Startup Digest: Emeritus gets $350 million in debt, Acefour Accessories raises $1.5 million, Info Edge acquires 76% stake in Aisle, Meesho's new initiatives for sellers

FUNDING NEWS

Edtech unicorn Emeritus gets $350 million in debt from Canadian Pension Board

Edtech unicorn Emeritus, a part of the Eruditus Group has secured $350 million in debt financing from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board through its subsidiary CPPIB Credit Investments.

Founded in 2015, Emeritus has raised around $1 billion in funding to date including the current round. Some of its top investors include Softbank, Accel, The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Sequoia India, Prosus, and others.

The fresh funds will be used by the firm to fuel mergers and acquisitions as part of a robust global growth strategy.

Emeritus said that its year-on-year growth rate has touched 120%. It is targeting gross bookings of $500 million for the financial year. The pipeline of potential acquisitions is expected to contribute up to 30% of Emeritus’ top-line and EBITDA in the next five years, the startup said in a statement.

"Emeritus will expand our mission of making education accessible around the world by deepening our investment in the education space to reach different segments and audiences,” said Ashwin Damera, co-founder and CEO, Emeritus, and Eruditus."Our acquisition pipeline will enable us to accelerate growth, impact more learners, and improve our profitability.”

In FY2, Emeritus claimed to have onboarded learners in more than 80 countries and offered programs through partnerships with more than 50 of the world’s top universities. In 2021, it acquired Silicon Valley-based iD Tech, which marked Emeritus’ expansion into the K12 space.

Travel accessories startup Acefour Accessories raises $1.5 million in seed funding

Acefour Accessories, a travel accessories company has raised $1.5 million in a seed funding round led by Enam Holdings through funds sponsored by investor Akash Bhansali.

The D2C company said it will soon launch a premium range of travel accessories. The firm is currently in the process of building the team, ramping the manufacturing and supply chain, and investing in technology for order management and logistics. The startup is also creating marketing assets, product innovation labs and communication collaterals.

Oorjaa raises Rs 9 crore in Pre-Series A round

B2B logistics startup Oorjaa has raised around Rs 9 crore in a Pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The round also saw participation from a clutch of HNIs who have invested in a personal capacity and through Vinners angel investing platform.

The funds will be used to focus on the product and tech development, expanding into new geographies and on working capital requirements, it said in a statement.

Propdial bags Rs 1 crore via compulsory convertible debentures

Propdial, a proptech startup has raised a top-up of Rs 1 crore by way of compulsory convertible debentures (CCDs). This top-up is a part of the funding round to which Propdial raised Rs 1 crore last year in November. Prior to this, the company had also raised seed funding last year.

The funding will be used to scale the firm’s domestic business and augment its geographical reach further across India. “With this top-up, we are closing CCD round and focusing more on the next milestone of scaling our business while preparing for Series-A fundraise in mid-2022”, said Vinay Prajapati, co-founder and CEO of Propdial.

Actor Samantha Prabhu invests in SustainKart

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has invested an undisclosed capital in e-commerce aggregator SustainKart’s seed funding round. With this investment, the company also announced the launch of its first retail franchise model.

SustainKart will use the fund towards marketing for customer acquisition and expand its offline retail stores. "We aim to launch 30 stores in the first year and a total of 100 stores in two years from now,” said Shilpa Reddy, Co-founder, SustainKart.

Blue Tokai extends its Pre-Series B round, partners with Negen Capital and Mauryan Capital

D2C coffee brand Blue Tokai has inducted Negen Capital and Mauryan Capital as its latest investors in an extension of their Pre-Series B round. The firm said it is poised to double the revenue to Rs 200 crore by next year.

"Speciality coffee is expected to see rapid growth in India and we are happy to partner with India’s largest brand in this space. Blue Tokai is a highly meaningful investment decision for us, because unlike most other players in this market the company has already achieved profitability despite its high revenue growth,” said Neil Bahal, Founder, Negen Capital.

ACQUISITION NEWS

Info Edge acquires 76% stake in online dating startup Aisle for Rs 91 crore

IT company Info Edge, which owns platforms such as Naukri.com and Jeevansathi, has acquired a 76 percent stake in online dating company Aisle Network for Rs 91 crore.

