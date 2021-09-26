STARTUP DIGEST: Freshworks lists on Nasdaq, OYO IPO to have $300-mn secondary component, China bans crypto

There were several important developments in the startup space during the day on Sunday. Here’s a wrap of top headlines from the startup space this week.

Freshworks lists on Nasdaq after billion-dollar IPO

Freshworks has become the first Indian SaaS startup to list on the Nasdaq stock exchange, raising over $ 1.03 billion from investors through the IPO at a market cap of $10.13 billion.

The San Mateo-based startup sold 28.5 million shares at a price of $36, up from the marketed range of $32-$34 the company announced earlier this week.

It is a SaaS company focused on customer relationship tools. It has products like Fresh Desk Fresh Service and Fresh Sales, which provides tools to help you interact with your customers, and with sales sales as well as marketing. Founded in 2010 in a tiny warehouse in Chennai, Freshworks today has put the India SaaS on the global technology map.

IPO-bound Mobikwik reserves 7% of its equity for ESOPs

Fintech major MobiKwik, which has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), on Tuesday said the listing should provide a bountiful rewards to its employees through the ESOPs issued to them.

The company has reserved 4.5 million equity shares for creating a pool of ESOPs for the benefit of the eligible employees. The current value of ESOPs granted stands at Rs 460 crore.

MobiKwik Chairperson, co-founder and COO Upasana Taku said the number of equity shares that would arise from the full exercise of options granted implies 7 percent of the fully diluted outstanding shares.

Mobikwik, which has nearly 470 employees, plans to offer shares aggregating to Rs 1,900 crore in its IPO.

OYO IPO to have $300-mn secondary component, Ritesh Agarwal unlikely to offload: Report

OYO's $1-1.2 billion initial public offering (IPO) will have nearly 20-25 percent secondary component. However, founder Ritesh Agarwal is unlikely to offload any stake, sources told Moneycontrol.

Agarwal has over 30 percent stake in the company. The company, which was last valued at $9 billion, is targeting a valuation of around $12-14 billion.

The hospitality firm is all set to file for an IPO as early as the next week.

Google calls CCI ‘habitual offender’; CCI tells HC Google plea against 'information leak' attempt to frustrate proceedings

Tech giant Google on Friday alleged that India's antitrust regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) was leaking information ‘like a sieve’ and accused it of being a habitual offender.

“CCI is leaking info like a sieve. A habitual defaulter continues repetitive violation of confidentiality by CCI, which requires protective orders,” Google told the Delhi High Court, which was hearing a writ petition filed by the tech giant against the regulator over the leak of a confidential report.

Google claimed that leakages are happening every day and sensitive information is being leaked to the media.

The company was referring to a confidential interim fact-finding report submitted by the Director General’s office to the CCI on September 18, which was leaked to the media. The report was about an ongoing investigation into Google’s Android smartphone agreements. Google has said that it has not yet received or reviewed the confidential report.

“Media outlets have published findings of DG investigation report on Google... selective leaks to hang us,” Google said in the court. It added that under Sec 57 of the Competition Act, CCI is bound to ensure confidentiality and an investigation report can only be sent from DG to CCI.

Meanwhile, the CCI told the court that Google's plea against the alleged leak of confidential probe information was wholly misplaced and an attempt to frustrate the proceedings related to its Android smartphone agreements.

“There are accusations against a government body and there is not a word (in Google's affidavit) showing when and how it was done... They are trying to frustrate the proceedings. If they are aggrieved, they should file a suit against (the media),” Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman, representing CCI stated.

While the high court observed that the leaks are unfortunate, it noted that prima facie it is not inclined to stay proceedings. The court will examine the DG investigation report and resume hearing on September 27.

Amazon launches service aggregating video streaming apps in India

Amazon has launched in India eight global and local streaming services on its video platform, in a move aimed at boosting subscriptions.

The move comes at a time of increasing competition from global and domestic rivals in an important market for the US tech company.

The Amazon Channels service will help customers using its Prime flagship loyalty programme to subscribe to multiple streaming services on a single interface, Gaurav Gandhi, the head of Amazon Prime Video in India, told Reuters.

Channels is launching with streaming services from partners including, Lions Gate Entertainment and Mubi, said Gandhi, adding that India is the 12th country where it is being launched.

Adar Poonawalla-backed Mylab acquires majority stake in Sanskritech

Mylab Discovery Solutions on Monday said it has acquired a majority stake in point-of-care startup Sanskritech for an undisclosed amount.

