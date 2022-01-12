STARTUP DIGEST: Fractal acquires Neal Analytics, WhatsApp on-boards Verloop.io, IAMAI sets up India EdTech Consortium and WeTransfer owner seeks Amsterdam IPO

Here are the top headlines from the startup space.

Unicorn Fractal acquires Neal Analytics to scale AI offerings

Artificial intelligence technology startup Fractal, which recently turned unicorn, has acquired Neal Analytics, a cloud, data, engineering and AI Microsoft Gold consulting partner, for an undisclosed amount.

As per the company, this acquisition will help Fractal strengthen its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Canada, and India. Fractal's acquisition will help Neal Analytics with its AI engineering capabilities and cloud-first offerings on Microsoft's multi-cloud ecosystems. It will also help Fractal’s clients to scale AI and power decisions.

“This partnership will accelerate our ability to power data-driven decisions end-to-end for our Fortune 500 sized clients,” said Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-founder and Group Chief Executive, Fractal.

Neal Analytics' 200+ team brings deep expertise on the Azure stack -- across data science, AI & ML, IoT, Edge Computing, BI, application development, migration and modernisation, and automation, and also has partnerships with Intel, Nvidia, and Databricks, said Fractal in a statement.

WhatsApp on-boards Verloop.io to drive Conversational Commerce

WhatsApp has onboarded Verloop.io, an Artificial Intelligence-powered conversational platform for customer support, as its business solution provider (BSP).

As one of the select WhatsApp BSPs globally, Verloop.io will enable more than 2,000 enterprises to tap all touchpoints of a buyer's purchase journey using WhatsApp chatbots on WhatsApp Business accounts for better lead conversation and customer support.

The WhatsApp-Verloop.io association comes at a time when an increasing number of companies are harnessing the power of social interaction to market products to their target audience and address customer queries.

In India, the pandemic-driven digital push has led to the rise of social commerce startups such as Meesho and CityMall, who largely help sellers discover customers through Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Globally, the social commerce market is expected to grow more than 2.5x from $492 billion in 2021 to $1.2 trillion by 2025, according to a report by Accenture.

"Given today’s situation and how the pandemic has changed user behaviour, brands must now find ways to apply AI-based solutions for ensuring they are delivering delightful support experiences," said Gaurav Singh, Founder and CEO of Verloop.io.

WhatsApp's reach -- an active monthly userbase of over 2 billion users across 180 countries -- allows businesses of all sizes to reach their users with ease, Singh explained.

Interestingly, over 65 percent of consumers believe WhatsApp to be the easiest way to connect with a brand and resolve queries, as per data gathered by Verloop.io.

EaseMyTrip's board approves issuance of bonus shares

Online travel platform EaseMyTrip has said its board has approved the issuance of bonus shares with a view to allow its shareholders increase their equity and gain greater exposure to its future growth.

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on January 12, 2022, has approved and recommended the issuance of fully paid-up bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 out of its free reserves created out of profit, EaseMyTrip said in a statement.

It will be subject to the shareholders' approval through a postal ballot and the record date will be announced in due course, the company added.

Commenting on the issuance of bonus shares, EaseMyTrip CEO and Co-Founder Nishant Pitti said, "Despite the challenges faced due to the pandemic, EaseMyTrip has consistently recorded profitable results due to a sustainable and resilient business model."

Looking at the new avenues for growth from the non-air segment and continued focus on financial and operational efficiency, the company will continue to generate value for its stakeholders, Pitti added.

EaseMyTrip said the plan for bonus shares comes on the heels of strong results achieving a fourfold jump in profit in the second quarter of FY22. It has also declared interim dividends twice since its listing in March 2021.

The company has recently announced acquisition of companies like Spree Hospitality, Traviate, and Yolobus to strengthen its presence in the non-air segment.

IAMAI sets up India EdTech Consortium to uphold Code of Conduct by EdTech platforms

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has announced the formation of the India EdTech Consortium (IEC) that includes leading edtech companies like Byju's, Simplilearn, Unacademy, upGrad, Vedantu and others.

Aligned with the government's recent advisory, the IEC will ensure that every learner has access to quality and affordable education, which not only improves their academic performance but also makes them future-ready, a statement said.

With consumer interest at the core of the consortium, the edtech companies have committed to observe and adhere to a common 'Code of Conduct' and establish a two-tier grievance redressal mechanism to ensure that the positive impact of the industry reaches every deserving consumer while protecting their interests and promoting their rights, it added.

"IAMAI and members of the IEC are deeply committed to ensuring ethical standards to protect learners on online educational platforms. IEC seeks to empower the learners by not just helping them make informed decisions but by also having their grievances redressed timely," IAMAI President Subho Ray said.

