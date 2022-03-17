Startup Digest: Health benefits startup ekincare raises $15 mn; Mishry announces CSOP as part of its pre-Series A; Oyo mulls 50% smaller IPO Report & Amazon closes $8.5 bn deal to buy MGM

Here are the top headlines from the startup space.

Health benefits startup ekincare raises $15 mn in Series B funding from HealthQuad, Sabre Partners and others

Health benefits startup, ekincare has raised $15 million in a Series B funding round led by HealthQuad and Sabre Partners. Existing investors Ventureast, Eight Roads Ventures, Siana Capital, and Endiya Partners, also participated in the funding round.

The startup intends to use this fresh funding to help accelerate growth and deliver simplified health benefits and insurance experience to employers, it said in a statement.

“ekincare is looking to add 10,000 companies to its customer base by FY’25. The company has a strong management team and its comprehensive health benefits solution for SMEs, built on a strong foundation of integrated, cashless IPD & OPD network across 150+ cities is gaining phenomenal traction and will further push their growth trajectory,” said Jagannath Samavedam, Partner, Sabre Partners.

The corporate health and wellness market in India is worth $7 billion and is expected to grow at 20% CAGR according to a Redseer report.

Speciale Invest backs Looppanel

Looppanel, which allows product and design teams to analyze and share insights from Zoom-based user interviews in minutes, has raised $1 million in Pre-Seed round of funding led by Speciale Invest.

Additional funding is coming from First Cheque, angel investors and a grant from Sequoia Capital India as part of the Sequoia Spark program, the firm said in a statement.

The startup will use the fresh funds to grow its team as they add new capabilities to their product and expand their presence in key target markets across the US and EU.

Mishry announces CSOP as part of its Pre Series A funding

Homegrown product review platform Mishry has announced the Consumer Stock Option Plan (CSOP) launch to enable its users to invest in the company.

The CSOP is currently live on investing platform Tyke and will be live over the next 10 days. While users can invest as low as Rs 5,000, the CSOP on Tyke is a part of its larger ongoing pre-Series A funding activity, the company said in a statement.

Launched in April 2019 by Tanu Ganguly, Mishry is a woman-lead startup that aims to make shopping for kitchen-related products better, with specific and credible content. Mishry plans to use the funds raised through Tyke to extend its review catalog and launch a marketplace model for reviews.

“Our brand is built largely through word of mouth, and the community has been at the forefront of spreading our message. So, it made a lot of sense to extend an invite to our evangelists to become a part of our next growth phase. Tyke kind of platforms has made this easy and accessible for users to invest in new-age startups and democratized angel investing,” said Tanu Ganguly, Founder of Mishry.

The platforms currently have over 400,000 users, a social media community of over 35, and a creator's community of over a thousand mothers in the country.

Oyo weighs 50 percent smaller IPO amid market slump: Report

Hospitality startup Oyo is considering slashing its fundraising target by half or even shelving the debut, according to Bloomberg News.

Faced with headwinds including slumping stock markets, Oyo-operator Oravel Stays could clip its Indian IPO from the nearly $1 billion initially sought to half that, the report said.

It’s considering also halving its expected valuation from the $12 billion originally targeted. Oyo could even decide to suspend its IPO plans, sourced told Bloomberg News.

If Oyo decides to modify its IPO terms drastically, it will need to file a fresh DRHP, the report added.

Tax officials raid Zetwerk’s offices, founders’ homes: Report

Several offices of B2B manufacturing services marketplace Zetwerk, have been raided by income tax officials on the allegations of tax evasion, as per a report by the Economic Times.

The homes of the Zetwerk’s founders and well as directors on company board were also searched, sources told ET. “Cash has been seized and the ongoing searches are now going beyond offices to Zetwerk’s warehouses too,” said one of the persons.

The ongoing investigation gains prominence as compliance and governance issues have cropped up at some well-funded startups growing at breakneck speed.

