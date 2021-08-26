STARTUP DIGEST: Delhivery plans $1 bn IPO in Oct, Stanza Living offers ESOPs to 800 employees

There were several important developments in the startup space during the day on Thursday. Here are the top stories that made headlines in the startup universe.

Delhivery plans $1 bn IPO filing in October: Report

Logistics startup Delhivery plans to file a draft prospectus as soon as October for its initial public offering that could raise nearly $1 billion, Bloomberg News reported.

Backed by SoftBank Vision Fund and Carlyle Group, the company is targeting a Mumbai listing before March next year. The offering could include both new and existing shares.

In June, the startup completed a series H funding round in June, led by Fidelity.

As per the company’s website, Delhivery handles more than 1.5 million packages a day through its 43,000-strong team across India.

Flipkart's Shopsy world-first foray for Walmart into social commerce

Flipkart's newly launched social commerce platform Shopsy is the world-first foray into the space for American retail giant Walmart, the latter's international president and CEO Judith McKenna said on Thursday.

Shopsy allows users to share catalogues of a wide selection of products offered by Flipkart sellers over social media and communication apps. Shopsy was launched in July and Flipkart had said it aims to enable over 25 million online entrepreneurs by 2023, adding that Shopsy will offer 15 crore products across Fashion, Beauty, Mobiles, Home etc for individual entrepreneurs.

"We are very excited about Flipkart’s new Shopsy. It is a world-first foray into social commerce for us. It provides a very low entry barrier for people to start a business and is also a fun and easy way to introduce people to online shopping," McKenna said at the Walmart Converge event.

PhonePe gets in-principle nod from RBI to operate as account aggregator

Digital payments platform PhonePe has received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an account aggregator (AA).

The Walmart-backed company said the licence will enable free and instant exchange of financial data between the Financial Information Users (FIUs) and Financial Information Providers (FIPs) with due consent from customers, in a safe and secure manner.

As stated by RBI, an account aggregator provides, under a contract, the service of retrieving or collecting information of its customer pertaining to financial assets, as may be specified by a bank from time to time. An AA’s business also involves consolidating, organising and presenting such information to the customer or any other person as per the instructions of the customer.

“The Account Aggregator licence will allow us to play a pivotal role in shaping the emergent Account Aggregator ecosystem for consent-based financial data sharing. Our AA technology stack will enable any Financial information user (FIU) to instantly retrieve financial information with customer consent from the Financial information provider (FIP),” Rahul Chari, CTO and co-founder of PhonePe, said.

PhonePe co-founder added that the firm is looking forward to working closely with all the industry stakeholders to take forward RBI’s vision of driving deeper financial inclusion across the country.

The development is a big milestone for the platform that has more than 30 crore registered users and is accepted by over two crore merchant outlets across India.

Dunzo’s revenue shoots up 1.6 times; plans to add 300 micro-fulfilment centres to deliver grocery

Hyperlocal delivery firm Duzo plans to add over 300 micro-fulfilment centres across 700 neighbourhoods with a focus on express grocery delivery.

Through Dunzo Daily, the company will scale its services to the top 20 cities in India over the next 18 months. Making inroads into the on-demand grocery delivery market, the company recently launched Dunzo Daily, which promises to deliver essentials in under 19 minutes.

The company has also scaled up its gross merchandise value 1.6 times during the financial year 2021 as compared to the previous year, it said in a statement.

Dunzo also claimed that it has improved its unit economics by reducing its expenses per rupee of operating revenue earned from Rs13 in FY20 to Rs 6 in FY21.

The company which competes with Swiggy's Instamart, Zomato-backed Grofers and Tata’s BigBasket, expects growth to be fuelled by its Quick Commerce segment.

A recent survey by Reedseer found that quick commerce is expected to grow 10-15-fold in the next five years to become a $5-billion opportunity by 2025.

Stanza Living offers ESOPs to over 800 employees

Co-living operator Stanza Living has allocated Rs 35 crore as part of a new full-scale ESOPs (employee stock ownership plans) plan.

It will cover over 800 employees across its network, including corporate teams and ground-operations staff in this plan, the company said in a statement.

Stanza Living also plans to create an ESOP-linked rewards and recognitions programme from the pool.

“We are establishing a tradition of recognising exemplary employees for their hardwork and commitment through a top-up ESOP plan, beyond their compensation increments,” said, Anindya Dutta, MD and co-founder, Stanza Living.

