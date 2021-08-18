STARTUP DIGEST: Dunzo enters e-grocery race, Flipkart sees strong sales growth, Uni launches Pay 1/3rd card

There were several important developments in the startup space during the day on Wednesday. Here are the top stories that made headlines in the startup universe.

Dunzo forays into e-grocery space

Hyperlocal delivery platform Dunzo has entered into online grocery space, with its offering Dunzo Daily in Bengaluru, through which it will deliver essentials in 19 minutes.

The firm will be delivering over 20,000 products in 19 minutes. It aims to scale the service in the top 20 cities of the country.

“With Dunzo Daily we have perfected the balance between speed and selection. With over 2000 products and delivering in 19 minutes, Dunzo Daily is currently the fastest and most efficient way to get daily and weekly groceries delivered,” said Kabeer Biswas, CEO & co-founder, Dunzo.

Dunzo Daily said it has seen demand from users growing 25 percent week-on-week. Like other players in the category, Dunzo is using a network of mini-warehouses across each neighbourhood to match demand and supply.

Dunzo Daily will compete with Swiggy's Instamart and Zomato-backed Grofers.

India, Mexico markets push Walmart global business grow 13% in Q2; Flipkart continues to grow

Flipkart’s parent company Walmart saw its operations in markets such as India, China and Mexico push its international business growth by 13 percent in the second quarter, which ended on July 31. The company saw its total revenue rising 2.4 percent to $141 billion in the second quarter.

The revenue of Walmart International, which includes operations in markets such as India, China, Japan, Africa, UK, Mexico, Canada and Chile stood at $23 billion in the second quarter.

“E-commerce sales grew 86 percent and penetration accelerated more than 700 basis points to nearly 19 percent of constant currency sales,” Walmart president and CEO Doug McMillon said in a post-earnings call.

Talking about Flipkart's performance, McMillon said the Indian e-commerce marketplace continues to drive strong growth in GMV (gross merchandise value) in line with its "high expectation". He added that the platform continues to see improving trends and monthly active customers and users.

"Flipkart has expanded the grocery business to 70 cities and launched a new platform called shops, to help reach the resellers' community," he said adding that the e-commerce company is “also increasing the customers' stickiness with Flipkart Plus".

Walmart said it was prioritising the holiday season in major markets including India, which is expected to launch the country's biggest e-commerce sale – Big Billion Days, around Diwali.

He highlighted that the recent $3.6 billion funding in Flipkart - which saw participation from Walmart and other marquee investors valuing the company at $38 billion - has positioned the Flipkart group for future growth.

Uni launches Pay 1/3rd card; allows users to buy now & pay later in three parts without any interest

Fintech startup Uni has launched ‘Pay 1/3rd’ paylater card which automatically splits transactions into 1/3rd, allowing consumers to pay their monthly spend in three parts over a period of three months for no extra charges.

With Pay 1/3rd, Uni said it aims to intuitively solve the problem of short-term liquidity without burdening consumers with high-interest fees.

Pay 1/3rd card also offers customers the flexibility to ‘Pay in Full’ if they prefer not to pay in parts and in return customers will enjoy a 1 percent reward in the form of cashback.

It was piloted in June 2021 and in less than two months, it has already crossed 10,000 customers, the company said. In the next one year, the firm aims to target 1 million customers across India.

Backed by Lightspeed Ventures and Accel India, Uni raised $18.5 million seed round last year in October 2020, while still in stealth mode.

Emotionally launches affordable emotional wellbeing packages for SMEs

Emotionally, an online service that offers therapy and counselling, has launched an “emotional well-being” package for small and medium firms in the Indian market.

The emotional wellbeing packages for SMEs launched at Rs 3000 per month come with several benefits such as a counselling helpline, 1 on 1 therapy sessions, free assessments and communication materials for startup owners and teams.

SMEs will have unlimited access to the toll free counselling helpline that is manned by trained psychologists who cover all aspects of mental health, the company said.

With a total of more than 3 lakh SMEs in India, the company said it realised the need to prioritise emotional wellbeing for startup owners and has acted in line with its vision of providing accessible and qualitative mental health care.

Google Pixel Buds A-series launched in India

Google Pixel Buds A-Series earphones have been launched in India as Google's latest true wireless stereo (TWS) offering.

The new TWS earbuds are designed as a more affordable version of the Pixel Buds launched in 2019. The Pixel Buds A-Series earphones come with 12mm dynamic drivers, also found on the previous Pixel Buds.

Apart from this, there are other similarities between the Pixel Buds and Pixel Buds A-Series. The new Pixel Buds A-Series can deliver up to 24 hours of playback time with the charging case.

The price for Google Pixel Buds A-Series TWS earphones is set at Rs 9,999. The Pixel Buds A-Series earphones will be available in a single Clearly White colour option.

The newly launched earphones from Google will be available for purchase starting August 25 via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Tata Cliq. Google says more retailers will sell TWS earphones in the future.

Twitter allows users to report fake news

Microblogging platform Twitter is all set to take on the fake news menace with the introduction of a mechanism for users to flag such posts.

Twitter users in some countries, including the United States, South Korea and Australia will now be able to report tweets to the social media platform that contain misinformation.

“We’re testing a feature for you to report Tweets that seem misleading - as you see them. Starting today, some people in the US, South Korea, and Australia will find the option to flag a Tweet as ’It’s misleading’ after clicking on Report Tweet," the company said in a tweet.