Bitbns launches edtech platform in partnership with QuantInsti

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitbns forays into education sector by launching an e-learning platform that offers scholastic tutorials, resources and educational content on Cryptocurrency and Blockchain.

The startup has partnered with edtech platform QuantInsti to launch the Bitbns Academy.

It will offer globally accredited certified courses. The courses would have three difficulty stages: beginner, intermediate and advanced and users would be able to access them for free after registering with the Bitbns platform, the exchange said in a statement.

Proptech unicorn NoBroker and ElectricPe partner to set up EV charging points in residential communities

NoBroker, a proptech unicorn, has partnered with ElectricPe, an EV charging platform, to set up 100,000 electric charging points at residential communities this year.

Under this partnership, the companies will set up charging stations across NoBroker residential welfare societies, including apartments, gated communities, and standalone buildings, making it more convenient for consumers to access EV charging in their vicinity.

Residents will be able to see available EV charging options within the ElectricPe app, book slots to charge their EVs, and also pay as per usage. Residents will also have the opportunity to request a charging station to be set up in their private parking lots after their RWA's approval, the firm said in a statement.

One Moto India join hands with Reliance General Insurance to provide motor insurance

Electric two-wheeler maker One Moto India on Thursday said it has partnered with Reliance General Insurance to provide motor insurance to its customers. The company, which has launched three electric scooters -- Byka, Electa, and Commuta, said the partnership will enable easy insurance service to its customers.

One Moto India Vice-President, Marketing & Sales, Aditya Reddy said the company has been strengthening its services and product portfolio. As the company moves ahead in sync with the strategy, he said the association with Reliance General Insurance is another milestone achieved.

Earlier this year, the company had announced plans to invest Rs 250 crore to set up a manufacturing unit in Telangana with a capacity of 40,000 units in the first phase.

T-Hub, Citi and IIT-Kanpur select 29 startups for social innovation lab

Startup ecosystem builder T-Hub along with Citi and IIT-Kanpur has selected 29 startups for the social innovation lab.

As part of the programme, these startups will receive grants and mentoring for their solutions that are aimed at creating a positive impact on society and these are early- and growth-stage startups across AgriTech, FinTech, and HealthTech, a statement said.

All the selected startups will receive monitoring, go-to-market strategy support, seed funding, networking, and scaling opportunities within the incubation ecosystems at IIT-Kanpur and T-Hub.

Furthermore, 23 early-stage startups will receive a kick-off grant of Rs 10 lakh each, while the remaining six growth-stage startups will receive Rs 20 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 3.5 crore, the statement added.

Honasa Consumer onboards Godrej Consumer Products’ Anuja Mishra as its new CMO

Honasa Consumer has appointed Anuja Mishra as its chief marketing officer. In her new role, Mishra will oversee the marketing strategy for Honasa Consumer group brands – Mamaearth, The Derma Co., and Bblunt. Mishra moves from Godrej Consumer Products, where she was vice-president and head of marketing - personal care and hygiene.

As the CMO of Honasa Consumer, she will be responsible for accelerating the brands' awareness and growth across the D2C (direct to consumer) ecosystem. Mishra will be taking over from Sambit Dash, who has been elevated to head the Brand Factory Team where he will be responsible for crafting, launching, and building new brands business for Honasa. She will be based out of the Honasa Consumer head office in Gurgaon.

“Honasa has emerged as the fastest-growing D2C brand, and being a digital-first brand, it is critical to constantly innovate and stay ahead of others in this excessively dynamic digital ecosystem. Anuja comes with extensive experience in managing millennial brands and she joins us at a time when the group has attained a great milestone and with her expertise, she will elevate and support the strategy to the next one. We are excited to have a seasoned professional like her on board forward to growing the organisation with her,” Varun Alagh, co-founder and CEO, Honasa Consumer, said.

NFTs coming to Instagram soon: Mark Zuckerberg

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will soon arrive on Instagram.