The company has raised over $170 million in capital, including its most recent Series D fund raise in April this year. It is backed by marquee global investors like Equity International, Alpha Wave Incubation, Falcon Edge Capital, Sequoia India, Matrix, Accel Partners and Alteria Capital.

Stanza Living was launched in 2017 and since then, it has scaled from 100 beds to close to 65,000 beds across 16 cities.

Logistics startup 3SC eyes Rs 200 crore revenue in FY22

Logistics startup 3SC (SS Supply Chain Solutions) said it expects to log Rs 200 crore revenue this financial year.

The company recently announced raising $15 million (about Rs 111.5 crore) in funding, led by GEF Capital's South Asia Fund.

Founded in 2012, 3SC offers supply chain analytics solutions to clients across pharma/healthcare, industrials, FMCG and e-commerce industries.

Meesho files criminal complaints against fraudulent users

Social e-commerce company Meesho has filed criminal complaints against fraudulent users for sending unwanted orders to their customers.

Meesho founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey took to Twitter to apprise customers about the same and said that they will cooperate with the local authorities to bring the fraudsters to the book.

"We have a no-tolerance policy towards any misuse on the Meesho platform. We have filed criminal complaints against fraudulent users who have sent unconsented orders to our customers. We will continue to work with local authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice," Aatrey tweeted.

The e-commerce company has filed complaints in Kolkata and Bengaluru. Meesho reportedly stated these unconsented orders comprised only 0.01 percent of our orders, adding they have implemented various measures at the backend to avoid any such incidents in the future.

“Meesho does millions of orders everyday but with our growing scale, we have also witnessed increase in cases of platform misuse by some resellers in sending unconsented orders to consumers,” Aatrey wrote on Twitter.

The e-commerce company claims to have enabled 15 million people across India to run an online business.

Govt to launch incentive scheme to support 75 startups in telemedicine, digital health

The Central government will soon launch a special incentive scheme to support 75 startups in areas of telemedicine, digital health and artificial intelligence, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

The scheme will be launched by the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), a public sector enterprise under the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Singh said.

Singh added that the instructions to this effect have been conveyed to the members of BIRAC, which has as its chairperson Renu Swarup, who is also the DBT secretary.

The minister said this will promote research and development in the health sector at a time when the world is dealing with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also called upon the board of directors of BIRAC to give startup applicants particular themes to focus on different aspects of tackling COVID-19.

BIRAC has been promoting and supporting new ventures under the startup India and Make in India programmes in areas of biotechnology ecosystem growth.

It has given funding support of over Rs 2,128 crore to more than 1,500 startups, enterprises and SMEs, according to a statement.

From supporting less than 50 biotechnology startups in 2012 with innovative funding of less than Rs 10 crore, BIRAC is now funding over 5,000 biotechnology startups with over Rs 2,500 crores, it said.

By 2024, BIRAC targets to support more than 10,000 biotechnology startups, the statement said.

BYJU'S onboards dotin for AI Software Hiring Needs

EdTech decacorn and India’s most valuable startup BYJU'S has announced its partnership with SaaS company dotin.

Under this partnership, BYJU’S aims to leverage dotin’s employee assessment technology and expertise to determine optimal candidate alignment.

“We’re growing rapidly and are excited to partner with dotin for our hiring needs. Their technology helps in hiring by assessing alignment and by making it easy to deploy through talent life cycle management,” Pravin Prakash, Chief People Officer, BYJU’S added.

Meanwhile, dotin will help align candidates’ strengths to BYJU’S critical attributes, the company said.

dotin uses AI, machine learning, and natural language processing to objectively evaluate technical skills, personality traits, culture compatibility, workplace values, and learning styles of individuals. This will help BYJU’S identify the appropriate team members in different roles aligning with BYJU’S core values or traits.

“The nature of the problem we are solving, and the size of the business are very exciting to me. We look forward to supporting the scalability of BYJU’S deployment,” said, Ganesh Iyer, Founder and CEO, dotin.

Locus partners with South African telematics solution firm Tracker

Saas-based automation platform Locus has partnered with South-Africa based vehicle tracking company Tracker.

The partnership leverages Tracker’s telematics expertise and footprint combined with specialist software capability from Locus to provide a holistic supply chain management solution, the company said in a statement.

