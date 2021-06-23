Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • startup>
    • STARTUP DIGEST: GoMechanic raises $42 mn; Oyo no longer a startup, FHRAI tells NCLAT; Google may face antitrust claims in US

    STARTUP DIGEST: GoMechanic raises $42 mn; Oyo no longer a startup, FHRAI tells NCLAT; Google may face antitrust claims in US

    Profile image
    By Aishwarya Anand | IST (Published)
    Mini

    There were several important developments in the startup space during the day on Wednesday. Here are the top stories from the startup universe.

    STARTUP DIGEST: GoMechanic raises $42 mn; Oyo no longer a startup, FHRAI tells NCLAT; Google may face antitrust claims in US
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Oyo no longer a startup, has assets worth crores : FHRAI tells NCLAT

    Next Article

    Startup Street: Elevation Capital's investment plans, COVID detection using XraySetu

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Maruti Suzuki7,432.70 167.30 2.30
    Titan Company1,782.55 25.55 1.45
    Bajaj Finserv12,282.25 150.60 1.24
    ONGC123.35 1.30 1.07
    M&M781.95 6.75 0.87
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Maruti Suzuki7,432.95 169.20 2.33
    Titan Company1,783.00 26.20 1.49
    Bajaj Finserv12,280.80 147.75 1.22
    M&M781.90 6.50 0.84
    UltraTechCement6,903.70 47.20 0.69
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Maruti Suzuki7,432.70 167.30
    Titan Company1,782.55 25.55
    Bajaj Finserv12,282.25 150.60
    ONGC123.35 1.30
    M&M781.95 6.75
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Maruti Suzuki7,432.95 169.20
    Titan Company1,783.00 26.20
    Bajaj Finserv12,280.80 147.75
    M&M781.90 6.50
    UltraTechCement6,903.70 47.20

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.2700-0.0950-0.13
    Euro-Rupee88.6220-0.1130-0.13
    Pound-Rupee103.68100.01300.01
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6709-0.0011-0.16
    View More