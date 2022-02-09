STARTUP DIGEST: GlobalBees acquires sports equipment brand Reach, Nykaa Q3 profit dips 59%, Amazon India launches startup accelerator 2.0 & Feds arrest couple in crypto theft worth $4.5 bn

Here are the top headlines from the startup space.

GlobalBees acquires Reach, 2nd sport equipment brand in its portfolio

Rollup ecommerce unicorn GlobalBees has acquired the fitness equipment and accessories brand, Reach.

The company is GlobalBees’s second investment in the sports category. It now has twelve brands in its portfolio including The Better Home, andMe, Prolixr, Absorbia, Yellow Chimes, HealthyHey, Rey Naturals, Intellilens, The Butternut Company, Mush and Strauss.

“There has been an increased use of smart machines and workout equipment as people’s outlook towards health and fitness have changed considerably since the COVID-19 outbreak. Reach has a strong growth trajectory, and we are confident to further establish them as a top-selling fitness brand,” said Nitin Agarwal, CEO at GlobalBees.

In the next three years, GlobalBees is looking forward to investing in more than 100 brands across verticals, including fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), sports, home organisation, and lifestyle, it said in a statement.

KFintech acquires Hexagram to expand into fund accounting, reconciliation solutions for asset managers

Private equity investor General Atlantic-owned KFin Technologies, an investor and issuer platform, has acquired Hexagram Fintech, an IT product company specialising in fund accounting and reconciliation product development.

Following the deal, Hexagram will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of KFin Technologies. KFin Technologies will expand its fintech product offerings by adding fund accounting and reconciliation solutions to its platform, the firm said in a statement.

The acquisition will also strengthen KFin Technologies’s presence in South-East Asia, helped by Hexagram’s established base of BFSI marquee clients in the region, it added. The acquisition will add to KFin Technologies’s competencies by opening up the asset side of the investment management industry and allow KFin Technologies to provide holistic solutions to its clients, drive rapid expansion into alternatives segment and globalise its offerings rapidly.

HDFC Bank was an exclusive advisor to KFin Technologies for this transaction.

Nykaa Q3 profit plunges 59 percent; GMV rises 49 percent

Online fashion and beauty retailer Nykaa has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 29.01 crore for the December quarter. This is a fall of 58 percent from Rs 69 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations came in at Rs 1,098.36 crore, a 35.94 percent hike against Rs 807.96 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The firm’s Beauty and Personal Care GMV grew 29 percent QoQ, 32 percent YoY in Q3FY22 and grew 58 percent year-to-date FY22. The beauty company's expenses soared by 47 percent to Rs 1,067 crore during the December quarter when compared with Rs 727 crore in the year-ago period.

The same from the fashion segment surged 137 percent year-on-year to Rs 510 crore during the third quarter under review.

The company said its EBITDA stood at Rs 69 crore at a margin of 6.3 percent as compared to 3.3 percent in Q2FY22. Nykaa’s consolidated GMV grew 26 percent sequentially and 49 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,043.5 crore in the quarter.

Amazon India launches startup accelerator 2.0 to nurture new brands

To help emerging Indian brands and startups to reach customers around the world, Amazon India on Wednesday launched the second season of its 'Global Selling Propel' startup accelerator.

The participating startups will get an opportunity to win a total equity-free grant of $100,000 from Amazon as well as free AWS credits worth $10,000. The entries for the startup accelerator are open till March 14.

The company said that the programme will provide startups an opportunity to showcase their business propositions to partner VC firms--Accel, DSG Consumer Partners, Fireside Ventures and Sequoia Capital India.

“It is part of our commitment to make exports easier for businesses of all sizes and enable $10 billion in e-commerce exports from India by 2025," said Amit Agarwal, SVP--India and Emerging Markets, Amazon.

Bollywood actor and investor Kunal Kapoor has joined the programme as a mentor, according to the company. As part of the accelerator, Amazon has constituted a mentorship board consisting of company leaders from India and across the world, VC partners and other industry leaders.

