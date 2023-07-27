Startup Digest: Google News Director laid off, Kriti Sanon launches skincare brand, Together announces $150 million fund & more

Here are the top headlines from the startup space.

Google news director Madhav Chinnappa let go

Google’s Director of News Ecosystem Development Madhav Chinnappa last week said he’s being let go as part of the layoffs at the tech giant after almost a 13-year stint.

"I am on gardening leave at the moment which allows too much time to contemplate work, career, life etc. In the end, I am proud of what I have been able to achieve during my almost 13 years at Google,” Chinnappa said in a LinkedIn post.

His remarks come after CEO Sundar Pichai indicated in April the possibility of a second round of layoffs, after the firm had announced plans for 12,000 job cuts in January this year. Pichai had told employees that layoffs were done in a bid to act decisively amid a slowdown in the company’s growth and recession risks.

Kriti Sanon launches her own D2C skincare brand 'Hyphen'

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has joined hands with PEP Technologies, the parent company of mCaffeine, to launch Hyphen, a new skincare brand that aims to provide simplified and realistic skincare solutions.

Sanon's role as a co-founder goes beyond just being an investor. She is also the Chief Customer Officer (CCO) and actively participates in various aspects of the brand, including product formulation, research, design, testing and customer satisfaction.

Hyphen has launched three daily products priced between Rs 450 and Rs 650. The brand claims to be available in 18,000 pin codes from the very first day.

Together launches $150 million fund to back SaaS, AI startups

Freshworks founder Girish Mathrubootham and Manav Garg-led SaaS-focused venture capital firm Together Fund has announced its second fund. With a target corpus of $150 million with limited partners across the US and Asia, the fund aims to continue backing opportunities in the Indian SaaS and artificial intelligence space.

Together’s Fund II has completed its first close and will continue to invest in seed and Series A stages of SaaS startups, with cheque sizes ranging between $1 million and $5 million.

After raising $85 million for its first fund two years ago, Together claims to have engaged with over 1,700 startups and invested in 20 startups across large horizontal and vertical SaaS categories

Wiom raises Rs 140 crore to make unlimited internet affordable

Low-cost internet provider Wiom, has raised Rs 140 crore ($17 million) in Series A funding round led by RTP Global, YourNest and Omidyar Network India. The round witnessed participation from Global Brain, Blume Founders Fund, Alteria Capital, Stride Ventures, Stride One and 9 Unicorns.

The homegrown tech startup said that it will now focus on expanding its footprint to cities throughout India while investing in high-quality talent and distributed delivery architecture. The company is expected to reach more than 15 crore users in the next five years.

Wiom's model taps into the transformative power of the PM-WANI framework, launched by the government of India, which aims to provide affordable internet access to 500 million Indians over the next five years. Due to this framework, the company’s customers can get affordable and unlimited internet starting at a mere Rs 10.

Kapture CX secures $4 million from Cactus Venture

SaaS-based customer experience platform, Kapture CX has bagged $4 million in a Series A funding round led by Cactus Venture Partners, an early growth-stage venture capital fund.

The platform offers a suite of solutions to enterprise customers by streamlining and automating customer support over Call, Email, Chat, WhatsApp, Social Media, and other direct channels.

Kapture CX said it will deploy fresh capital to expand its presence in the international markets, enhance its product offerings and further strengthen its team.

Beyond Snacks raises $3.5 million in Series A round

Kerala-based banana chips brand Beyond Snack has received $3.5 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by NABVENTURES Fund. Equity 360 acted as the exclusive transaction advisor in the funding round.

According to the startup, the fresh funds will be used for expanding its distribution network, supply chain capabilities and R&D.

Beyond Snack claims to have expanded its retail presence in Maharashtra and established an online footprint across marketplaces — Amazon, Flipkart, BigBasket, Blinkit, Swiggy, and Zepto. It now aims to expand its presence across 10 states and 25 cities in the coming year.

Dil Foods gets $2 million in Pre-Series A round

Dil Foods, a Bengaluru based virtual restaurant operator has secured $2 million in Pre-Series A funding round led by V3 Ventures and Mount Judi Ventures. The round also saw participation from angel investors Revant Bhate (former Rebel and founder of Mosaic Wellness) and Arjun Vaidya (Founder of Dr. Vaidyas).

The startup will use funds towards facilitating a multi-pronged expansion plan by growing its portfolio of brands, geographical presence and new partner kitchens.

“We aim to address the challenges independent restaurants face by providing a platform that helps them realize their additional revenue potential and increase their asset and resource utilization significantly. We anticipate robust growth in the coming months. This growth will be driven by our innovative product offerings, strategic partnerships, and relentless focus on customer satisfaction,” said Arpita Aditi, CEO and Founder, Dil Foods.

LeRemitt raises $1.25 million from Axilor Ventures and Capital A

LeRemitt which seeks to help MSMEs by streamlining overseas financial transactions, has raised $1.25 million in a seed funding round co-led by Axilor Ventures and Capital A.

The round also saw participation from angel investors such as Ram Govindarajan (Founder -Wizfreight) and Sumit Agarwal (Founder- Vyapar).

The funds will be directed towards assembling a robust team, global expansion, enhancing product capabilities, and forging strategic partnerships, a company statement said.

IPV leads Rs 5.5 crore Pre-Series A round in Beyobo

B2B commerce enabler Beyobo has raised Rs 5.5 crores in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures, along with SAN Angels, Indian Angel Network and Hyderabad Angels.

