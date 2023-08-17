Startup Digest: Hardik Pandya backs Aretto, Agnikul prepares for maiden flight, Swiggy partners with Gogoro & more

FUNDING NEWS

Hardik Pandya backs kids footwear brand Aretto

Kids footwear brand Aretto has raised $550,000 (about Rs 4.5 crore) in a funding round led by cricketer Hardik Pandya, and investment banking firm Veromint Advisors.

Other investors in the round included Bombay Shaving Company ex-chief marketing officer Raunak Munot, VegNonVeg co-founder and founder of Brewhouse Abhineet Singh, Aan group managing Director (MD) Shyam Raichura, VideoVerse Co-Founder Vinayak Shrivastav and Julius Baer MD Kunal Sumaya.

The fresh funds will be used for innovation and expand the firm’s product range with a focus on R&D-driven design.

RenewBuy closes $40 million in on-going Series D funding round

InsurTech startup RenewBuy has closed $40 million funding round led by Japanese insurance major, Dai-ichi. The on-going Series D funding round is attracting interest from several other marquee investors and is expected to close soon, the firm said in a statement.

According to RenewBuy, 70 percent of its business comes from Tier 3 markets and beyond. RenewBuy also has tailor made packages for health and life solutions for these markets, the firm said in a statement.

“Most insurance companies continue to focus on the top 30 cities only – and unable to expand due to high fixed costs. Using technology, RenewBuy has brought massive efficiency in the sales process; we want to leverage this to deliver better pricing to consumers. With low penetration levels currently, we will see exponential growth for RenewBuy in the next two decades,” said Balachander Sekhar, CEO, RenewBuy.

23 startups raise a total of $80 million since DDay3

23 startups have raised around $80 million since the third edition of demo day (DDay3) organised by 9Unicorns and Venture Catalysts. The event also saw participation from more than 700 investors.

“In this edition, 100% of the participating startups have raised funds, setting them on a growth trajectory. Given the market conditions, it is a remarkable feat for us and our portfolio startups," said Apoorva Ranjan, co-founder and managing director of Venture Catalysts ++ that operates 9Unicorns and Venture Catalysts.

While startups from 12 industries participated in DDay 3, the top sectors were Fintech (5), Media and Entertainment (4), B2B SAAS (3) and Impact and Sustainability (3). Six of the startups had at least one woman entrepreneur. Of the 23 startups that participated, 12 or 52 percent were from tier II and III cities, a statement said.

Teleport bags $500,000 in Pre-seed round

TravelTech startup Teleport, has secured $500,000 (equity) in its Pre-Seed funding round, in addition to $100,000 grant it received from PeakXV Spark program in early 2023.

The funding will be used to fuel Teleport’s mission to ensure hassle-free travel visas and revolutionize the way people experience cross-border travel. The platform is targeting to process 1,00,000 visas by the end of 2023.

“Travel visas have always been stressful and time consuming for international travellers. At Teleport, we are on a mission to simplify the process and make it anxiety free using technology,” said Nikita Dresswala, Founder, Teleport.

Plus raises $350,000 in seed funding round

Plus, a jewellery savings app has received $350,000 in its seed funding round led by EvolveX, a startup accelerator spearheaded by We Founder Circle.

The investment round saw participation from investors including Venture Catalyst, JITO, and angels such as Vineet Saxena (Ex-founder Myntra, CEO Card91), Sunil Singhvi (CEO South Handlooms), Vijay Rajagopal (Head, Amazon Pay), Abhay Tandon, Shiva Mohandas, Sachin Shetty (Founder, Giva), among others.

The firm will use the fresh funds towards expanding and enhancing its operations. The company said it has been actively acquiring jeweller partners ahead of its B2C launch and now in UAT (User Acceptance Testing) phase.

Vegapay bags $1.1 million in pre-seed funding round

Fintech startup Vegapay has raised $1.1 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Eximius Ventures along with DSP HMK, Capri Global, Upsparks Capital, MGA Ventures, Climber Capital.