“End-to-end visibility with dispatch management & optimisation capabilities gives organizations that boost of agility which ensures they are ahead of the game. That's where this partnership unlocks great value for our clients and potential customers,” said Piyush Sharma, vice president of business for APAC, GCC & Africa, Locus.

Agnikul Cosmos partners with EOS India

Space tech startup Agnikul Cosmos has partnered with leading 3D printing technology company, EOS India to expand their synergy in 3D printing for rockets and sub-systems.

The strategic alliance would also help Agnikul to conceive innovative manufacturing solutions via industrial 3D printing technology, a company said in a statement.

Agnikul would set up an EOS M400-4 printer at its facility and would take technical support of EOS in advancing 3D printing of rocket engines, allowing Agnikul to own the entire rocket engine making process in-house. EOS would facilitate and support Agnikul by providing training, process know-how, and best practices for taking hardware that has worked successfully.

“The partnership would provide us with a great platform to demonstrate our Aatma Nirbhar Bharat vision and make our rocket engines both designed and realized in the country,” said Moin SPM, Agnikul COO.

Agnikul Cosmos is currently engaged in developing first private small rocket Agnibaan, that would be capable of carrying upto 100 kgs of payload to low earth orbits upto 700kms, the company revealed.

Qualys enters into an agreement to acquire TotalCloud

IT security company Qualys has entered into an agreement to acquire TotalCloud, a cloud workflow management and no-code automation platform.

The acquisition will further strengthen Qualys’ Cloud Security solution as it will allow customers to build user-defined workflows for custom policies and execute them on-demand for simplified security and compliance, the company said.

"The acquisition of TotalCloud will allow Qualys to bring visual cloud remediation workflow technology to the Qualys Cloud Platform, underscoring our continued innovation in Cloud Security," said Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO of Qualys.

Qualys claims to have over 19,000 active customers and has partnered with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform.

Cryptocurrency fantasy gaming platform Rainmaker launched

Cryptocurrency fantasy gaming platform Rainmaker was officially launched today.

According to a company statement, the launch makes Rainmaker the first cryptocurrency fantasy gaming platform in the world. The platform is now available on iTunes and Google Play Store.

The platform offers a near-real experience by gamifying trades and inviting players to learn analytical skills in crypto portfolio management. It also offers a similar experience in stock trading, replicating that of actual Stock Exchanges in India, the company added.

Connected to an actual global cryptocurrency exchange, Rainmaker’s exchange uses data and references from live events taking place the world over. Players can safely make life like trades in a fantasy gaming environment. They can pick from over 20 different types of paid as well as free contest formats available on the platform.

“With Rainmaker, it is not only the crypto literate that we hope to attract, but also those who are unsure but crypto curious, that we hope to arm with the knowledge needed to confidently become an actual crypto trader.” Harsh Himmatsingka, founder and CEO, Rainmaker said.

Rainmaker is the flagship product of First Stock Contest Limited which is a tech startup established in 2021 in the real money gaming (RMG) space. First Stock Contest Limited aims to build products that redefine the RMG sector with its industry best in design and technology, and by creating gamification-focused learning avenues for sustainably building wealth.

Yahoo shuts down its news websites in India over FDI rules

Yahoo has shut down its news websites in India due the new FDI rules that limit foreign ownership of media companies that operate and publish digital content in India.

This includes Yahoo News, Yahoo Cricket, Finance, Entertainment and MAKERS India. This, however, will not affect users' Yahoo e-mail, and search experiences in India.

"As of August 26th, 2021 Yahoo India will no longer be publishing content. Your Yahoo Account, Mail and Search experiences will not be affected in any way and will operate as usual. We thank you for your support and readership," a notice on the Yahoo website said.

US tech major Verizon had acquired Yahoo in 2017.

In the FAQ section, Yahoo said effective August 26, 2021, the company has ceased publication of content in India and has shut down Yahoo's content operations in the country.

"We did not come to this decision lightly. However, Yahoo India has been impacted by changes to regulatory laws in India that now limit the foreign ownership of media companies that operate and publish digital content in India. Yahoo has had a long association with India and we're really proud of the premium, local content we have provided our users here for the last 20 years," it said.

It added that given that Yahoo Cricket has a 'news' component, "it was impacted under the new FDI regulations that limit foreign ownership of media companies that operate and publish digital content in India in the 'News and Current Affairs' space".