With both Aisle and Jeevansathi, InfoEdge will look to strengthen its offering in the matchmaking segment. The funds will be used to further strengthen Aisle’s position in the high-intent dating market in India, the firm said in a statement. Able Joseph, Founder and CEO of Aisle will continue to run Aisle with the support of Info Edge’s infrastructure and ecosystem.

"The matchmaking ecosystem in India has been witnessing a shift in the last couple of years and this partnership will help us redefine and grow the overall category and establish InfoEdge as a leader,” said Rohan Mathur, Executive Vice President & Business Head, Info Edge.

Edtech startup Infinity Learn acquires Don’t Memorise

Edtech startup Infinity Learn has acquired Don’t Memorise, a concept-based multilingual content platform. With this buyout, Infinity Learn aims to cater to Grade 6-10 learners and expand into tier-2 and -3 cities. Don’t Memorise focuses on the K-10 segment and boasts of a subscriber base of 2.6 million.

"While the organic growth continues to be strong for Infinity Learn, inorganic routes including acquisitions is another pillar for growth and expansion," said Sushma Boppana, Founder and Director, Infinity Learn.

According to Ujjwal Singh, CEO and President of Infinity Learn, the acquisition will also provide additional opportunities for enhanced partnerships with the existing partners.

Volex acquires majority stake in inYantra for $13 million

UK-based integrated manufacturing services and power products company Volex has acquired a majority stake in inYantra Technologies, an electronics design and manufacturing services firm, for $13 million.

Volex's partnership with inYantra will bring in new verticals and fortified capabilities. It will strengthen the focus on two high-growth Indian sectors of medical electronics and electric vehicles (EVs) for inYantra Technologies, the company said in a statement. The association with Volex will also provide access to a global customer base, spread international operating footprint, inYantra added.

inYantra Chairman Pravin Jain said, "The strategic alliance with Volex positions us for accelerated growth for the next five years." He further said, "We have developed a joint business plan based on the synergies in the existing businesses, as well as a significant expansion of the manufacturing footprint in India, and are targeting multiples of revenue growth by 2027."

Plant-based dairy startup Goodmylk acquires PRO2FIT

Plant-based dairy startup Goodmylk has acquired domestic nutrition brand PRO2FIT. "It has always been part of Goodmylk's vision to increase food security through local, nutrient-rich plant-based foods. It's more affordable, sustainable and better for everyone. PRO2FIT’s vision matched ours and this should be an exciting journey," said Radhika Datt, co-founder, Goodmylk.

The plant-based sector continues to grow unprecedentedly in India and promises to provide a more sustainable, viable alternative to industrially-farmed animal ingredients at scale. Global investment in the broader ‘smart protein’ sector totalled a record $5 billion in 2021, according to expert nonprofit Good Food Institute India, with very little coming in India - indicating a major opportunity for growth and investment.

OTHER STARTUP NEWS

Meesho launches ‘Zero Penalty’ and ‘Seven Day Payments’ initiatives for sellers

Social commerce unicorn Meesho has launched two new initiatives for its sellers - Zero Penalty and 7-Day Payments. The 'Zero Penalty’ feature ensures sellers are not penalised for self or auto cancellation of orders, the company said in a statement. The ‘7-Day Payments’ feature ensures sellers are paid faster, which in turn, helps them reinvest money back into their business, it added.

"We were the first e-commerce company in the country to introduce 0% commission for sellers. Thereafter, we witnessed a 3X rise in the number of sellers onboarded our platform. With the new ‘Zero Penalty’ and ‘Seven-Day Payment’ initiatives, we are confident we will be able to further accelerate the trajectory of seller acquisitions and success on Meesho,” said Lakshminarayan Swaminathan, CXO, Supply Growth at Meesho.

The startup claims to have helped more than 4 lakh sellers across the country digitise their businesses. Nearly 70% of all Meesho sellers hail from Tier 2+ cities. On average, sellers on Meesho have seen their business grow by 80 percent within two years, the firm said.

Amazon India launches new storefront to showcase work of 800+ women sellers

Amazon India has launched a new storefront to showcase about one lakh products from 800+ women-owned small businesses. Launched across 13 Amazon marketplaces, the storefront will bring customers diverse products from different categories including eco-friendly gifting, healthy snacks, handmade crafts, and more, it said in a statement.

