STARTUP DIGEST: GoM meet on online gaming inconclusive; internal migration for redundant Unacademy employees; Bitcoin may hit record-low of $10,000 & Twitter says no deal obligations breached

Here are the top headlines from the startup space.

GoM meet on online gaming inconclusive, may submit final report by August 10

Tuesday's meeting of the Group of Ministers to come out with a Goods and Services Tax (GST) plan for online gaming and casinos was inconclusive, an official in the know told CNBC-TV18.

The official said the GoM deliberated on the valuation mechanism and expressed the opinion that GST should be levied on Gross Gaming Revenue, as per international best practices, and not the overall pool as was recommended earlier.

The offiicial further said the GoM members were all on board with regard to levying 28 percent GST on all three sectors — online gaming, casinos and race courses; which component will be taxed is the question the GoM is grappling with.

The GoM is likely to meet again before August 10 to finalise the recommendations and submit a report.

Unacademy to exercise internal migration for redundant employees: Report

Edtech giant Unacademy will undertake an internal migration exercise for some of the company's "redundant" employees, its co-founder and chief executive officer Gaurav Munjal told employees in an internal note seen by Moneycontrol.

"We will continue to drive efficiency by reducing unnecessary expenses. We have some redundancies in some teams as well, so we will be moving team members from those teams to businesses that are blitzscaling like Unacademy Centers, core engineering, etc," Munjal said.

"But we will not be doing any layoffs moving forward," Munjal added. To be sure, the company has laid off over 750 employees, or about 12 percent, of its workforce including educators and contractual employees since the start of 2022.

This comes after Munjal had said that the company is taking aggressive cost-cutting initiatives like paycuts for top management and founders, and restrictions on travel. Munjal said that it will also stop complimentary food services at its offices.

Furlenco expects revenue to reach Rs 500 crore by March 2024

Home-furnishing startup Furlenco expects to reach more than double its revenue to Rs 500 crore by March 2024 with a foray into the furniture sale business, a top official of the company said.

The company, whose investors include Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, expects to close the current fiscal with Rs 200 crore revenue, House of Kieraya (HoK) and Furlenco founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Ajith Mohan Karimpana told PTI.

"Furlenco is now going to start selling furniture to this new customer segment. Customers can now buy our brand new designer furniture and then regardless of whether you use it for a short term like one to two years or you want to use it for 4-5-6 years and still sell it back to Furlenco at a predetermined price," he said.

T-Hub and Pontaq join hands to support startups

Innovation ecosystem enabler T-Hub has announced its partnership with Pontaq, a cross-border innovation fund investing in early-stage technology businesses across UK, India, USA and Canada.

Under this one-year agreement, T-Hub will provide office space to Pontaq at its new building. Pontaq will be an investment partner to T-Hub in the UK-India corridor to enable startups incubated in T-Hub to expand into the UK markets, it said in a statement.

“The State of Telangana and T-Hub have enabled both our and two of our portfolio companies’ entry into Telangana in six weeks. Our two portfolio companies (Myneibo and Maxbyte Technologies) will recruit up to 20 people in a year and aid in the creation of local jobs. At Pontaq, we have already invested in four companies in Telangana and aim to invest in five more companies this year,” said Prem Barthasarathy, Managing Partner, Pontaq.

AAFT Group launches its startup venture AAFT Online

AAFT Group, has launched its startup venture, AAFT Online, under the able leadership of Akshay and Mohit Marwah.

AAFT online will offer fashion, photography, design, interior design, music, jewellery design and other non-conventional courses, a statement said. The platform has also introduced exclusive AAFT Online locations in Gurugram, Noida, and Mumbai.

“We intend to sustain this momentum by introducing new and exciting courses and sessions with the most renowned industry leaders. We are also eyeing key collaborations to expand our footprint and create a base of creative professionals nurtured by AAFT Online worldwide,” said Mohit Marwah, co-founder and co-CEO, AAFT Online.

Bitbns introduces Zero TDS on SIPs in cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrency exchange and largest crypto SIP platform Bitbns has introduced a new tax shield. Under the new launch, an investor will have zero TDS on their SIP investments in cryptocurrencies.

Bitbns initiative aims to remove the taxation burden from the back of the investors whilst encouraging them to undertake SIP to leverage the benefits of rupee cost averaging to counter volatility.

The exchange's Bitdroplet is allowing investors to invest in cryptocurrencies via SIP in a simplified and secure manner. It also provides a one-of-a-kind investment calculator, wherein investors can calculate the value of their SIP investments for suitable investment tenures.

According to Bitbns statement, investors availing of SIP for a minimum period of 12 months can now invest seamlessly without worrying about paying the TDS. While there is no minimum tenure for redemption, Bitbns will bear the TDS for SIP investments redeemed after 12 months.

Shikhar Dhawan collaborates with Bliv. Club and WIOM to launch the first metaverse sports city

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has collaborated with Web3 fintech startup, Bliv.Club, and Web3 Metaverse startup, WIOM to launch a sports city in the Metaverse.

