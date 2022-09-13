Startup Digest: Govt sets up new panel to look at VC/PE investments, Former RBI DY Guv Kanungo, Kaushik Dutta join BharatPe board & BYJU's clocks nearly Rs 10,000 Cr revenue in FY22: Report

By Aishwarya Anand

Mini Here are the top headlines from the startup space.

Centre sets up expert committee to suggest ways to scale up VC/PE investments

The government has constituted an expert committee to suggest ways for scaling up of venture capital and private equity (VC/PE) investments, as per a circular issued by the Ministry of Finance. The six-member panel will be headed by M Damodaran, the former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The committee will "comprehensively study, using a systems approach, the end-to-end frictions and potential accelerants from regulatory policy and taxation to facilitate ease of investing, as well as to encourage investments in India", the circular stated.

The panel will also "review issues, compliances and suggest simplifications and changes" for further accelerating the growth of alternative capital to participate in the VC/PE industry, it added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget for fiscal year 2022-23 on February 1, had stated that the government was considering to form a committee that will encourage PE/VC investments and address the industry's concern.

The Damodaran-led committee, as per the circular, has also been asked to suggest measures to "further accelerate investments into start-ups and sunrise sectors", and to suggest "forward looking measures and future ready regulatory practices, in addition to studying and emulating global best practices".

BharatPe appoints former RBI Deputy Guv BP Kanungo and Zomato Chairman Kaushik Dutta to board

Merchant payments and financial services player BharatPe has made two new board appointments in an attempt to grow the number of independent directors to prepare for its plans to go public.

The startup has appointed former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor BP Kanungo and Zomato Chairman Kaushik Dutta as independent directors.

The company added that former Union Bank of India Chairman Kewal Handa stepped down from the board to align with the startup's plans to ensure that the board comprises one-third of Independent Directors. However, he will continue to support the board and the management in an advisory capacity, the company said.

Speaking on the appointments, BharatPe's Chairman Rajnish Kumar said, "Earlier this year, we had put in place a robust governance framework and were in the process of identifying the right leaders who could join the Board in building BharatPe 2.0. The recent important appointments are driven by this very thought and we hope that the composition of Board, processes and compliances in place will lead to best governance practices in the industry."

With these appointments, BharatPe’s board will now comprise two Executive Directors - founder Shashvat Nakrani and CEO Sameer, five Non-Executive Directors, Rajnish Kumar (former Chairman of State Bank of India ), four investor nominees, and two Independent Directors.

5ire acquires a stake in career advancement platform Network Capital

Blockchain unicorn 5ire has acquired a stake in the video mentoring platform Network Capital (NC) for an undisclosed sum and has named Utkarsh Amitabh as the Chief Marketing Officer.

NC is a subscription based career content community platform with over 1 Lakh experts which helps users build their careers through peer mentoring and coaching.

As per a statement, this deal provides 5ire access to human capital and will help the firm build a talent pipeline and give access to the best brains around the world.

In July this year, 5ire raised USD 100 million in a Series A round from UK-based conglomerate SRAM & MRAM and clinched the coveted unicorn title at a valuation of USD 1.5 billion. It is also backed by Alphabit Fund, Marshland Capital, Launchpool Labs, and Moonrock Capital.

BYJU's clocks nearly Rs 10,000 Cr revenue in FY22: Report

While all eyes are on BYJU's much-awaited FY21 financial results that were set to be revealed on Wednesday, the edtech major has registered nearly Rs 9,991 crore in revenues in FY22 and its core K12 education business is growing fast, IANS reported.

In six months from February 2022 till July 2022, the company logged Rs 6,175 crore revenue, breaking all previous sales records, the report added. This is a substantial gain from its FY20 financial report, when the company registered revenue of Rs 2,434 crore with a net profit of Rs 51 crore.

BYJU's investors were ecstatic at the company's growth in the core business in the recently-concluded meeting, the report claimed, as the company logged 50 per cent growth (year-on-year) in its core K12 India business at Rs 1,205 crore, leaving no competition anywhere near it.

Swiggy offers free skill-based learning to gig workers, their kids

Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Tuesday announced a skill initiative to offer free learning opportunities to thousands of delivery executives and their children.

The foodtech major has partnered with Khan Academy, a non-profit educational organisation to provide courses and certifications via its 'Skills Academy'. The company has also partnered with Google to use Read Along, a speech-based reading tool, to help children of delivery partners improve their reading skills.

