Startup Digest: ED threatens Flipkart, founders with $1.35 bn fine, Swiggy inks pact with RBML to build EV ecosystem & LinkedIn faces US lawsuit claiming it overcharged advertisers

Here are the top stories that made headlines in the startup universe on Thursday (August 8).

ED threatens Flipkart, founders with $1.35 billion fine for alleged violation of foreign investment laws

The Enforcement Directorate has asked Walmart's Flipkart and its founders to explain why they shouldn't face a penalty of $1.35 billion for alleged violation of foreign investment laws, Reuters reported. The Enforcement Directorate official, who declined to be named, said the case concerned an investigation into allegations that Flipkart attracted foreign investment and a related party, WS Retail, then sold goods to consumers on its shopping website, which was prohibited under law.

A "show cause notice" was issued in early July by the agency's office to Flipkart, its founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal as well as current investor Tiger Global, to explain why they should not face a fine of $1.35 billion for the lapses. A Flipkart spokesperson said the company is "in compliance with Indian laws and regulations". "We will cooperate with the authorities as they look at this issue pertaining to the period 2009-2015 as per their notice," the spokesperson added.

The ED has been investigating e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon for years for allegedly bypassing foreign investment laws that strictly regulate multi-brand retail and restrict such companies to operating a marketplace for sellers. The notice is the latest regulatory headache for the online retailer, which is already facing tougher restrictions and antitrust investigations in India, and a growing number of complaints from smaller sellers.

Swiggy, Reliance BP Mobility partner to build EV ecosystem

Online food delivery platform Swiggy has signed an agreement with Reliance BP Mobility to build an ecosystem for electric vehicle battery-swapping stations across the country. The partnership aims to synergize their strengths of scale, reach, and technology in creating a greener and cost-effective solution for delivery fleets through innovative business models, the company said in a statement.

Additionally, Swiggy has also collaborated with Hero Lectro and Fast Dispatch Logistics, a leading last-mile delivery player in the United Kingdom, to enable end-to-end delivery of Swiggy orders through cargo e-cycles. The trails are currently running in Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Hyderabad. They are aimed towards Swiggy's commitment to cover deliveries spanning 8 lakh km every day through EVs by 2025.

“As we continue to work towards providing our consumers with greater convenience, we are also mindful of the environmental impact of our operations and are taking the necessary steps to make our journey more sustainable. Transitioning to EVs is an important step in this direction. It will have a positive impact not only on the environment but also empower our delivery partners to earn more,” said Sriharsha Majety, Swiggy CEO.

T-Hub, HCL to collaborate on Quantum Computing & Deep Tech

Startup ecosystem enabler T-Hub and HCL Technologies have announced a collaboration to explore emerging technologies like Quantum Computing and DeepTech. As part of the collaboration, T-Hub will connect HCL’s Open Innovation Program eSTiP with select startups. "This partnership will enable HCL to leverage T-Hub’s innovation expertise and ecosystem of start-ups, corporates and investors to accelerate its open innovation initiatives,” T-Hub said.

Additionally, HCL will look to curate solutions of the startups for its clients and for focused programme statements, while gaining access to T-Hub’s events and demo days. Tango Eye crosses the 1,000 stores mark; aims to enable the digital transformation of 10,000+ retail stores globally. E-surveillance and SOP compliance company Tango Eye has announced its plans to scale its presence to 10,000+ retail stores across the globe and also diversify to other industries.

The startup, which is backed by retail unicorn Lenskart, has already reached the significant milestone of enabling the digital transformation of over 1000 stores located across India, Singapore, and Europe, the company said. "As part of our long-term growth strategy, we are looking at international expansion as well as bringing new features to our product to continue empowering brick-and-mortar stores and retailers with AI-powered software to improve store management and enhance customer experience,” said Suren Gounder, founder and CEO, Tango Eye.

Moglix founder launches philanthropic venture Mogli Foundation

B2B commerce unicorn Moglix’s founder and CEO Rahul Garg announced the launch of his philanthropic venture, Mogli Foundation. The foundation will primarily contribute to the areas of health, environment and science in intellectual, physical, and financial forms. The Foundation will provide a platform for Moglix employees to contribute their time and skills with a commitment of 50 people per month. The foundation will also look at partnering with other organizations such as the ACT, Give India, other NGOs to foster collaboration, innovations, and on-ground execution and organize fundraisers if required. Additionally, Garg will also contribute capital in his personal capacity wherever required, the company said in a statement.

Uber's India tech team completes seven years, eyes development of new products

Uber’s India tech team is marking its seventh anniversary of operations in the country. The Hyderabad tech center has completed seven years of operations, and the Bengaluru center has completed five. As per the company, multimodal and shared transport are a big part of the mandate being driven by the twin tech centers in Bangalore and Hyderabad, with products including Uber Bus and micro-mobility being developed in the country from the ground up.

The twin engineering centers in Bangalore and Hyderabad have been the backbone of developing, innovating, and scaling technologies and innovations for India as well as addressing unique challenges for various global markets, the firm added. Commenting on the milestone, Megha Yethadka, Senior Director, Program Management at Uber said, “We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved over the last seven years, and are committed to providing customers around the world a seamless tech experience. We will continue to drive technologic transformations while also ensuring we scale our work efficiently.”

