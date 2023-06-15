Startup Digest: Flipkart & PhonePe could be $100Bn biz in India, ChrysCapital invests in Lenskart, BASIC Home Loan raises $4.7M

Here’re the top headlines from the startup space

Flipkart and PhonePe could be $100 billion businesses in India: Walmart

Walmart's Flipkart marketplace and PhonePe payments business in India could be $100 billion businesses buoyed by strong growth, the retailer's chief financial officer said at an investor conference, as per Reuters.

In its most recent quarter ended April 30, Walmart said its Flipkart business generated double-digit sales growth, boosted by new shoppers in some cities and a 50% jump in ad sales. Flipkart was valued at more than $40 billion in 2022 and counts itself among India's most valuable startups.

Walmart also called PhonePe's performance "really impressive" after it hit an annualized payment value of $1 trillion led by the Unified Payments Interface, a highly popular method in India to make instant real-time payments.