Thanking all its users in India for the "support and trust" over the past two decades, it noted that it remains "open to opportunities that connect us to users here".

As per the new FDI regulations that will come into effect in October, digital media companies in India can accept up to 26 per cent investment in the form of foreign investment, subject to approval from the central government.

The change however does not impact existing Yahoo Mail users or Yahoo Search services.

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & NEWS

Buffett-backed Nubank to seek IPO valuation of over $55 bn

Brazil's Nubank is seeking a valuation in its planned US IPO that would push the eight-year-old fintech past the $55.4 billion value of the country's top traditional lender, Reuters reported.

In a recent funding round led by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, Nubank was valued at $30 billion. With 40 million clients in Latin America, Nubank is the latest of several fast-growing financial services companies - often serving customers overlooked by banks - grabbing investors' attention.

If Nubank is listed at a market cap greater than Itau Unibanco Holding $55.4 billion, it would vault into the ranks of the world's largest fintechs, ahead of recently listed Robinhood Markets, for example.

In recent weeks Nubank's bankers have pitched a valuation of as much as $100 billion. But the sources tell Reuters that the Brazilian fintech unicorn was unlikely to be valued so highly at the time it goes public.

JOYY's top shareholders plan take-private deal, value firm at up to $8 bn

Chinese social media company JOYY’s top two shareholders, its Chairman David Li and Xiaomi founder Lei Jun, plan to take the Nasdaq-listed company private in a deal that could value it at up to $8 billion, sources told Reuters.

They are teaming up for the deal as they believe the company is undervalued in the US market, sources added. JOYY had an average market value of $3.9 billion over the past month, while its net asset value totalled $5.6 billion as of June 30, based on its quarterly results.

Li and Lei are looking to offer $75-$100 per share to take the cash-rich JOYY private, a premium of 50-100% to the share's average price over the past month.

If completed, the deal will add to a growing number of New York-listed Chinese firms that have already opted out of U.S. bourses by going private or returning to equity markets closer to home via second listings.

Instagram rolls out ads on Shop tab globally

Facebook-owned Instagram will launch advertising on its Shop feature globally, Reuters reported, as the social media giant seeks to earn more money from brands hoping to reach new customers.

Instagram Shop is a tab on the photo- and video-sharing app that lets users browse items such as clothes and beauty products and in some cases purchase the items directly within the Instagram app. Users can click on an Instagram Shop ad to view more details about the product, browse additional items from the brand or save the product to a wishlist.

The company began testing the ads earlier this month with a few select advertisers, but the feature is now open to brands globally wherever Instagram Shop is available.

Facebook considers forming an election commission -NY Times

Facebook has approached academics and policy experts about forming a commission to advise it on issues relating to global elections, The New York Times reported.

The proposed body could decide on matters such as political ads and their viability and concerns around election-related misinformation, according to the report.

An announcement on the commission could come this fall in preparation for the 2022 US midterm elections, the report said, cautioning such efforts were preliminary and could still fall apart.

Social media companies have grappled in recent years with how to handle world leaders and politicians who violate their guidelines.

The commission, if formed, would not be the first time Facebook has set up external groups to help it make major decisions. In 2018, the company created the Oversight Board, a panel that includes former politicians, academics and policy experts to rule on whether Facebook is right to remove certain content from its platform.

In May, the Oversight Board upheld Facebook's suspension of former US President Donald Trump, but said the company was wrong to make the ban indefinite.

Hybrid work demand fuels Salesforce earnings forecast

Salesforce has signaled that the shift to hybrid work would keep demand for its cloud-based software strong in the third quarter, after trumping market expectations for earnings in the May-July period.

According to Reuters, the business software maker's revenue has gone from strength to strength over the past year, with the rise of automation and artificial intelligence likely to keep that momentum going even as vaccine rollouts gather force and offices reopen.

A slew of acquisitions, including workplace messaging app Slack, has helped Salesforce fend off competition from legacy players like Oracle, Microsoft and German competitor SAP.

"Our Customer 360 platform is now fueled by a herd of unicorns perfectly designed for this all-digital world," Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff said.

Revenue in the second quarter ended July 31 rose 23 percent to $6.34 billion, surpassing estimates of $6.24 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Salesforce forecast third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenue between $6.78 billion and $6.79 billion, above estimates of $6.66 billion.

It expects profit between 91 cents and 92 cents per share, compared with expectations of 82 cents.