He added that the formation of this self-regulatory body is an important step towards protecting learners as more and more students, teachers and stakeholders are becoming a part of the online education ecosystem.

Several edtech entities have joined the IEC such as such as Byju's, Careers 360, Classplus, Doubtnut, Great Learning, Harappa, Times Edutech & Events Ltd, Scaler, Toppr, UNext Learning, Vedantu and WhiteHat Jr.

The move to set up IEC comes at a time when Indian edtech players are creating immense value for the global audience, the IAMAI said.

Indian edtech operators have been solving for accessibility and affordability through quality courses from best teachers, instructors and faculty members to ensure that students across all age groups are benefiting from the innovation in the education sector, the IAMAI noted.

This has elevated India's position on the global map as an education hub, it added.

upGrad co-founder and MD, and Co-Chairperson of IAMAI EdTech Committee, Mayank Kumar said with the sole purpose of improving the delivery of education services, it is now crucial to foster and sustain stakeholder trust by safeguarding their interest as a practice.

"This initiative will go a long way in strengthening the EdTech sector and establishing India as the teaching capital of the world,” he added.

LetsVenture announces partnership with MeitY Startup Hub

Early-stage investment platform LetsVenture has partnered with MeitY Startup Hub, established as an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The partnership comes against the backdrop of MeitY Startup Hub's mission to build a conducive innovation and startup ecosystem and pave the way towards a strong economy built on the twin engines of innovation and technological advancement, according to the company.

"The Indian startup ecosystem that witnessed an avalanche of unicorns and IPOs has placed India firmly on the global innovation map. This collaboration is envisaged as a catalyst for the growth of the technology startup ecosystem by streamlining the funding and investment landscape by leaps and bounds in due course,'' said A K Garg, senior director of MeitY.

MeitY Startup Hub and LetsVenture will launch a sustainable and scalable programme to build the angel investor ecosystem in India by creating workshops and training programmes to attract traditional business people to become start-up investors. LetsVenture will also provide access to the global market through its affiliates.

''We are hopeful that this partnership will spur the next wave of leading global tech companies built in India and catering to the global markets,” said Shanti Mohan, co-founder and CEO of LetsVenture.

JK Tech partners with T-Hub join hands to fund and mentor upcoming startups, sets up a grant of $100K

JK Tech, a digital and IT services company, has partnered with T-Hub to help startups pitch their products and solutions for possible collaboration opportunities.

This will also open doors for multiple startups to be guided and mentored by the subject-matter experts at JK Tech. JK Tech has set up a grant of $100,000, which will be given to startups that match their innovation capabilities, which focus on hyper-automation in healthcare/medtech, insurtech, and manufacturing, as well as those in the field of Retail AI/ML, the company said in a statement.

“Innovation workshops, startup interactions, and a bit of guidance will serve as a great opportunity for these upcoming technology-driven startups to find their momentum and accelerate in the right direction,” said Aloke Paskar, President and CEO of JK Tech.

QuickShift launches 2nd fulfillment centre in Bengaluru

Omnichannel fulfillment services provider QuickShift has launched its second fulfillment centre in Bengaluru to cater to the surging demand for quicker deliveries of shipments from customers amid a rapid growth in online bookings.

Spread across 65,000 sq ft, the facility will help the company in providing services such as warehouse fulfilment, logistics, order management, and last-mile delivery in the southern markets.

"The growth in e-commerce and online transactions fuelled by the pandemic has created a huge demand in Bengaluru. Now, this facility will help to ease and smoothen delivery services in this thriving market and will ensure the product reaches the right place, right hands, hassle-free with 100 percent accuracy,” said Anshul Goenka, Founder-CEO, Quickshift.

The company said at the newly launched facility, all individual units would be completely scan-based to ensure tracking across the facility. Quickshift is investing in a new 'Warehouse Management Software' to ensure pre-assignment of storage locations and reduce order processing turnaround time, it said, adding, the aim is to achieve order accuracy of 99.9 percent with this deployment.

Quickshift is ramping up its efficiencies and performance delivery with the company's technology-enabled and customer-focused processes and it is looking to launch its Quickshift RAPID programme for same-day delivery in Bengaluru also after its introduction in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai recently.

Settl expands operations to North India; launches 4 new facilities in Gurugram

Co-living startup Settl has announced its expansion to North India. It is establishing four new facilities in Gurugram, NCR, offering a total capacity of 200 beds.

The accommodation startup has already expanded to 22 properties across 3 cities -- Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Gurugram -- in 18 months, it said in a statement.