Three Wheels United & Euler Motors join hands to deploy 1000+ e-3Ws by FY23 end

Three Wheels United (TWU), a tech-enabled financier of light electric vehicles, has partnered with Electric Vehicle maker Euler Motors to accelerate the adoption of electric three-wheelers in India and promote sustainable mobility.

As a part of the partnership, TWU and Euler Motors will deploy over 1,000 EV 3-wheelers across Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad by the end of the financial year 2023, a statement said.

Three Wheels United and Euler Motors will jointly work towards promoting the adoption of electric cargo three-wheeler ‘Euler HiLoad EV’. TWU will also provide the required financing solutions for cargo vehicle drivers to seamlessly switch to EV three-wheelers, and Euler Motors will assist them with access to charging infrastructure, maintenance, and service of the vehicles, ensuring minimal downtime for operations.

Through this partnership, TWU and Euler Motors aim to create ‘first generation EV driver entrepreneurs’ by helping them transition from renting to owning their own vehicles.

HealthNet Global launches smart in-patient automation system

HealthNet Global has launched a smart in-patient room automation system--AutoMaid, a one-stop solution for all in-patient needs via mobile app and voice commands.

The app features an AI-powered triaging system that enables the continuous and accurate monitoring of a patient’s respiratory rate, heart rate and other clinical parameters without coming in contact with the patient, as per the company.

The solution aims to enhance a patient’s stay experience, improve the operational effectiveness for the hospital staff while lowering the energy consumption of the hospital. The solution allows patients to control electric appliances and lights using both touch and voice commands and also includes motion sensors in washroom for patient safety and efficient use of electricity. Bed handrail sensor allows notification to be sent to nurses for better safety of patients.

Venture capital firm 3one4 Capital elevates Nruthya Madappa to Director

Early-stage venture capital firm 3one4 Capital has elevated of Nruthya Madappa to the position of Director.

In her new role, Madappa will continue to lead and expand the growth and capital vertical, which she currently heads. As per the company, she's been instrumental in augmenting post-investment support by helping companies raise growth capital and creating opportunities across 3one4 Capital's corporate network and the wider startup ecosystem.

Madappa joined the firm as Principal and the Head of growth and capital development in 2020.

“We are at a watershed moment for entrepreneurship in India with unparalleled growth led by intentional, inclusive innovation. Never before has it been more critical to build structured support to enable founders and the broader ecosystem, and we are determined to lead this from the front,” said Nruthya Madappa.

According to the company, 3one4 Capital closed a total of 51 deals in 2021-28 early-stage (pre-seed, seed and pre-series A) and 23 growth and late-stage (series A and above) and 11 follow-on rounds.

SpeckyFox Technologies to double its headcount in FY 2022-23

SpeckyFox Technologies, an end-to-end software service provider to mid to large enterprises, is doubling headcount of skilled professionals to meet demand growth.

The company intends to take the headcount to over 100 in the next 10 months. The new hires will be across all levels (senior level, mid-level as well as entry level) and will be in areas such as QA automation, Developers, Engineers, Front and Back-end developers. With the fresh hiring, across domains the team sizes are expected to grow exponentially, and it will meet the growing demand of the client-base to provide seamless service and enhance the overall customer experience, it added.

The company is expected to increase its revenue by 75 percent in the current financial year. As per the firm, SpeckyFox is expected to increase its headcount to about 100 people by the end of the year 2022-2023 and has plans to venture into the new geographies and the clientele.

Indifi’s online marketplace for unsecured SME loans grows 200 percent YOY

MSME lending platform Indifi Technologies announced that it has clocked over 200 percent YoY growth in loan amount disbursed via partner lenders in December 2021.

In addition to that, Indifi also registered a 100 percent growth in the number of loans disbursed from December'2020 to 2021. During this period Indifi has also doubled its lending partners and has demonstrated the highest collection efficiency in the last 12 months which is highest in the history of the company, it said in a statement.

Sustaining this growth momentum, Indifi now aims to grow its lender partnership-led business by over 100 percent in 2022 and onboard at least 3 new lending partners in Q1FY22, including a marquee private bank and public sector banks.