The company plans to deploy point of care testing systems at doctor offices, nursing homes, community health centres, airports, etc. through lab partners from November 2021, to enable patients to get test results faster and at a lower cost, Mylab said in a statement.

The company, however, did not share any financial details of the deal.

Sanskritech team will continue to operate as a separate entity under the aegis of Mylab. Mylab plans to establish more than 1,000 point of care systems in the next two years and start deployment of these systems with lab partners as early as November 2021, the statement said.

Gupshup acquires New Jersey-based Dotgo

Conversational messaging unicorn Gupshup has acquired New Jersey-based Dotgo, a rich communication system (RCS) business messaging (RBM) player, for geographical and business expansion. The transaction value was not disclosed.

A strong partner of Google, Mavenir, Synchronoss, Vodafone, and Orange, Dotgo manages RBM in several markets, and operates the world’s largest RBM Hub with global connectivity to RCS users across the world.

Dotgo will significantly strengthen Gupshup’s conversational messaging platform that enables businesses and developers to build rich customer experiences. Gupshup also plans to leverage Dotgo’s strong experience and presence in Africa to expand there, the company said in a statement.

10Club buys My NewBorn in its first roll-up acquisition

Thrasio-style venture 10club has made its first acquisition, My NewBorn, an ecommerce online business in the baby products category.

As a part of this deal, My NewBorn’s founders Rakesh and Abhishek Jain will join 10club as entrepreneurs in residence for a minimum of 24 months. Along with the 10Club team, MyNewBorn will focus on growing the business 10X and better serve the needs of the 150 million Indian households that form the core of its primary target audience, the company said in a statement.

This development comes in after 10Clubs raised $40 million in seed funding earlier in June.

Dream11’s revenue past Rs 2,000 cr in FY20; Rs 181 cr gained in profits: Tofler

Fantasy sports platform Dream11 has posted Rs 180.8 crore of profit in the financial year ending 2020, according to data sourced by Tofler. This is a massive jump from its Rs 87.8 crore loss during FY19.

The company also saw a 2.67X increase in its revenue from operations which grew to Rs 2,070.4 crore in FY20 from Rs 775.5 crore in FY19.

As per the filings, Dream11 also generated a financial income of Rs 59.7 crore, which grew 87.4 percent fiscal on fiscal. It had a negative operating cash flow of Rs 57.4 crore during FY19 which turned around to positive cash inflows of nearly Rs 261 crore during FY20.

Advertising and promotional expenses were the biggest cost for the company in FY20, accounting for 71.1 percent of the annual expenses, as per Tofler .

Even as Dream11 burned through a pile of cash during FY20, growth in its revenue outpaced the costs. Its EBITDA margin improved from -15.63 percent in FY19 to 22.59 percent in FY20.

Dream Sports, the company that runs fantasy sports platform Dream11, is in talks to raise at least $400 million, Entrackr had reported. This new funding round is likely to be a pre-IPO one.

Zoomcar expands operations to Indonesia, Vietnam

Car sharing marketplace Zoomcar on Tuesday announced the launch of its operations in Indonesia and Vietnam. The expansion follows Zoomcar’s recent entry into the Philippines and Egypt.

Zoomcar has appointed Leo Wibisono Arifin as the Vice President and Country Head of Indonesia operations, the company said in a statement. Meanwhile, Kiet Pham joins Zoomcar as Vice President and Country Head for the company’s expansion into Vietnam.

Gig workers move SC alleging violation of rights to social security by Ola, Uber, Zomato, Swiggy

The trade union of ‘gig workers’ has moved the Supreme Court alleging violation of fundamental ‘Rights to Social Security’ by Ola, Uber, Zomato and Swiggy.

The Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT), which comprises mobileapp-based transport workers and delivery workers across India, has moved the apex court against four platforms - Ola, Uber, Zomato, and Swiggy.

They are alleging that the way these partnership agreements are structured, it leads to exploitation through forced labour.

These workers say that they have a fundamental Right to Social Security and the structure of these arrangements that these partner drivers have with the companies is exploitative and is violative of the fundamental rights.

They point out that whatever term and terminology is used by these platforms, there is no denying the fact that there is an employer-employee relationship between these drivers, gig workers and the platforms and that needs recognition.

The union say that these gig workers should be recognised as workers under the Unorganised Workers Social Security Act, which would help them avail of benefits under various government schemes.