Ashok Reddy Sagar, Co-Founder, Settl, said, “Gurugram is a very important urban centre in the context of the Indian economy. It also attracts a lot of young working professionals who migrate there to fulfil their career needs.”

The brand plans to provide 1,000 beds by the end of 2022 in Gurugram alone. The startup has aggressive expansion plans across cities including -Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Chennai.

Furniture startup WoodenStreet to double stores in 2022, to invest Rs 50 cr

Furniture startup WoodenStreet will invest Rs 50 crore in 2022 and plans to double its on-ground presence from 45 to 100 stores this year by adding more stores across the country.

It plans to take more than 5 lakh sq ft of retail space on lease as WoodenStreet expects to inaugurate multiple stores and warehouses in various cities, according to a statement.

The brand will also introduce new products in the market ranging from smart office furniture and modular kitchen solutions, and aims to generate around Rs 600 crore in revenue in 2022, it added.

Along with the expansion, the company will also introduce new categories as an addition to their current, extensive catalogue.

“We are planning to introduce some innovative products that will create a better living experience in every home," WoodenStreet co-founder Lokendra Ranawat said, adding that the company is sure of doubling the number of products in 2022.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

WeTransfer owner seeks Amsterdam IPO, plans $182 mn share issue

The owner of WeTransfer, which offers file sharing and collaboration tools said on Wednesday the company will seek an initial public offering of shares and listing on Amsterdam's Euronext stock exchange, according to Reuters.

The Amsterdam-based company, soon to be renamed "The Creative Productivity Group NV", said its offer, for which a date has not yet been set, would include both a primary sale of 160 million euros ($182 million) in new shares and a secondary offering of existing shares by current owners and managers.

The company, best known for the WeTransfer file transfer service, has 87 million monthly users and the group estimates it had sales of more than 100 million euros in 2021, it said in a statement.

"Our differentiated and proven 'freemium' business model, combining subscriptions and premium advertising, has underpinned our consistent track record of strong, profitable growth," chief executive Gordon Willoughby said.

The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 21.3 million euros on revenue of 72 million euros for the first nine months of 2021, it said.

It targets annual revenue growth above 20% in the medium term. Proceeds will be used for investments including marketing, staff, developing its service and software, and possible acquisitions, the company said.

Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are global coordinators for the offering, with ABN Amro and Barclays Bank acting as bookrunners.

The group now named "WeRock N.V." will change its name shortly before the listing to better reflect the full scope of its activities, a spokesperson said.

Facebook drops 36 spots on Glassdoor’s annual Best Places to Work list after a year of PR crises: Report

Facebook parent Meta Platforms dropped 36 spots on Glassdoor’s annual ranking of the best places to work in the US, falling from No. 11 to 47 in a year marked by major public relations crises, according to CNBC.

The company, which rebranded from Facebook last year but continues to operate the social media platform by that name, has made the list for 12 years, but this is its lowest spot in the 100-company ranking.

Glassdoor said employees spoke highly of the company for granting them autonomy in their work, providing extensive benefits, and giving them the chance to work on a product with great reach and with coworkers they enjoyed. But many also described negative issues like unwanted public scrutiny, lack of action from leadership on platform issues and questions about the company’s future direction.

Chipmaker Nvidia topped the list, followed by HubSpot and Bain & Co, all with a score of 4.6 out of 5.

US judge rejects Facebook request to dismiss FTC antitrust lawsuit

A US judge has declined to dismiss the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust lawsuit against Facebook, saying the FTC had a plausible case that should be allowed to proceed.

Facebook, now Meta Platforms, had asked Judge James Boasberg in a Washington DC federal court to dismiss the lawsuit in which the government asked the court to demand that Facebook sell Instagram and WhatsApp, as per Reuters.

The FTC's high-profile legal fight with Facebook represents one of the biggest challenges the government has brought against a tech company in decades, and is being closely watched as Washington aims to tackle Big Tech's extensive market power.

"Ultimately, whether the FTC will be able to prove its case and prevail at summary judgment and trial is anyone's guess. The Court declines to engage in such speculation and simply concludes that at this motion-to-dismiss stage, where the FTC's allegations are treated as true, the agency has stated a plausible claim for relief," wrote Boasberg.

The FTC originally sued Facebook during the former Trump administration, and its complaint was rejected by the court. The agency filed an amended complaint in August, adding more detail on the accusation the social media company crushed or bought rivals and once again asking a judge to force the company to sell photo-sharing app Instagram and messaging app WhatsApp.

In his ruling denying dismissal, the judge, however, said that the FTC could not press allegations that Facebook refused to allow interoperability permissions with competing apps as a way to maintain its dominance, saying the policies had been abandoned in 2018 and Facebook's most recent enforcement of the policy was even older.