Addressing one of the sessions at the South By Southwest event late on Tuesday, Zuckerberg said that "over the next several months, the ability to bring some of your NFTs in, hopefully over time be able to mint things within that environment".

The Meta CEO said that "a bunch of technical things that need to get worked out before that'll really be seamless to happen." "We're working on bringing NFTs to Instagram in the near term," the Meta Founder said at the conference.

Placing a strong bet on India's creator and developer community, Zuckerberg said recently that as the social network begins initial steps to create augmented reality (AR)-driven Metaverse experiences for billions, the country and its vast pool of talent is going to be a huge part of that journey.

Speaking at the company's 'Fuel for India' event, Zuckerberg said that he is really excited about the role that India will play in building the future of Metaverse, which is going to be the successor to the mobile internet.

Earlier this year, Twitter introduced a feature that let some users set an NFT they own as their profile picture.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Amazon closes deal to buy MGM movie studio

Amazon has closed its $8.5 billion deal to buy MGM, combining the fabled movie maker behind “Rocky” and “James Bond” with the online retailing giant as it looks to draw consumers through more streaming video, Reuters reported.

In a statement, Amazon said it would welcome all MGM employees to the company and work with the studio’s leadership, indicating there would not be layoffs. Its decision to close comes after a deadline passed for the US Federal Trade Commission to challenge the deal.

The Seattle-based retailer announced the transaction in May 2021, saying MGM offered a trove of content to draw consumers to its fast-shipping and streaming club Prime, which costs $14.99 per month in the United States.

Nearly a year later, Amazon is clear of regulatory hurdles. The European Commission approved the deal on Tuesday, with no conditions. Likewise, Amazon earlier informed the FTC that it had “substantially complied” with requests for information about the deal.

According to Amazon, MGM’s staff will join the organisation of Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

MGM bolsters Amazon Prime Video’s offering with more than 4,000 film titles, as well as this year’s Oscar-nominated “Licorice Pizza” and a long list of television shows that may help Amazon compete with streaming rivals Netflix and Disney+.

Microsoft faces EU antitrust complaint about its cloud computing business

US tech giant Microsoft is facing an antitrust complaint filed by three European rivals in the booming cloud computing business, one the plaintiffs told Reuters.

The complaint, filed with the European Union's competition watchdog months ago, alleges that Microsoft's contractual and business practices make it costly and difficult for users of its cloud computing services to opt for those of a competitor, a source close to the matter said.

French cloud computing services provider OVHcloud confirmed in a statement that it had joined the complaint against Microsoft. A spokesperson for the company declined to give the names of the two other European plaintiffs.

"Through abusing its dominant position, Microsoft undermines fair competition and limits consumer choice in the cloud computing services market," OVHcloud said.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the news. The European Commission confirmed that it had received a complaint, without elaborating.

"We're continuously evaluating how we can best support partners and make Microsoft software available to customers across all environments, including those of other cloud providers," a spokesperson for Microsoft said in response to an e-mail seeking comment.

UK government to speed up criminal sanctions for tech bosses with new online safety laws: Report

Executives at companies like Meta, Google, Twitter and TikTok could face jail time sooner than anticipated if they fail to cooperate with the U.K. internet regulator, Ofcom, as per a CNBC report.

The UK government announced that executives may face prosecution or jail time within two months of the new Online Safety Bill becoming law, instead of two years as it was previously drafted.

The Online Safety Bill will be presented to lawmakers in Parliament and could become law later this year. It aims to make it mandatory for social media services, search engines and other platforms that allow people to share their own content to protect children, tackle illegal activity and uphold their stated terms and conditions.

The government said Wednesday that a range of new offenses had been added to the bill that makes the senior managers at tech firms criminally liable for destroying evidence, failing to attend or providing false information in interviews with Ofcom, and for obstructing the watchdog when it enters company offices.

Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok have all been criticized for allowing harmful content to be shared on their platforms. They say they’re doing their best to remove it, but many lawmakers aren’t satisfied.