Meesho’s introduces 30-week gender-neutral parental leave

Social commerce platform Meesho on Thursday announced a 30-week gender-neutral parental leave policy, as the company moves away from gender-based differentiation to parenting, it said.

The new parental leave policy covers childbirth, adoption, and surrogacy offering equal benefits to men, women, heterogenous or same-sex couples, LGBTQA+ and live-in partners that are employees of Meesho.

Meesho said in case the employee is a primary caregiver, they are eligible for leaves up to 1 year (30 weeks fully paid leave and 25% pay for the next three months). If the employee is a secondary caregiver, they can avail up to 30 days of leaves.

Yulu partners with Adani Electricity to setup up charging stations

Mobility startup, Yulu, has partnered with Adani Electricity to install over 500 charging stations across Mumbai.

The company plans to install over 500 charging stations at AEML premises in the next 18 months across Mumbai. In this collaboration, Adani Electricity will provide electricity to Yulu to power its Electric bikes at multiple locations spread across Mumbai, the company said in a statement.

Mumbai Angels Network launches SaaS platform

Mumbai Angels Network, a startup investment platform has launched Multiplier to help startup founders focus on their core business.

The specialised marketplace exclusive to its 170+ portfolio companies, Multiplier will bring a hoard of services such as bookkeeping, cloud storage, marketing solutions, etc., under a single umbrella, the company said in a statement.

To enable this, Mumbai Angels Network is collaborating with 17 high-performing and reliable service providers who will offer these services to its portfolio companies at a special discount, it said.

Karnataka passes bill to ban online gambling

The Karnataka legislative assembly on Tuesday passed a bill to amend the Karnataka Police Act, 1963 to ban all forms of gambling in the state, including online gambling.

The Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and was passed amid the opposition’s scepticism of police’s capabilities in tackling new forms of gambling – including online betting on sports, online gaming and poker.

The bill aims to strengthen provisions of the Karnataka Police Act to make gambling a cognisable and non-bailable offence and “include the use of cyberspace including computer resources or any communication device as defined in the Information Technology Act, 2000 in the process of gaming to curb the menace of gaming through the internet, mobile apps”.

Amazon spends Rs 8,546 cr in legal expenses during 2018-20 to maintain presence in India

Ecommerce giant Amazon, which is said to be investigating alleged bribes paid by its legal representatives in India, spent a staggering Rs 8,546 crore or $1.2 billion in legal expenses for maintaining a presence in the country during 2018-20, sources said.

Sources aware of the firm's public account filings said six entities of Amazon – Amazon India, Amazon Retail India, Amazon Seller Services, Amazon Transportation Services, Amazon Wholesale (India), and Amazon Internet Services – paid Rs 3,420 crore in India during 2018-19 and Rs 5,126 crore during 2019-20 towards legal fees.

Amazon is locked in a legal tussle over the takeover of Future Group and is facing a probe by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Byju’s shares insights on acquisition strategy and why India is a lubricant country for edtech sector

Edtech giant Byju’s founder views acquisitions “as integrations.”

BJYU Raveendran said “It’s a wrong notion that acquisition are designed to fail. Byju’s will try to make 9 out of its 10 acquisitions work.”

Raveendran also added that the companies Byju’s acquired got more entrepreneurial freedom than the firms had earlier. He is of the view that it is important to retain the core people who define the culture in a company.

“Apart from the fact that we have retained the six cofounder equivalents in the company, today I can easily say that I have more than 12 cofounders because we’ve been able to integrate so well that they work like founding partners,” Raveendran said during an event organised by TiE Delhi-NCR on Thursday.

Compared to markets where one needs to create awareness for why learning is important, the founder of Byjus feels that the biggest advantage for the education business in India is that education is engrained in Indians, who see learning as a way to move ahead in life.

“India has a strong, primary market for online learning firms. The country is also witnessing exponential growth in the re-skilling/up-skilling sector,” Raveendran added.

Practo forays into surgery segment

Digital health services company Practo Digital health services company Practo is planning to tap into the $12-billion secondary care surgeries market in India.

Practo, which now offers online doctor appointment bookings, telemedicine, pharmacy, and diagnostic services, will now offer an omni-channel healthcare ecosystem for secondary care or surgeries.

This would be done through Practo Care surgery centers. Apart from doctor consultations, assistance with hospital admission, pharmacy, and diagnostic help, each patient enrolling for Practo surgeries would also get a relationship manager who will guide him or her through the entire process, including insurance claims, the company said in a statement.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining

China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks.