"With Swiggy Skills, we have taken a step in fulfilling our responsibility towards our executives with the focus to create an opportunity for their growth and progress," said Girish Menon, Head of Human Resources at Swiggy.

The academy will offer courses on non-functional topics such as spoken English, time management, hygiene and dressing, computer use, personal finance and mental-physical health and wellbeing.

As many as 30,000 children, as well as young siblings, nieces and nephews of delivery partners can choose to access educational support through Swiggy Skills Academy, said the company. Within the first few days of its launch, 24,000 children have already signed up with the Swiggy Skills Academy.

MeitY partners with Meta to nurture 40 Indian startups in extended reality

The IT Ministry's MeitY Startup Hub (MSH) and Meta has launched a startup Programme to help 40 early-stage startups in India, with a grant of Rs 20 lakh each to create products and solutions based on Extended Reality (XR) technologies.

The 'XR Startup Programme' will include an accelerator and a grand challenge to boost the emerging tech ecosystem in the country and encourage innovation in a variety of sectors such as education, learning and healthcare, among others.

"Immersive technologies like XR have the power to transform the digital landscape and can have significant economic benefits for the country," said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics & IT.

"I look forward to the collaboration with Meta and I hope it provides the necessary impetus towards fuelling the growth of investments in future technologies in line with the government vision for making India a trillion dollar economy by 2025," the minister added.

The grand challenge will shortlist 80 innovators and select 16 for further support contributing to the advancement of the XR technology ecosystem in the country. Joel Kaplan, Vice President, Global Policy, Meta said that India will play a pivotal role in defining future technologies.

Vedanta picks Gujarat to set up semiconductor manufacturing unit; invests Rs 1.54 Cr

A joint venture of the conglomerate Vedanta and Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn signed an MoU with the Gujarat government to set up a semiconductor and display manufacturing unit in the state.

Vedanta-Foxconn would invest Rs 1,54,000 crore to set up the facility in Gujarat, which would create one lakh job opportunities, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said. This is the biggest ever corporate investment in the history of independent India, said Gujarat Science and Technology Department Secretary Vijay Nehra.

"This MoU is an important step accelerating India's semi-conductor manufacturing ambitions. The investment of Rs 1.54 lakh crore will create a significant impact to boost economy and jobs. This will also create a huge ecosystem for ancillary industries and help our MSMEs," PM Modi tweeted.

At present, the joint venture company is evaluating various sites in Gujarat to set up the plant and will finalise the location over the next couple of weeks, Nehra said.

Chartered Bike and Grip sign $3M lease financing agreement

Grip, an alternative investment platform has partnered with Chartered Bike, an automated public bike sharing system, to fastrack its deployment rate across geographies, help scale better and have far more users in the country use a sustainable mode of last-mile commute.

Grip will facilitate the leasing of assets worth USD 3 million for Chartered Bike over a period of two-three months, through its wealth creation platform. Grip is the first to provide asset leasing services to Chartered Bike and plans to help the latter reduce capex costs and focus on enhancing its network, a statement said.

“Investors today are keen to invest in companies or funds that aim to deliver high financial returns while creating a positive or social impact. Sustainable investing has been actively integrated among asset owners. We at Grip are happy to build a portfolio of eco-friendly, reliable, and affordable assets that are fast-growing and profitable in the long run. Chartered Bike is creating a sustainable and efficient mobility solution across the country and investors on Grip can now fractionally own these eBikes that will help reduce the carbon footprint in India,” said Nikhil Aggarwal, Co-Founder and CEO, Grip.

NEAR launches Web3 regional hub to invest in India

NEAR foundation, the Swiss non-profit that oversees the governance and development of the NEAR protocol has launched a regional hub in India dedicated to blockchain talent development and innovation, the company informed.

As per a statement, NEAR’s involvement in the country aims to move the dial toward a sustainable and inclusive approach to blockchain development, and a strong group of potential emerging leaders already exist in the region. Over 8000 developers have already completed the NEAR developer certificate, representing a growing interest in Web3.

“This hub gives us the chance to nurture the local talent that will have global opportunities in the near future – and we look forward to seeing the amazing applications and initiatives that will come out of this ecosystem,” said Marieke Flament, CEO of the NEAR Foundation.

