institutional investors, global technology leaders and startup investors.

Homegrown Social Media platform Sharechat has acquired hyperlocal information platform Circle Internet.

Backed by SAIF Partners and Venture Highway, Circle was founded in 2018. The company provides local information to Indian language internet users across tier-2 & 3 cities, and currently has a presence in more than 120 districts across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Kerala. The platform brings a network of more than 1,000 volunteers to contribute towards the hyperlocal content ecosystem.

With the acquisition of Circle’s business, the existing 15-member team has joined ShareChat and will be contributing towards building a language-first, community-driven user generated hyperlocal content ecosystem.

Otipy, the social commerce venture of farm-to-fork agritech startup Crofarm, has raised an additional $1 million as its Pre-series A round, from Inflection Point Ventures, an early-stage investing platform. Launched in February 2020, Otipy had raised $1 million from Smile Group in June this year.

The company has already scaled 4X growth in the last three months and expects the fresh funding to further boost its momentum in Unlock Phase 3.0 as well. Otipy connects over 1 lakh consumers with farmers through women resellers.

Currently with over 1,000 partner resellers, mainly women, the venture plans to reach out to 20,000 women sellers by the end of this year. Otipy claims it has an extensive product catalogue of fresh, hygienic and chemical-free on-demand fruits & vegetables from the farm, usually 25 percent cheaper than the market.

India’s mobile payments segment will drive 3.5% of total digital payments of Rs 7092 lakh crore by FY25, up from the current 1 percent, according to a report by RedSeer Consulting. Mobile payments users in India will surge 5 times from the current 1.60 crore to 80 crore by 2025.

The growth in digital payments is steered by inclusive government policies and increased participation by MSMEs. As per the consulting firm, “there has been a significant focus from the government with multiple initiatives underway to boost sector growth”.

As smartphones and internet penetration propel consumption across the country, “COVID acted as a catalyst in terms of driving increasing digital wallet share, specifically with respect to Tier 2+ cities. This has directly led to increased use case for mobile payment modes (both UPI and Wallets) due to seamless integration with online platforms”, as per the report.

Wallets will continue to play a key role in its growth with the continuous increase in both frequency and user base. “By 2025, wallets are expected to have a higher penetration in Tier 2 cities and lower-income class who would eventually drive multiple small-ticket transactions”, it added. In fact, the small merchant in the unorganized retail sector lead the digitization in tier 2+ cities, while organized retail will continue to add users in the bigger cities and towns.

The consulting firm expects the merchant payments segment (P2M) to driving digital payments growth and is set to grow at more than 50 percent CAGR until FY25. As per the report, P2M is fast becoming the preference for retailers; Paytm dominates with 50 percent market share followed by PhonePe & Google Pay. In FY20, P2M has reported 69 crore transactions a month, for fiscal P2M volume is at 830 crore transactions a month.

The Delhi High Court has issued a plea seeking action against Google Pay for violating data protection norms set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), according to Moneycontrol.com. The Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek has issued notices to Google India, Union of India and RBI.

The petition argues that Google Pay as a third-party app has violated RBI's Procedural Guidelines Version 1.7 by storing the 'sensitive' data of users. As per these guidelines, only payment service provider (PSP) bank systems are allowed to store such data and not third-party apps.

"Google Pay being a third party application, despite strong mandate against storing personal sensitive data, is storing the same in utter disregard to the binding UPI Procedural Guidelines," the petition stated.

The petition seeks direction to be issued to RBI to ensure immediate compliance with norms on data localization, data storage, and data sharing by payments app Google Pay, the report said.

Triller, a US-based photo and video sharing app has announced the strategic appointment of Raj Mishra as Country Manager and Head of Operations for India.

In his earlier role as Country Manager at TikTok India, erstwhile Musical.ly, where he incidentally was their first employee, Mishra was instrumental in driving growth for ByteDance in India by creating the local team, liaising with business partners & the creator community in India, and identifying and incubating talent with the potential to help the company gain popularity on the app.

Under his leadership, Musical.ly became the most downloaded app on both Android and iOS. Raj also spearheaded the transition from musical.ly to TikTok and was responsible for the end to end the rebranding process after acquisition in 2017.

In 2019, he decided to take up a new challenge within Bytedance & was spearheading strategy for one of their newly launched suite of products, Helo.

In his new role at Triller, he will be leading and furthering the development of Triller’s products, operations, and overall business goals.

China has surpassed the US to become the top source of patent applications filed globally, the position previously held by the US each year since the PCT began operations in 1978, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

In 1999, WIPO received 276 applications from China. By 2019, that number rose to 58,990, which is an increase of 200X. The top 5 countries to file patent applications included China, the US, Japan, Germany and Korea.

What is interesting to note is that India filed 2,053 applications, which is a meagre 2.6 percent increase compared to 2018, and is half of the 4,411 applications filed by Huwaei, the top corporate filer in 2019.

India’s filings are lower compared to other corporate filers in the list including Mitsubishi Electirc Corp of Japan (2661), Samsung electronics (2334) and Qualcomm (2127). India’s contribution to world filings is just 0.77 percent and it did not feature in the top 50 corporates that contributed to patent filing.

Top 5 patent applications

China: 58,990 (22% of total)

US: 57,840 (21.7%)

Japan: 52660 (19.8%)

Germany: 19353 (7.2%)

Republic of Korea 19085 (7.2%)

India: 2053 (14th Rank, 0.77%)

Global Enterprise AI and machine learning platform Dataiku, has raised $100 million in Series D investment round led by Stripes, Tiger Global Management and participation from existing investors Battery Ventures, CapitalG, Dawn Capital, FirstMark Capital and ICONIQ.

Dataiku was founded in 2013, to take machine learning and AI projects out of experimental labs and put them into everyday operations that are truly woven into the fabric of a company.