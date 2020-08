There were several major developments in the startup space on Thursday, which include BYJU’s acquired WhiteHat Jr for $300 million, RBI tweaked priority sector lending (PSL) norms to include loans to startups, MobiKwik has planned to go public by end of 2021. Here’re today’s top five startup stories:

Edtech company Byju's has acquired Mumbai based edtech startup WhiteHat Jr for $300 million in all cash deal. Founder Karan Bajaj, who was formerly CEO at Discovery Networks India, said the deal was done in a matter of six weeks.

“I felt everything i could have accomplished on my own, I could move faster and better with Byju’s,” Bajaj told CNBC TV 18.

After the acquisition, Byju's will make significant investments in WhiteHat Jr’s technology platform, product innovation while expanding the teacher base to cater to demand from new markets, the statement said. WhiteHat Jr. founder, Karan Bajaj will continue to lead and scale this business in India and the US.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has tweaked priority sector lending (PSL) norms to include loans to startups. Borrowing limits for the renewable energy sectors-- solar power and compressed bio-gas plants-- are also being raised by the central bank.

In his speech following the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said: "With a view to aligning the guidelines with emerging national priorities and bring sharper focus on inclusive development, the Priority Sector Lending (PSL) guidelines have been reviewed."

The move has been welcomed by many VCs and startup founders.

Mobikwik plans to launch an IPO by end of 2021. In an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18 News, Mobikwik co-founder & COO Upasana Taku said “We have seen over 100% revenue growth YoY over the last three years and hope to turn profitable end of this fiscal. Also looking to launch an IPO end of 2021.”

With over 120 million users, 3 million merchants, and 300+ billers on its platform, the fintech platform claims that it has processed more than 250 million of transactions in FY2020.

Till date, Mobikwik has received a funding of $100 million from Sequoia Capital India, Bajaj Finance, American Express and Net1.

Amazon.com Inc CEO Jeff Bezos has sold shares worth $3.1 billion in the e-commerce company in recent days, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.

The stock sale comes at a time when the company's shares have surged more than 73 percent this year. During the first two working days of August, Bezos sold 1 million shares as part of a previously announced trading plan, according to the filings.

Bezos, the world's richest man, had said he planned to sell stock worth about $1 billion each year to fund his rocket company, Blue Origin. The latest share sale leaves him with 54.5 million shares worth roughly $174.64 billion at the current market price.

Social media giant Facebook, for the first time, has removed a post from US President Donald Trump in which he claimed that children were "almost immune" to COVID-19, saying it violated its policy against spreading "misinformation" about the novel coronavirus.

"This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation," Andy Stone, a Facebook policy spokesperson said in a statement.

A link to the post now diverts to a page that says, "This Content Isn't Available Right Now." It is the first time that Facebook has removed a post from Trump entirely, rather than labelling it, as it has done in the past, making it a rare instance in which it has been willing to censor the president.