The round also saw participation from several angel investors. The funding round was initiated by CENSIE Capital Partners, who acted as the investment bank for the transaction.

The company intends to use 25 percent of the funds towards technology enhancement, 35 percent to supply enhancement, and the remaining 45 percent will be deployed for demand generation, it said in a statement.

Zypp Electric allocates Rs 1.5 crore for ESOP buyback

Zypp Electric, an EV-as-a-Service platform, has announced its first ESOP buyback, allocating around Rs 1.5 crore to 15 employees who have been associated with the company for over a year.

The startup said it is the first company in the segment to offer employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) buyback in India.

"This initiative is a step further toward the company's commitment to empowering its workforce and fostering a culture of shared success," it said adding that Zypp Electric has also extended ESOP benefits to Ramsevak, a long-term office boy.

Pocket FM elevates Anurag Sharma as CFO

Audio series platform Pocket FM has elevated Anurag Sharma as chief financial officer. Sharma was serving as the company’s vice president of finance since 2021 and was involved in the startup's fundraising efforts, operational efficiency and driving strategic partnerships.

As CFO, Sharma will assume overall responsibility for Pocket FM's financial operations and shape the company's financial strategy and drive its execution, the company said in a statement. Sharma will work closely with the company's executive team to identify growth opportunities, optimise resource allocation, drive strategic partnerships and improve profitability.

"Anurag has played a pivotal role in propelling our growth journey and driving our successful global expansion. Through his strategic acumen, we have forged key partnerships that have significantly expanded our content diversity and business efficiencies" Pocket FM co-founder Rohan Nayak said in a statement.

Centre issued directives to block 635 URLs for spreading fake news: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

The government issued directions to block public access to 635 URLs, including 120 YouTube-based news channels, since December 2021 for publishing fake news and content not found to be in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of the country, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the websites in question had published content not found to be in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence relating to the above, including fake news, in accordance with the provisions of Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

Thakur said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has, since December 2021, issued directions for blocking from public access of 635 URLs, including 120 YouTube-based news channels, under the provisions of Part-III of IT Rules, 2021.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Meta rallies as AI-powered ad sales drive 'monster' forecast

Meta shares surged nearly 10 percent on Thursday as a rosy revenue forecast showed that artificial intelligence was helping the social media giant boost engagement and ad sales even in an uncertain economy.

The Facebook owner was set to add over $70 billion to its market value, based on premarket movements, after strong second-quarter earnings encouraged 16 analysts to lift their target price on a stock that has already more than doubled this year.

While Meta's 12 percent rise in second-quarter ad revenue surpassed the 3 percent growth at Alphabet's Google, earnings reports from both the digital ad behemoths reinforced a recovery in the sector. Meta and Google are on track to add more than $170 billion to their combined market capitalization - a figure that is more than the individual market values of about 90 percent of the companies in the S&P 500 index.

EBay's higher investments weigh on profit forecast

EBay forecast third-quarter profit below market expectations on Thursday as the e-commerce platform spent more to bolster categories such as auto parts, refurbished goods and collectibles, sending its shares down 4.5 percent after the bell.

The company forecast third-quarter profit to be between 96 cents and $1.01 per share, compared to analysts' estimates of $1.02, according to Refinitiv data.

The company had in June acquired Certilogo, a provider of AI-powered apparel authentication, and bought trading cards marketplace TCGplayer last year. To attract more Gen Z buyers, it also launched its streetwear vertical in June as an add-on to its sneakers category.

U.S. urges appeals court to lift curbs on social media contacts

The Biden administration has asked a federal appeals court to lift an order sharply curbing government officials' communications with social media companies as a lawsuit accusing U.S. officials of seeking to censor certain views about COVID-19 and other topics online makes its way through the courts.

In a filing Tuesday evening with the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the administration argued that a lower court judge's July 4 decision was overly broad and would hurt the government's ability to fight misinformation on platforms in a crisis.

"The government cannot punish people for expressing different views," lawyers for U.S. President Joe Biden's administration wrote. "But there is a categorical, well-settled distinction between persuasion and coercion. The government must be allowed to seek to persuade people of its views, even where those views are the subject of controversy."

Amazon has drawn thousands to try its AI service competing with Microsoft, Google

Amazon.com’s cloud division has drawn thousands of customers to try out its service vying with Microsoft and Google in a key area of artificial intelligence, an executive told Reuters.

The company also announced new AI tools on Wednesday, including a program for building more conversational customer-service agents, technology access from the startup Cohere and a healthcare system for generating clinical notes after a patient visit.

Organizations including Sony, Ryanair and Sun Life have tried out Amazon Bedrock, a service the company announced in April that lets businesses create applications with a range of AI models, Vice President Swami Sivasubramanian said.

Netflix reworks Microsoft pact, lowers ad prices

Netflix is restructuring its advertising partnership with Microsoft for its lower-priced ad-supported subscription plan and is also cutting ad prices, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The streaming company launched the $7-per-month plan with commercials last year in 12 markets, including the U.S., to attract more customers and selected Microsoft as its technology and sales partner for the offering, partly because it offered to pay a revenue guarantee, the report said.

Netflix is now reworking the agreement to reduce the revenue guarantee due to slowing growth of the ad tier, the report said, adding that company executives are frustrated that Microsoft has not sold more ad inventory.