FIR against BYJU's owner Raveendran for ‘misleading’ information in UPSC curriculum

Mumbai police have registered an FIR against the owner of edtech unicorn BYJU's for allegedly putting misleading information in its UPSC curriculum.

Based on the complaint filed by a firm named Crimeophobia, the Mumbai police have booked BYJU's owner Raveendran under IPC sections 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and section 69 (A) of the Information Technology Act. The case was registered on July 30. In the complaint, Crimeophobia alleged that the edtech giant, in its UPSC curriculum, mentioned that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is a nodal agency for the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC). However, the complainant said that the CBI had given it in writing that it was not the nodal agency for the UNTOC, the police official said.

Crimeophobia founder Snehil Dhall said, "I came across misquoting about UNTOC (India) implementation details in May on BYJU's UPSC curriculum, after which I approached them through an e-mail, asking them to make necessary changes. In their reply, they sent me a letter from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) about the CBI being the nodal agency. However, it was dated 2012, hence I found it unsatisfactory and approached the police."

A spokesperson of BYJU's said, "We received a letter from Crimeophobia, claiming that the preparatory material published by us for UPSC examination in relation to the UNTOC is incorrect. But contrary to the allegations, the material is factually correct and backed by a publicly available official memorandum issued by the MHA on April 30, 2012, a copy of which was also shared with Crimeophobia in response to the letter."

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Uber posts $509 M adjusted loss on driver incentives even as trips rise

Uber has reported widening losses as it spent more to entice drivers to return to its platform, sending shares of the ride-hail and food delivery company down in after-hours trade. According to Reuters, the investors sold the shares despite Uber management’s assurances that the company can deliver a sharp turnaround in profitability even as New York and other major cities reimpose some pandemic restrictions.

Uber posted an adjusted $509 million second-quarter loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization — a metric that excludes one-time costs, including stock-based compensation — widening losses by nearly $150 million from the first quarter. Analysts on average had expected the company to report an adjusted EBITDA loss of around $324.5 million, Refinitiv data showed. Shares were down 5 percent in after-hours trading after closing the regular session down 2.2 percent.

The company also warned investors that uncertainty from the Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to impact visibility into recovery. Uber said riders returned to its platform in greater numbers in July and it expects the trend to continue in the coming months, together with strong food delivery orders. It reaffirmed its goal of hitting profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis at the end of this year and said it would reduce losses to $100 million in the third quarter.

LinkedIn must face narrowed US lawsuit claiming it overcharged advertisers

A US judge said Microsoft’s LinkedIn must face a lawsuit, claiming it inflated the number of people who watched video ads on the networking platform, allowing it to overcharge hundreds of thousands of advertisers, according to Reuters. US Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen, however, on Tuesday dismissed fraud-based claims and an unfair competition claim, saying the plaintiff advertisers did not show that LinkedIn made specific misrepresentations or that its conduct hurt the public at large.

But the San Jose, California-based judge let the advertisers pursue claims based on the theory that bot traffic, errant clicks and fraudulent clicks inflated the metrics they relied on when buying LinkedIn ads. Led by TopDevz and Noirefy, the advertisers said LinkedIn had been counting video ad "views" from users' LinkedIn apps, even when the videos were playing only off-screen because users had scrolled past them. LinkedIn said in an email on Wednesday it looked forward to showing the claims lacked merit and said it was "committed to the transparency and integrity of our ads products." The advertisers sued after LinkedIn said on November 12, 2020, that its engineers had three months earlier found and then fixed software bugs that may have led to more than 4,18,000 overcharges.

US lawmaker says Facebook move to cut off researcher access is ‘deeply concerning’

US Senator Mark Warner has that Facebook’s move to disable the accounts of a group of New York University researchers who were studying political ads on its platform was “deeply concerning." Facebook said on Tuesday it had cut off the personal accounts and access of the NYU researchers, who were studying political ads on the site, because of concerns about other users’ privacy.

Warner, chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said that the action was a step backward. Warner added that Congress should act to deal with fraud and misconduct in online advertising. Facebook defended the action, saying: “We repeatedly explained our privacy concerns to NYU, but their researchers ultimately chose not to address them and instead resumed scraping people's data and ads from our platform,” a spokesman told Reuters.

TikTok tests Snapchat style vanishing video stories feature

Video-sharing platform TikTok is trialing a new vanishing clips feature similar to functions on Snapchat, Facebook, and Instagram, the BBC reported. TikTok Stories will allow users to see content posted by accounts they follow for 24 hours before they are deleted. It comes as WhatsApp rolls out a feature for users to post photos or videos that vanish after they are seen. This week rival social media platform Twitter shut down its Fleets disappearing stories feature.

TikTok, which is owned by China's ByteDance, told the BBC: "We're always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience." "Currently, we're experimenting with ways to give creators additional formats to bring their creative ideas to life for the TikTok community," the spokesperson added.