As per the company, the NEAR India Hub will be led by Aayush Gupta and Yash Kanchan, the former leads on India strategy for Terraform Labs.

Practo appoints senior doctors to strengthen its medical team

Healthcare startup Practo has announced the appointment of Dr. Abhijit Paul as Medical Director, Practo Care Surgeries (PCS), Dr. Sudip Roy as Senior Director, Primary Care and Dr. Hema Venkataraman as Medical Advisor, New offerings at Practo.

According to the company, these appointments will lead to an increased focus on quality, with doctors at the helm of each offering. The company claimed that with this, the medical team is now 40-member strong, with a total of over 200 years of experience (India and International) spanning hospital administration, radiology, anesthesiology, and endocrinology, to name a few.

The medical team is led by Dr Alexander Kuruvilla, Chief Healthcare Strategy Officer, who has been at the helm of ensuring the company’s products reflect international best practices, code of ethics, and standards in healthcare delivery, it stated.

Automovill partners with DriveU for new-age car services

Mobility startup Automovill has partnered with DriveU to offer car services to all latter’s customers through the app maintaining a unified user experience.

This collaborative effort brings together DriveU’s on-demand driver service and Automovill’s new-age auto service chain model in key markets across India, a statement said.

All existing DriveU users can access Automovill offers and services. Automovill services include (General Services, AC Services, Dent and Painting, Accidental Claims/Insurance Claim Support, Accessories, and so on) with free pick-up and drop facility, the firm added.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Twitter whistleblower reveals employees concerned China could collect user data

Disclosures from a former Twitter executive turned whistleblower show that at least one Chinese agent is working at the company, Senator Chuck Grassley said in his opening remarks during a Senate hearing, featuring testimony from the whistleblower.

As per a Reuters report, Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a famed hacker who served as Twitter's head of security until his firing last year, said during the hearing that some Twitter employees were concerned that the Chinese government would be able to collect data on the company's users.

He referenced a Reuters story that detailed internal clashes between some teams that wanted to maximize the ad revenue opportunity from Chinese advertisers and others who were concerned about doing business inside China amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Grassley noted that Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal refused to appear at the hearing for fear it could jeopardize the company's litigation against Elon Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla. Twitter and Musk head to trial next month over whether the USD 44 billion takeover deal should be completed.

Google faces $25.4 Bn damages claims in UK, Dutch courts over adtech practices

Google will face damages claims for up to 25 billion euros (USD 25.4 billion) over its digital advertising practices in two suits to be filed in British and Dutch courts in the coming weeks by a law firm on behalf of publishers, Reuters reported.

Google's adtech has recently drawn scrutiny from antitrust regulators following complaints from publishers. The French competition watchdog imposed a 220-million-euro fine on the company last year while the European Commission and its UK peer are investigating whether Google's adtech business gives it an unfair advantage over rivals and advertisers.

"It is time that Google owns up to its responsibilities and pays back the damages it has caused to this important industry. That is why today we are announcing these actions across two jurisdictions to obtain compensation for EU and UK publishers," Damien Geradin at law firm Geradin Partners said in a statement.

Google criticised the imminent lawsuits, saying that it works constructively with publishers across Europe.

DuckDuckGo, Mozilla and others support Klobuchar bill in rein in big tech

A group of 13 companies urged the US Congress to approve a bill that would rein in giant tech companies like Alphabet's Google and Meta's Facebook, as per a Reuters report.

DuckDuckGo, Mozilla, Proton and other companies that advertise themselves as pro-privacy expressed support for a bill to ban self-preferencing by Big Tech platforms like Google and Amazon.

A US congressional leader on antitrust, Senator Amy Klobuchar, has spent much of the summer urging the Senate to pass the bill to no avail. Klobuchar, a lead sponsor along with Republican Chuck Grassley, has said she has the 60 votes needed for passage but prospects of it becoming law this year appear to be dimming.

In a letter to Senate and House leadership, the companies said that the big tech firms have used their dominance to steer consumers away from services that offer more privacy protections.

"While more and more Americans are embracing privacy-first technologies, some dominant firms still use their gatekeeper power to limit competition and restrict user choice," they wrote in the letter.

China urges platform companies to protect rights of gig workers

China urged platform companies to protect the rights of gig workers, according to a joint statement issued the human resources ministry and other ministries, after a meeting between regulators and the companies last Friday.