The round also saw participation from Arun Venkatachalam (Murugappa Group), Pratekk Agarwaal (General Partner @ GrowthCap Ventures) and a host of angel investors.

Vegapay intends to use the funding to develop their technology further to make frontline adoption easier for institutions and non-institutions. Additionally, the firm also aims to create an omnichannel lending solution, which will help institutions customise the type of product they choose to offer such as co-lending, secured credit, unsecured credit, and more.

OTHER STARTUP NEWS

Omnichannel meat brand Nandu turns profitable

Nandus, a hyperlocal and omnichannel meat retail brand claims to have turned Net Positive, projecting 35 percent LFL growth over previous fiscal 2022-23.

As per the company, its overall revenue grew by 15 percent in the month of July 23 over July 22, and has achieved store sales growth of 27 percent in July 2023 over July 22 for same channels. The company reported 51 percent LFL growth for the period August 2022-July 2023 over August 2021-July 2022.

Having achieved net profitability, the brand said it is aggressively ramping up its operations across key functions. The company is also in talks with a few investors to consider external equity financing for their next phase of growth.

GVK Industries' Keshav Reddy announces privacy-focused ID platform 'Equal'

GVK Industries' Keshav Reddy and his co-founder Rajeev Ranjan has announced a consent-first and privacy-focussed platform 'Equal' for Indians to securely and seamlessly share IDs with one click.

Equal is built in partnership with India Stack (India's advanced public digital infrastructure) and DigiLocker.

With around one million users already using it in beta, Equal aims to empower 100 million Indians across diverse use cases, including hotel and co-working space check-ins, real estate transactions, employee verifications, loan verifications, housing finance verification, insurance claim verification, hospital check-ins, vehicle purchase, agriculture-related onboarding and digital account onboarding, the company said.

Agnikul prepares for maiden sub-orbital flight of Agnibaan rocket

After Skyroot Aerospace, Chennai-based Agnikul Cosmos is all set to carry out the sub-orbital test flight of its 3D-printed rocket Agnibaan SubOrbital Technological Demonstrator (SOrTeD)from its launch pad at Sriharikota.

The single-stage rocket powered by Agnilet semi-cryogenic engine was wheeled for integration with Agnikul’s launch pad at Sriharikota on Tuesday and carrying out mechanical and electrical interface checks.

Agnibaan SOrTeD is a single-stage launch vehicle driven by Agnikul's patented Agnilet engine – an entirely 3D-printed, single-piece, 6 kN semi-cryogenic engine, a company statement said.

Swiggy partners with Gogoro to electrify its delivery fleet with battery-swapping scooters

Electric vehicle battery-swapping solutions provider Gogoro has partnered with Swiggy to promote its electric Smartscooters to last-mile delivery partners of the on-demand convenience delivery platform across India.

Gogoro and Swiggy will provide a seamless path for riders to adopt sustainable electric transportation and improve their business efficiency, Gogoro Founder and CEO Horace Luke said.

Swiggy, in 2021, announced its commitment to cover 8 lakh kilometres every day through EV deliveries.

Shiprocket partners Skye Air for drone delivery service for merchants

Logistics solution provider Shiprocket has collaborated with Skye Air, a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based drone delivery solution provider to revolutionise the e-commerce landscape and introduce a capability to deliver shipments via drones in India.

According to the company, the partnership enables faster order fulfilment within urban traffic congestion with the help of Skye Air's autonomous drone logistics solutions. This partnership will debut in Gurgaon with over five drones.

“By introducing drone delivery services in Gurugram, we are redefining the future of e-commerce and providing our sellers with a competitive edge in the market," Saahil Goel, Co-Founder & CEO of Shiprocket, said.

Kratos Studios expands to Brazil; ramps up global expansion

Gaming platform Kratos Studios, that operates under the IndiGG brand, will launch its products in Brazil to ramp up its global footprint. The strategic move is projected to propel Kratos Studios towards quadrupling the overall community income generated on its platform, a statement said.