The e-commerce giant will also facilitate speed mentoring sessions for Amazon Saheli entrepreneurs to help them gain insights on building, and scaling their businesses to achieve success in the digital age with leading women leaders – Namrata Joshipura leading Fashion Designer & Priyanka Gill, co-founder MyGlamm and Founder PopXO. The company has empowered over 1 million women sellers through its Saheli initiative.

LetsVenture launches Women Founders Network Program

LetsVenture, an early-stage platform for investors and founders, has launched a new initiative called Women Founders Network (WFN) for women entrepreneurs.

The launch comes at the backdrop of the success of the Women Investor Network (WIN) in 2021, which saw 100+ women participants over the last year across diversified backgrounds such as entrepreneurship, finance, marketing, engineering, finance, education, legal, healthcare and more, the firm said in a statement.

LetsVenture is now planning to onboard about 1000 women founders and investors on the platform in the next years through this initiative.

WFN programme is aimed at educating women founders on raising capital and running a successful venture while providing the mentorship to help achieve this, it said.

COGOS appoints Vandana Mazumdar, aims to create 500 women entrepreneurs in FY22-23

Logistics startup COGOS Technologies has appointed Vandana Mazumdar as the Manager of EV Vertical Pan India. The appointment is in line with the company’s aim of adding more women drivers and owners to their fleet.

COGOS is looking at creating 500 women entrepreneurs in FY22-23.

The company last year announced adding 500 women drivers to its fleet and now is creating entrepreneurial opportunities for women in logistics. The programme will focus on three areas – training women to become DCO and have their own EV fleet which can consist of both men and women drivers.

This will also support the EV adoption goal set by COGOS of adding 2500 EV to their fleet.

The second will be to help Women owners financially and COGOS has tied up with a third party in order to help with the financing. The third will be to develop flexible working hours for women. The sector operates in 2 shifts and COGOS will keep both the shifts open for Women in order to bring convenience at work for them, it said in a statement.

Zypp to hire 3,000 Women Delivery Partners in 2022

EV logistics company Zypp Electric has announced its plans to hire and train 3,000 women as delivery partners by the end of 2022. The startup will be expanding its driver-partner workforce from 3,000 to 6,000 this year, it said in a statement. Zypp will be focusing on skilling women to ride EVs and train them as delivery partners, the firm added.

The company currently has 3,000 delivery riders on the road and plans to ramp up its delivery partner ecosystem. It is also working on a long-term goal to have at least 50 percent of the total employee strength to be women.

Kaleidofin announces its board is majority women-led

Kaleidofin, a neo banking platform has announced that out of its seven-member board, four are women. These include Geeta Goel (Michael & Susan Dell Foundation), Suvalakshmi Chakraborti (Founder Finreach), Treasa Mathew (Omidyar Network), and Sucharita Mukherjee (Co-founder, Kaleidofin).

"We are proud to be amongst the handful of companies that have a majority women board. Each of our board members bring in a variety of perspectives, backgrounds and experience that help us shape our decisions about our products and solutions. Each of our board member are strong role models for our women employees and further motivates them to believe in themselves," said Sucharita Mukherjee, CEO and Co-founder, Kaleidofin.

Kristal.AI rolls-out ESOP buyback worth $1 million

Kristal.AI, an asset management platform, has rolled out an ESOP buyback plan of $1 million for its former and existing employees. The company said it plans to conduct such liquidity exercises on a yearly basis to facilitate wealth creation opportunities for both existing and former employees. This opens a dedicated route to help employees unlock liquidity and optimize their financial assets, the firm added.

The firm claims that the overall demand for investing in its platform has exceeded the total supply of shares within 10 days of launch. In December 2021, it acquired over $400 million as assets under management (AUM). Since January 2020, the platform said it quadrupled its AUM and the user base has expanded seven-fold, resulting in a 22 times increase in its annual recurring revenue.

Fleetx announces ESOP buyback worth Rs 3.9 crore

Fleetx, a fleet management platform, has announced that it has facilitated Employee Stock Options (ESOPs) for a significant number of its employees.

The liquidity transaction for the same has totalled approximately Rs 3.9 crore, the firm said.

The ESOPs buyback has been rolled out to 45 eligible current and ex-employees, as part of the closure of fleetx’s series B funding led by IndiaMart, with existing investors India Quotient and BEENEXT also participating, it added.