Indifi leverages partnerships with leading tech aggregators like Zomato, Amazon, Swiggy, Facebook and others, to enable embedded lending solutions for the underserved, yet credit-worthy small business owners registered on their platform.

2021 saw the highest global M&A deal value in history at nearly $6 trillion: Bain & Co Report

In 2021, corporate dealmakers raced to acquire transformative capabilities and scale rapidly amid soaring valuations. This led to a record-breaking year for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deal values, exceeding expectations at an unmatched $5.9 trillion, said consulting firm Bain & Co in a report.

In a white-hot market, valuation multiples hit an all-time high of 15.4 times enterprise value/EBITDA. Tech assets, in particular, decoupled from the broader M&A market, with multiples at 25 times. Similarly, the healthcare industry saw its asset prices soar, with median multiples at 20 times, the report showed.

While strategic buyers (including both corporate buyers and private equity portfolio add-ons) saw total deal value rise by 47 percent year over year in 2021, these other forms of M&A grew about two times faster, it added. Overall strategic M&A deal values hit $3.8 trillion in 2021. This makes it the second-highest year for strategic deals.

However, with sharp uptake in M&A deals in 2021, strategic buyers across industries also cited pain from these record deal prices. At the same time, public market trading multiples have risen even more quickly than strategic deal valuations, especially over the past two years.

Most Indians adopt hybrid lifestyle in pandemic: Google

While the COVID-19 pandemic imposed several constraints, the majority of Indians became adept at leveraging internet access to make more informed choices and better decisions and seek support for their hybrid lifestyles, according to a report by Google.

The Google annual Year in Search report for 2021 showed accelerated expansion of the internet user base in India over the past two years. It has also led to millions of new Google searches per day across user segments, channels, and needs making Search a key touchpoint for relevant and helpful information.

Even as mobility was limited, the year saw an acceptance of a blended lifestyle with an approximately 350 percent growth in interest in "hybrid workplace" alongside about 80 percent increase in "online doctor consultation", the report showed.

Increasing user comfort with online commerce has led to a record 533 percent growth in search interest for "D2C brands" and a 55 per cent increase in "virtual try-on".

People have also become more conscious about online safety in 2021. This is evident in about an 80 percent increase in searches for "is it true" on various aspects of fact-checking, misinformation and fake news in 2021.

Interest in health insurance for families grew by about 44 percent. The report also signals that people are broadening their interest in wellness to be more holistic with searches across physical, emotional and mental health wellbeing growing by 27 percent.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

US accuses couple of laundering $4.5 billion in bitcoin tied to 2016 hack

The US Justice Department has unraveled its biggest-ever cryptocurrency theft, seizing a record-shattering $3.6 billion in bitcoin tied to the 2016 hack of digital currency exchange Bitfinex and arresting a husband-and-wife team on money laundering charges.

As per Reuters, prosecutors said, Ilya "Dutch" Lichtenstein and his wife, Heather Morgan, New Yorkers who were arrested in Manhattan Tuesday morning, spent the illegal proceeds on items ranging from gold and non-fungible tokens to a $500 Walmart gift card.

The couple had active public profiles, with Morgan known as rap singer "Razzlekhan," a pseudonym that she said on her website referred to Genghis Khan "but with more pizzazz."

It was the Justice Department's biggest financial seizure, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said, adding in a statement that it shows cryptocurrency is "not a safe haven for criminals".

Lichtenstein and Morgan face charges of conspiring to commit money laundering as well as to defraud the United States. The case was filed in a federal court in Washington, D.C.

The pair is accused of conspiring to launder 119,754 bitcoin stolen after a hacker broke into Bitfinex and initiated more than 2,000 unauthorized transactions. Justice Department officials said the transactions at the time were valued at $71 million in bitcoin, but with the rise in the currency's value, the value now is over $4.5 billion.

Lichtenstein and Morgan also tried to launder money via a network of currency exchanges or claimed that the money represented payments to Morgan's startup, the Department of Justice said.