As per Reuters, ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators, vowed to work together to root out "illegal" cryptocurrency activity, the first time the Beijing-based regulators have joined forces to explicitly ban all cryptocurrency-related activity.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said cryptocurrencies must not circulate and that overseas exchanges are barred from providing services to China-based investors. It also barred financial institutions, payment companies and internet firms from facilitating cryptocurrency trading nationally.

Chinese gaming firms vow self-regulation amid crackdown on teen addiction

Over 200 Chinese gaming companies have pledged to regulate their industry to combat gaming addiction, including through the possible use of facial recognition to identify minors, Reuters reported.

The statement, published by the CGIGC gaming association, which is affiliated to the online game publishing regulator National Press and Publication (NPPA), on its official WeChat account, was signed by 213 companies including Tencent and NetEase .

The companies also pledged to crack down on content that distort history or promote "effeminate" behaviour and will also work to prevent breaches of these rules, such as the use of foreign gaming platforms, the CGIGC said.

Jeff Bezos pledges $1 bn to conservation efforts

Jeff Bezos has pledged to give away $1 billion in grants this year with a focus on conservation efforts, according to CNBC.

The pledge comes through the Bezos Earth Fund, which the Amazon founder and chairman started in 2020 to execute his $10 billion commitment to fight climate change. The Bezos Earth Fund has pledged to donate about $1 billion a year to activists, scientists and other groups working to address the globe’s climate crisis, with a goal of spending $10 billion by 2030.

Following this year’s focus on conservation, the fund said that in the coming years it intends to support efforts around landscape restoration and food system transportation.

Bill Gates' green tech fund bets on Silicon Valley farming robots

Iron Ox, a Silicon Valley startup that believes robots can grow produce more sustainably, said it raised $50 million (roughly Rs. 370 crores) in a funding round led by Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures, according to Reuters.

Iron Ox uses robots that are integrated with a hydroponic system consuming 90 percent less water than traditional farms, said CEO Brandon Alexander.

The company is putting that system to work at a 10,000-square foot (930 square metre) greenhouse in Gilroy, California, where a self-driving robot named Grover moves pallets of Genovese Basil and a robotic arm system lifts the pallets for inspection. Sensors check the water for nitrogen and acidity levels for healthy growth.

Apple said to pay bonuses of up to $1,000 to store employees: Report

Apple will pay one-time bonuses of as much as $1,000 to store employees next month, Bloomberg News reported.

The company will give out $1,000 to retail staff hired before Mar. 31, while those who joined later will get $500, the report said.

New employees for the holiday shopping season will receive $200 and bonuses will also be handed out to AppleCare and online sales staff, the report added.

Apple blacklists Epic Games' 'Fortnite' from App Store until all court appeals end

Apple has blacklisted Fortnite from the iPhone maker's popular App Store for several years until all the court appeals are done, Epic Games Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney said.

Epic Games' opening brief in its appeal to the US 9th Circuit Court of Appeals is due December 12, according to Reuters and Apple's reply is due by Jan. 20, 2022. The full appeal process could take years.

Sweeney took to Twitter on Wednesday, calling out Apple's move and said the company will continue to fight the tech giant.

Fintech firm Wise launches feature that lets users spend money invested in stocks

British financial technology firm Wise debuted an investments feature that lets users invest in stocks through multiple currencies and spend their holdings, CNBC reported.

The new feature, called Assets, allows customers to invest in BlackRock’s iShares World Equity Index Fund, which tracks a basket of 1,557 of the world’s biggest public companies. The fund’s holdings include Apple, Amazon and Alphabet.

Users will also be able to instantly spend up to 97% of the invested money in their accounts with a Wise debit card, or send funds overseas. The idea is that customers can hold their funds in stocks, but also still spend and send the money in real time.

Uber forecasts first-ever adjusted profit, shares jump 7%

Uber could post its first profit on an adjusted basis in the current quarter, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday, sending the ride hailing company's shares up nearly 7 percent in premarket trading.

The company said last month riders returned to its platform in greater numbers in July, and that it expects the trend to continue in the coming months, together with strong food delivery orders.

Uber now expects third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - a metric that excludes one-time costs such as stock-based compensation - between loss of $25 million and profit of $25 million, compared to the prior forecast of a loss of $100 million.

For the fourth quarter, Uber expects to post adjusted EBITDA between $0 and $100 million, it said.