Neo-bank OneBanc ties-up with PeopleStrong to transform Payroll Banking

OneBanc, an AI-driven neo banking startup, has partnered with HRtech SaaS platform PeopleStrong to transform Payroll Banking through automation.

As per the company, payroll banking for white-collar professionals is a $6 trillion industry globally and expected to touch $8 trillion by 2025. In India, the industry is growing at 11% year on year and is projected to be worth $496 billion by 2025.

"Our partnership with OneBanc gives us a unique edge in the market. The value we are talking about is quite substantial. Our internal data shows only 2% of employee benefits are claimed and realized across the 1.5 million salaries we process," said Pankaj Bansal, co-founder, and chairman, PeopleStrong.

Sharmilee Daru PR launches gaming division ‘4WD Gaming’

Sharmilee Daru PR, known for its contribution in the gaming space, most notably with Nazara Technologies, has announced the launch of its new specialized gaming division, 4WD Gaming to address the growing demand in the Indian gaming ecosystem.

It will exclusively focus on gaming PR and marketing services for Indian and international brands. 4WD Gaming will encompass all categories of gaming and extend its services to brands in the space of content, talent management, esports, gamified education, game development, publishing, fantasy sports, skill-based and real money gaming, Web3 & blockchain among others, the company said in a statement.

Apart from Nazara Technologies, Sharmilee Daru PR’s portfolio consists of various gaming brands and IPs including Nextwave Multimedia of World Cricket Championship fame, Evenbet Gaming, HalaPlay, Trinity Gaming India, Sportskeeda and Nordanvind Investment, among others.

$11.4 billion investment opportunity for Financial Institutions in Women-Owned Very Small Businesses: IFC Report

Women-owned very small businesses ((WVSEs) in India face several challenges, including inadequate access to capital, technology and information, and infrastructure gaps.

There are 15 million women-owned MSMEs in India and over 70 percent of them are manufacturing enterprises (most of them home-based), as per a report by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), enabled by Intellecap.

The report titled ‘Opportunities and Challenges of Women-Owned Very Small Enterprises in India’, highlighted that WVSEs with an estimated credit demand worth Rs 836 billion ($11.4 billion), need the strong support of financial institutions. This support will facilitate their growth and drive socio-economic inclusion by eliminating existing challenges, it added.

Moreover, women entrepreneurs who overcome biases from within the family and the business community, witness fractional treatment when it comes to lending. The report said financial institutions have traditionally catered to men-owned enterprises. The approach then limits the understanding of the operating contexts of women-owned businesses and their socio-cultural constraints, the findings showed.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Google to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 billion

Google said it would buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 billion in cash as its cloud business skyrockets, Reuters reported. Google's offer of $23 per share is at a premium of about 53% to Mandiant's stock price before a report that said Microsoft was eyeing a deal to buy the company.

A deal could bolster Google's cloud computing business, which generates more than $19 billion annually but has been losing billions of dollars a year, and help it compete with bigger rival Microsoft.

Intel's Mobileye confidentially files for US IPO

Intel Corp's self-driving car unit Mobileye confidentially filed for an initial public offering in the United States, setting the stage for what is expected to be one of the biggest stock market flotations of the year, according to Reuters.

The move to list Mobileye is part of Intel's broader strategy under Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger to turn around its core business.

Intel, however, is looking to test capital markets at a time when investor interest in IPOs has waned significantly due to recent stock market volatility amid fears of looming rate hikes and geopolitical tensions.

Intel did not disclose more details about the IPO, but it had previously said it would receive the majority of the proceeds from the share sale. Some of those funds will be used to build more Intel chip plants, Gelsinger said in December.

S.Korea approves rules on app store law targeting Apple, Google

South Korea approved detailed rules for a law banning dominant app store operators such as Apple and Alphabet's Google from forcing software developers to use their payments systems, the country's telecommunications regulator said.

South Korea passed the law, an amendment to the Telecommunication Business Act, last year. It was the first such curb by a major economy on Apple and Google, which faced global criticism for requiring the use of proprietary payment systems that charge commissions of up to 30%, Reuters reported. The rules, called the enforcement ordinance, will be put into effect on March 15.

They specify that the law bars "the act of forcing a specific payment method to a provider of mobile content" by unfairly utilising the app market operator's status, the regulator Korea Communications Commission (KCC) said in a statement.