The multifaceted sports city will be home to cricket stadiums, a sportsplex- where one can leisurely enjoy watching sport, a sports cafe, gym, e-sports zone, cottages, running tracks, the first of its kind 3D immersive sports museum, sports library, an arena for other sports and much more, a statement said.

"We are building a fully functional and sustainable multiverse economy to narrow the gap between the existing offline sports/fitness avenues and metaverses. You have to be a bit crazy to create something like this and make an innovative impact," said Dhawan.

Hesa to train 60,000 ‘Hesaathis’ in fintech solutions

Hesa, an agritech startup, said it is targeting to equip over 60,000 business correspondents in over 30,000 villages in technology tools that will help people in paying bills, withdrawing money, recharging mobile phones and buying bus tickets.

The app aims to solve financial challenges and accessibility in remote rural locations and enable the technology for both customers and the brands for buying, selling, promoting, and delivering.

“The app bridges gap between the financial services providers with their last-mile target consumers using a hybrid (physical and virtual) model,” Rishabh Shah, Chief Strategy Officer and Head-Fintech, Hesa.

Plum partners Volopay to offer comprehensive health insurance policies

Volopay, a corporate cards and payable management company, has partnered with Plum, an employee health benefits and insurance platform.

The partnership will allow Volopay’s clients to avail and access comprehensive insurance coverage and complimentary benefits like teleconsultations and health check-ups, a statement said.

It will also extend access to state-of-the-art healthcare benefits for its client’s employees as well. The partnership has been established to equip Volopay clientele with employee-first tools to improve benefits that they provide to their workforce, it added.

Bitcoin may hit record-low of $10,000 per digital coin soon

As Bitcoin hovers below $20,000 per digital coin, industry experts fear that the leading cryptocurrency may tumble to $10,000 soon.

Bitcoin, already down nearly 70 percent from its record-high of $68,000 in November last year, has seen its worst-ever days in recent months amid the economic meltdown, leaving several crypto exchanges and trading platforms winding up operations, laying off people, and freezing fresh hiring.

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices further plummeted after EU lawmakers agreed on anti-money laundering rules for crypto earlier this month. A latest Bloomberg 'MLIV Pulse survey' has revealed that the Bitcoin price is heading back to $10,000.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Twitter hits back at Musk, says no deal obligations breached

Twitter has fired back at Elon Musk, accusing the world's richest person of "knowingly" breaching an agreement to buy the social media firm, days after the Tesla chief sought to back out of the $44 billion deal.

In a letter sent to Musk, filed with regulators, Twitter said it had not breached its obligations under the merger agreement as indicated by Musk on Friday for looking to end the deal.

"Twitter demands that Mr. Musk and the other Musk Parties comply with their obligations under the Agreement, including their obligations to use their respective reasonable best efforts to consummate and make effective the transactions contemplated by the Agreement," the letter said.

The company has planned to sue Musk to force him to complete the deal, a threat he laughed off on Monday, when he sent a series of tweets joking about Twitter and its threat to enforce the agreement in court. Twitter is planning to file a lawsuit early this week in Delaware, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Walmart to electrify its delivery fleet with Canoo EVs

Walmart has struck a deal with Canoo to buy 4,500 electric vehicles as part of the US retailer's goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040. Walmart also had an option to purchase up to 10,000 units as it electrifies its delivery fleet.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In June, Walmart said it was expanding transportation pilots with the manufacturers of electric, hydrogen and natural gas-powered vehicles, including Cummins and Daimler Truck's Freightliner.

Alibaba's Freshippo seeks funds at much lowered $6 billion valuation

Alibaba's supermarket chain Freshippo is seeking to raise funds at a valuation of about $6 billion, much lower than a hoped-for valuation of up to $10 billion earlier this year, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The company had to cut its valuation expectations after China's COVID-19 restrictions, in particular a draconian lockdown in the economic hub of Shanghai, badly dented business, they said.

The supermarket chain, known as Hema in Chinese, is aiming to raise $400 million to $500 million from outside investors, two of the sources said.

Russia fines Apple over alleged data storage violation, Interfax reports

A Moscow court fined US tech giant Apple 2 million roubles ($33,900) for allegedly refusing to store the data of Russian citizens on Russian territory, the Interfax news agency reported.

Moscow has clashed with Big Tech over content, censorship, data and local representation in a simmering dispute that has erupted into a full-on battle since Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine on February 24.

Test-fired booster rocket bursts into flames at SpaceX plant

A booster rocket developed by Elon Musk's SpaceX for its next-generation Starship spacecraft burst into flames during a ground-test firing in Texas, dealing a likely setback to Musk's aim of launching Starship to orbit this year.

"Yeah, actually not good. Team is assessing damage," Musk said on Twitter after the early evening explosion of the Super Heavy Booster 7 prototype, as seen in a livestream recorded by the website NASA Spaceflight.

There was no immediate indication of injuries.

The explosion, which engulfed the base of the rocket in a ball of flames and heavy smoke and appeared to shake the video camera, was specific to the engine spin start test, Musk said on Tuesday.

"Going forward, we won't do a spin start test with all 33 engines at once," he said on Twitter.