Uber on Tuesday also raised its forecast for third-quarter gross bookings and now expects it between $22.8 billion and $23.2 billion from $22 billion to $24 billion earlier.

DoorDash to deliver alcohol across 20 US states, Canada & Australia

Food delivery firm DoorDash will launch alcohol delivery across 20 US states, Australia and Canada, facing up to rivals Uber and GoPuff in the sector's key growth market, according to Reuters.

DoorDash said customers, who are legally permissible, can toggle to the alcohol tab of its app to order drinks from restaurants, local retailers and convenience stores in markets that permit alcohol delivery.

The move could drive a 30 percent surge in average order values of restaurants and grocers while boosting those of convenience stores by more than 50 percent, it said.

Twitter seeks to settle 2016 class action lawsuit for $800 mn

Twitter said on Monday it would pay $809.5 million to settle a shareholder class action lawsuit from 2016 that alleged the company misled investors about its daily and monthly user engagement numbers.

The individual defendants and Twitter continue to deny any wrongdoing or any other improper actions, Reuters reported. The micro-blogging site expects to pay the settlement amount with cash on hand, it said, adding that the amount would be paid in the fourth quarter of this year.

Twitter also said it expects to record a charge for this settlement during the third quarter.

The case commenced in 2016 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Twitter rolls out bitcoin tipping, safety features in product push

Twitter will now allow people to tip their favorite content creators with bitcoin and will also launch a fund to pay some users who host audio chat rooms on its Spaces feature, Reuters reported.

The company also said it will test new ways to help users have a safer experience on Twitter, such as warning when people are entering a "heated" conversation, or letting them leave tweet threads they no longer want to be part of.

The product announcements are the latest in Twitter's effort to compete with rival platforms like Facebook and YouTube for popular content creators with large followings, and turn around its image as a site where polarized discussions can fester online.

Facebook spent over $13 bn on safety, security since 2016

Facebook has invested more than $13 billion in safety and security measures since 2016, days after a newspaper reported the company had failed to fix "the platform's ill effects" researchers had identified.

As per Reuters, the social media giant said it now has 40,000 people working on safety and security, compared with 10,000 five years ago.

Facebook played down the negative effects on young users of its Instagram app and had a weak response to alarms raised by employees over how the platform is used in developing countries by human traffickers, the Wall Street Journal reported last week.

Crackdown-hit Alibaba to divest 5% stake in Chinese broadcaster

An investment arm of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, targeted in a regulatory crackdown, will divest its entire stake of 5.01% in broadcaster Mango Excellent Media, according to Reuters.

The sale comes less than a year after the investment in December last year, as Chinese authorities mount an anti-trust crackdown on large tech companies.

One major target has been Alibaba, which faced a fine of $2.75 billion over anti-competitive practices.

In Thursday's filing to the stock exchange, the media company said Alibaba's investment arm would seek a waiver from a one-year lockup to which it committed at the time of its investment.

China is unlikely to approve Baidu's $3.6 bn purchase of JOYY's YY Live

China's antitrust regulator is unlikely to approve Baidu's $3.6 billion acquisition of JOYY video-based domestic live streaming business YY Live, sources told Reuters.

This follows Beijing's move to rein in gaming-related businesses and corporate expansion via deals, they said.

The Baidu-JOYY deal would be the latest multi-billion-dollar transaction to stumble amid China's broad crackdown on private companies, notably those in the internet sector, as Beijing seeks to control big data and break down monopolistic practices.

The deal has been awaiting SAMR approval to reach a final close. JOYY was to receive the remaining proceeds of about $1.6 billion from Baidu after the regulatory approval.

Toast sells shares in IPO at $40, topping range & valuing restaurant-tech company at $20 bn

Restaurant-technology vendor Toast priced its IPO on Tuesday at $40 a share, CNBC reported. The offering was above the expected range and values the company at about $20 billion.

Toast had expected to sell shares at $34 to $36 a piece, after raising the range from $30 to $33. The company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol “TOST.”

Toast’s IPO comes after a roller-coaster stretch in the pandemic during which revenue initially sank by 80% as restaurants closed and cities across the country shut down. The company slashed half of its workforce in mid-2020 and took desperate measures to stay afloat.

Canva founder a self-made billionaire

Canva founder Melanie Perkins has been named the richest self-made billionaire under 40.

According to Bloomberg’s billionaire index, Perkins is 487th richest person in the world, but jumps right into first place for those self-made women under the age of 40, after completing a new funding round last week. Graphic design company Canva is now worth $40 billion.