Facebook removes more Russia posts claiming children's hospital bombing a hoax

Facebook on Wednesday removed official Russian posts that falsely claimed reports of Russia bombing a children's hospital in Ukraine were a hoax, a company spokesperson told Reuters, even as similar messages appeared on other social media platforms.

The misinformation, on Russian Embassy Twitter, Facebook and Telegram accounts, circulated even after Twitter and Meta Platform's Facebook took down posts from the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom for breaking their rules against denying violent events, an Israeli watchdog found.

A survey by the watchdog, FakeReporter, and verified by Reuters showed the posts were still circulated on at least 18 Russian Embassy or ministry Twitter, Facebook and Telegram accounts.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed the company removed the posts after Reuters contacted them early on Wednesday.

Chinese e-commerce firm Dingdong apologises after food safety concern

Chinese e-commerce firm Dingdong apologised for selling expired food products after the firm was summoned by Beijing's market regulator following a report on food safety by Beijing News.

Dingdong said it has suspended operations at the site where out-of-shelf-life vegetables were relabelled with new expiry dates, and frozen fish products were labelled as fresh, it said in a statement posted on its official Weibo account.

"We sincerely apologise to our customers who have trusted us for a long time. We will identify problems and rectify (them) to avoid a similar situation from happening again," it said in the statement.

The market supervision bureau of Beijing's Haidian District said it had launched an investigation into Dingdong after Beijing News uncovered the irregularities, and has carried out inspections at other fresh food e-commerce businesses.

Fast delivery startup Getir closes funding round with $12 bn valuation

Turkish fast delivery company Getir has closed a $768 million funding round, valuing the company at around $12 billion, a few months after it expanded to the United States, Reuters reported.

The Series E funding round was led by Mubadala. Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG), Alpha Wave Global, Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global participated in the funding round as major investors.

"This investment will enable us to further develop our proposition and technology, as well as... to continue to attract the best talent," Getir founder Nazim Salur said in a statement.

EV-focused Rockets Capital raises $200M from Xpeng, others

Rockets Capital, a fund focused on investments in the smart energy vehicle supply chain, has raised more than $200 million from investors that included Xpeng, Sequoia China, IDG Capital and GGV Capital.

As per Reuters, the round's strategic anchor investor was electric vehicle manufacturer Xpeng, adding that eGarden and 5Y Capital were among other investors.

Rockets Capital, which was established early this year, said it would operate independently of Xpeng but would leverage the Chinese carmaker's industry expertise and resources. The fund also said it had already entered into agreements to invest in several leading enterprises in its target industries, without disclosing further details.

Kanye West suspended from Instagram: Report

Kanye West has been suspended from Instagram for 24 hours for breaching the social media network’s harassment policy. West, who goes by “Ye,” will not be able to post, comment or send direct messages for 24 hours.

A spokesperson for Meta, which owns Instagram, told CNBC Thursday that West violated the firm’s policies on hate speech and bullying and harassment. Meta, which did not disclose the details of the post, said further action could be taken against West if he continues to offend in the future.

A report from showbiz publication Variety on Wednesday said West directed racial slurs at Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show,” in an Instagram post that has now been deleted.

The alleged slur reportedly came after Noah discussed an argument between West, West’s former wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, “Saturday Night Live” comic Pete Davidson.

Netflix tests sharing accounts outside household

Netflix is testing features including one that will allow accounts to be shared outside members' household at an extra cost, the streaming pioneer said.

The company is testing the features in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru allowing members on its standard and premium plans to add up to two people, as per a Reuters report.

Netflix is also studying another feature that will allow members on a basic, standard or premium plan to transfer their profile information to a new account or a sub account retaining data such as viewing history and personalized recommendations.

The company currently allows people who live together to share their Netflix account. However, the plans have created some confusion about when and how accounts can be shared, the company said, adding it is impacting its ability to invest in new content.

The company said it would test the features for their utility before making changes in other parts of the world.