Meta said that it was confident the company would prevail in court.

German watchdog says Google agrees to remove Showcase from general searches

Google has offered to remove News Showcase content from general search results in a bid to end a competition investigation into the selection of news in the product, Germany's Federal Cartel Office said.

As per Reuters, the Cartel Office will now consult with affected news publishers to assess whether Google's proposal would be effective.

The Cartel Office had announced in June that it was investigating Google's Showcase product under its new powers to regulate internet companies.

Germany doesn't rule out closing Telegram: Report

Germany could shut down Telegram if the messenger service, popular with far-right groups and people opposed to pandemic-related restrictions, continues to violate German law, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Wednesday.

"We cannot rule this out," she told Die Zeit weekly. "A shutdown would be grave and clearly a last resort. All other options must be exhausted first."

She added that Germany was discussing with its partners in the European Union how to regulate Telegram.

China's cabinet says it will promote transformation of digital economy

China's cabinet has issued a plan for the development of the country's digital economy, aiming to increase this sector's share of national GDP by pushing technologies like 6G and big data centers, Reuters reported.

The State Council set several targets for 2025, namely the increase of the digital economy's share of the national GDP from 7.8 percent in 2020 to 10 percent in 2025.

Other targets included accelerating the construction of big data centres and increasing the number of users of gigabit broadband, the fastest connection speed available, from 6.4 million in 2020 to 60 million in 2025.

The State Council also pointed out structural issues in China's digital economy that needed to be addressed.

"The development of China's digital economy also faces some problems and challenges: the lack of innovation capacity in key areas...data resources are huge, but the potential has not been fully released; the digital economy governance system needs to be further improved," according to the plan.

Softbank-backed Brazilian crypto firm acquires Portuguese exchange

Softbank-backed Brazilian company 2TM, which runs Latin America's largest cryptocurrency exchange Mercado Bitcoin, will acquire a controlling stake in Lisbon-based crypto exchange CriptoLoja, Reuters reported.

The Brazilian firm, valued at roughly $2.2 billion, declined to disclose the terms of the acquisition, but said the transaction is pending approval with Banco de Portugal, the nation's central bank.

CriptoLoja has been operating since July last year. In June 2021, it received Portugal's first official licence as a virtual asset service provider.

The Brazilian holding company will start its expansion into Europe with an over-the-counter (OTC) operation. As a second phase, it intends to take the entire MercadoBitcoin.com platform to retail and institutional investors.

The Brazilian firm raised $200 million from Japan's SoftBank Group for Mercado Bitcoin in a financing round over the summer.

Afterpay's $29 bn buyout by Block set to close after Spain nod

Australian buy now, pay later firm Afterpay said that its $29 billion buyout by payments firm Block, previously known as Square, has received approval from the Bank of Spain, making the deal fully unconditional.

With this approval, the companies can now implement the deal, which would be Block's biggest to date and the largest buyout ever of an Australian firm, according to a Reuters report.

Afterpay said the deal is likely to close on February 1. Its shareholders had in December overwhelmingly voted in support of the deal -- 99.79% of the proxy votes were cast in favour. Block investors had approved the deal in early November. Trading in Afterpay shares will be suspended on the Australian stock exchange on January 19, the company said in a statement.

A quarter of small businesses across nine countries plan to offer crypto payments: Visa survey

Almost a quarter of small businesses in nine countries around the world plan to accept digital currencies as a form of payment in 2022, while 13% of consumers in those countries expect retail stores to begin offering crypto payments this year and beyond, according to a survey by Visa.

The survey of 2,250 small business owners across nine countries including the United States, Brazil, Singapore and Canada suggests cryptocurrencies may be starting to go mainstream as a means of payment.

Visa also surveyed 1,000 adults in the United States, along with 500 adults from each of the nine countries.

“I think more people are feeling more confident with crypto,” said Jeni Mundy, Visa’s global head of merchant sales and acquiring, in an interview to Reuters.

Despite their rising popularity among retail and professional investors, cryptocurrencies are not widely used to pay for goods and services, in part because of their frequent fluctuations in value.

On Monday, Bitcoin fell more than 5 percent, tumbling under the $40,000 level for the first time since September.

Small businesses outside North America are more open to accepting digital currencies, including Bitcoin, as forms of payment.

Visa found that more than 30 percent of small business merchants in the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Singapore and Brazil plan to offer customers the option to pay using crypto in the coming months. Digital currencies have taken off in each of those jurisdictions, despite varying regulations.

In contrast, 19 percent of small businesses in the United States and just 8 percent in Canada expect to offer crypto as a payment option in 2022.