Google sues South Korean regulator to overturn $173 million fine: Report

Google has filed a lawsuit against South Korea's antitrust regulator to overturn the regulator's decision to penalise the global technology giant for pressing smartphone makers into only using its Android mobile operating system, sources told IANS.

The legal action by Google against the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) came after the KFTC decided in September last year to fine Google 207.4 billion won ($173 million) for obstructing local smartphone makers, such as Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, from using operating systems developed by rivals.

According to the sources, the suit was filed on January 24 in an attempt to annul the KFTC's decision to impose the fine and order Google LLC, Google Asia Pacific and Google Korea to take corrective steps to ban its practice of forcing local smartphone makers not to use operating systems developed by rivals, reports Yonhap news agency.

The KFTC said Google has hampered market competition by requiring smartphone makers to enter into an "anti-fragmentation agreement (AFA)" when they sign key contracts with Google over app store licenses and early access to OS.

Appealing the regulator's decision, Google said Android's compatibility program has spurred incredible hardware and software innovation, and brought enormous success to Korean OEMs and developers, leading to "greater choice, quality and better user experience for Korean consumers".

The tech giant separately applied for an injunction with the Seoul High Court on the decision, of which the trial will begin on February 25.

SoftBank says no stake sale plans linked to Alibaba US filing

Alibaba's recent registration of additional American Depository Shares is not tied to any specific future transaction by SoftBank Group, a spokesperson for the Japanese conglomerate said.

"The registration of the ADR conversion facility (F6 filing, which was filed by Alibaba), including its size, is not tied to any specific future transaction by SBG," SoftBank said in a statement to Reuters.

E-commerce giant Alibaba last week filed to register an additional one billion American Depository Shares. The move, Citigroup analysts said this week, "might also suggest potential selling intention by SoftBank."

SoftBank chief executive Masayoshi Son told analysts he was "surprised" and had not requested the filing, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Alibaba "might have registered in advance a large number of ADS to support any future conversion plans of shareholders", Citi wrote in a new note on Wednesday.

SoftBank's stake of around 25% in Alibaba is worth around $82 billion and has its origins in a $20 million investment in 2000. That rivals SoftBank's own market capitalisation of around $80 billion.

Apple to turn iPhones into payment terminals in fintech push

Apple is introducing a new feature that will allow businesses to accept credit card and digital payments with just a tap on their iPhones, bypassing hardware systems such as Block’s Square terminals, Reuters reported.

The feature, to be launched later this year, will use near field communications (NFC) technology for making all kinds of payments, including between iPhones, Apple said. The tech giant added that it would not know what was being purchased or who was buying it, stressing on the services privacy feature.

Fintech services Stripe and Shopify Point will be the first to offer the "Tap to Pay" feature to business customers in the spring of 2022 in the United States, the company said in a statement.

Apple has been beefing up its fintech services. It launched its own credit card with Goldman Sachs in 2019 and is reportedly working on a "buy now, pay later" service.

Amazon must adhere to UK supplier rules after grocery turnover tops 1 billion pounds

Amazon's food retail business in Britain faces increased regulation after the competition watchdog said rules setting out how grocers should treat their suppliers will now apply to the US giant.

The code applies to retailers with an annual turnover of more than 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) in grocery sales. Amazon does not break out figures for its UK grocery sales, so its designation under the code publicly confirms for the first time that its sales have crossed the 1-billion-pound threshold.

A spokesperson for Amazon said it strived to build successful, long term relationships with its suppliers and looked forward to working with the Groceries Code Adjudicator.

Amazon's UK expansion in 2021 included its first 17 physical stores in the UK - 15 Amazon Fresh food stores and two Amazon 4-star retail stores.

Melania Trump to make Parler her 'social media home'

Former US first lady Melania Trump will use Parler for exclusive communications and make the platform her "social media home", according to Reuters.

Parler, a social media service popular with American right-wing users, had also spearheaded the launch of her non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain technology venture in December.

The site had gone dark for weeks early last year after major service providers cut it off for failing to police violent content that led to the attack on the US Capitol on January 6 by followers of then-US President Donald Trump.