“We're assessing if this is an effective approach so we’re starting small," the company added.

Twitter also noted that it may not take action on every post that is reported and “cannot respond to each report" in the experiment, but the company expects the experiment to “identify trends" that help scale and speed up its broader misinformation work.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & STARTUP NEWS

Tencent second-quarter profit rises 29%

Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent has posted a 29% rise in second-quarter profit, Reuters reported.

Net profit for the three months through June came in at 42.6 billion yuan, above an average Refinitiy estimate of 34.4 billion yuan. Revenue climbed 20 percent to 138.3 billion yuan, in line with expectations. Sales from mobile games grew 13 percent.

The results follow a number of setbacks Tencent has experienced as a result of regulatory actions Chinese authorities have unleashed on the tech industry and other sectors.

Tencent has been barred from entering into exclusive music rights agreements and saw its $5.3 billion plan to merge DouYu International Holdings and Huya blocked by China's market regulator last month.

Shares in the gaming firm by revenue also took a battering after a state media article described online games as "spiritual opium" and expressed concern about their impact on children. As a result, Tencent temporarily lost its crown as Asia's most valuable company to chipmaker TSMC earlier this week and its shares are down some 8 percent since the August 3 article.

China rebukes 43 apps including Tencent's WeChat for breaking data transfer rules

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said on Wednesday that 43 apps, including Tencent’s WeChat, were found to have illegally transferred user data, and ordered their parent companies to make rectifications.

The move comes as Chinese authorities tighten regulatory oversight on a range of industry, with a particular emphasis on privacy and data.

According to Reuters, the regulator said the apps had illegally transferred users' contact list and location data, while also harassing them with pop-up windows.

The list also included an e-reading app owned by Alibaba Group, as well as others managed by travel giant Trip.com, and video streamer iQiyi.

MIIT stated that the apps will have until August 25 to make rectifications, or else they will be punished in accordance with relevant laws and regulations.

US senator calls for TikTok ban after China takes stake in ByteDance arm

Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Tuesday called on President Joe Biden to block TikTok in the US after China took an ownership stake in a key subsidiary of ByteDance, Reuters reported.

The Biden administration in June withdrew a series of Trump-era executive orders that sought to ban new downloads of WeChat and TikTok.

"Beijing's aggressiveness makes clear that the regime sees TikTok as an extension of the party-state, and the US needs to treat it that way," Rubio said.

"We must also establish a framework of standards that must be met before a high-risk, foreign-based app is allowed to operate on American telecoms networks and devices," he added.

The US Commerce Department is conducting a Biden-ordered review of security concerns posed by those apps and others.

"TikTok is led by an executive team in the US and Singapore," TikTok said in a statement to Reuters, adding that the China-based subsidiary of ByteDance referenced has no ownership of TikTok.

The Chinese government took a 1 percent stake and a board seat in Beijing ByteDance Technology, which holds some of the licenses for Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, as well as news aggregator Toutiao.

It is held by WangTouZhongWen (Beijing) Technology, which is owned by Chinese state entities including a fund backed by the country's main internet watchdog, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), according to Reuters.

Baidu launches second chip and a ‘robocar’

Chinese internet giant Baidu has unveiled its second-generation artificial intelligence chip, its first “robocar” and a rebranded driverless taxi app, according to CNBC.

The Beijing-headquartered firm, known as China’s biggest search engine player, has focused on diversifying its business beyond advertising in the face of rising competition and a difficult advertising market in the last few years.

On Wednesday, at its annual Baidu World conference, the company launched Kunlun 2, its second-generation AI chip. The semiconductor is designed to help devices process huge amounts of data and boost computing power. The chip can be used in areas such as autonomous driving and that it has entered mass production.

Baidu’s first-generation Kunlun chip was launched in 2018. Earlier this year, Baidu raised money for its chip unit valuing it at $2 billion.

Baidu also took the wraps off a “robocar,” an autonomous vehicle with doors that open up like wings and a big screen inside for entertainment. It is a prototype and the company gave no word on whether it would be mass-produced.

Wei Dong, vice president of Baidu’s intelligent driving group, told CNBC the company is aiming for mass public commercial availability in some cities within two years.

Baidu also announced four new pieces of hardware, including a smart screen and a TV equipped with Xiaodu, the company’s AI voice assistant. Xiaodu is another growth initiative for the company.

Robinhood shareholders keen to know about Cryptocurrency Wallets

Retail shareholders of recently listed Robinhood Markets want to know when cryptocurrency wallets are coming and whether they will get branded hoodies, according to Say Technologies.

Robinhood Markets has said it reserved up to 35 percent of the shares in its July 29 market debut for its users, announced last week it was buying Say, a platform that crowdsources questions from retail investors and allows them to interact with companies they invest in during events like earnings calls.

As per Reuters, on Tuesday afternoon, the top question on Say for Robinhood, with 1.6 thousand votes, was whether the brokerage was getting a crypto wallet, which would allow users to withdraw and transfer cryptocurrencies to and from other brokerages.

Cryptocurrency trading has fueled a large part of Robinhood's recent growth, with more than 9.5 million customers trading about $88 billion of cryptocurrency on the platform in the first quarter, according to a recent regulatory filing.

Crypto assets have grown 23-fold between March 31, 2020 and the end of this year's first quarter, the filing said.

The company expects to report revenue of between $546 million and $574 million for the three months ended June 30, versus $244 million a year earlier, according to an updated filing.