Kratos has raised Rs 160 crore at a valuation of Rs 1,200 crore for their new gaming venture and the acquisition of IndiGG DAO.

With access to 8.21 lakh gamer communities in South Asia, Kratos Studios is planning to expand internationally, starting with Brazil. The gaming venture has witnessed a surge, from 3,80,000 gamers in January 2023 to 8,21,000 by July 2023.

Pidge builds a hybrid delivery partner network for a digitally inclusive Bharat

Logistics startup Pidge has launched a hybrid delivery partner network to bring digital parity and increase the number of participants in the ecosystem. This will result in increased fulfilment rate and reduced delivery costs, a statement said.

“We are committed to removing the digital imbalance between those who ‘want’ delivery and those who ‘can’ deliver. Pidge Partner Networks will complement various government initiatives and help build an inclusive and more connected digital Bharat,” said Ratnesh Verma, Founder, and CEO, Pidge.

Pidge offers a range of delivery options from same-day delivery to flexibility of scheduled deliveries. It has onboarded over 7 3PL partners, including Shadowfax, Porter, LoadShare, Zomato, Dunzo, and Borzo, into the Pidge Partner Network.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

OpenAI acquires Global Illumination to work on core products, ChatGPT

OpenAI has acquired digital products company Global Illumination, in what comes as the first known acquisition by the storied artificial intelligence firm. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

"The entire (Global Illumination) team has joined OpenAI to work on our core products including ChatGPT," OpenAI said.

New York-based Global Illumination was founded in 2021 by Thomas Dimson, Taylor Gordon and Joey Flynn, all of whom have previously worked at Instagram.

New York City bans TikTok on government-owned devices over security concerns

New York City has banned TikTok on government-owned devices, citing security concerns, joining a number of U.S. cities and states that have put such restrictions on the short video sharing app.

TikTok, which is used by more than 150 million Americans and is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, has faced growing calls from U.S. lawmakers for a nationwide ban over concerns about possible Chinese government influence.

TikTok said it "has not shared, and would not share, U.S. user data with the Chinese government, and has taken substantial measures to protect the privacy and security of TikTok users."

Walmart shines in Q2, bumps up expectations for the year

Walmart has reported strong second-quarter sales results as the retailer's low-price model continues to attract budget conscious consumers in a tough economic environment.

Walmart earned $7.89 billion, or $2.92 per share, for the three-month period or $2.92 per share, for the three-month period ended July 31. Adjusted results were $1.84 per share, or 13 cents better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey of industry analysts by FactSet. It was also up from last year's quarterly profit of $5.15 billion.

Comparable store sales - those from established stores and online operating over the past 12 months - rose 6.4 percent at Walmart's US division. That compares with 7.4 percent in the quarter ended April and the 8.3 percent during the fourth quarter. Global online sales surged 24 percent In the previous period, that figure was up 26 percent.

Injured Amazon workers being forced to continue working at warehouses: report

San Francisco, First-aid clinics at Amazon warehouses are directing injured employees to get back on the job, risking further injury, suggests an investigation by tech publication Wired.

Recent Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) investigations and Wired interviews with 11 on-site medical representatives (OMRs) who have worked at Amazon's on-site first aid clinic, known as AmCare, "describe a system that can put employees at risk of further injury by keeping them working instead of referring them to appropriate medical care".

Amazon had already received at least three warnings about AmCare from OSHA dating back to 2016, The Intercept reported.

PayPal to halt UK crypto sales until 2024

Payments giant PayPal will stop allowing UK customers to buy cryptocurrencies through its platform from October as it works to comply with new rules on crypto promotions.

Britain's financial regulator is due to bring in tougher rules to limit how crypto is advertised to British consumers, including requiring crypto firms to carry warnings about the risk and scrapping "refer a friend" bonuses.